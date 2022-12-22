Read full article on original website
Why Was Mac Jones Flagged For Unnecessary Roughness? Patriots QB Explains
FOXBORO, Mass. — Rhamondre Stevenson blamed his costly late-game fumble Saturday on him trying to make a play. Mac Jones had the same explanation for his ensuing penalty. After Stevenson lost the ball inside Cincinnati’s 10-yard line with a minute remaining in a four-point game, Jones continued his attempts to recover it after the whistle had blown. That earned the New England Patriots quarterback a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.
NFL Star Rips ‘Dirty’ Mac Jones For Controversial Block On Eli Apple
Once again, Mac Jones is under fire for what some perceive as a dirty play from the Patriots quarterback. Jones slid to deliver a questionable block during a negated fumble return in the fourth quarter of New England’s eventual home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Cornerback Eli Apple, the player on the receiving end of Jones’ block, called out the sophomore quarterback during a postgame conversation with NESN.com’s Sean McGuire.
Here’s Punishment Mac Jones Could Face For Eli Apple Block
Mac Jones’ wallet could take a hit this week. The NFL is reviewing the low block the Patriots quarterback laid on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during New England’s 22-18 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday, according to multiple reports Monday morning. Jones won’t be suspended, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport...
Ex-Patriot Chandler Jones Carted Off Field During Raiders Game
Former New England Patriot and current Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones made an early departure against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night. Last week’s hero against the Patriots didn’t come nearly as lucky in his follow-up performance. In the third quarter, Jones collided with teammate Maxx...
Bengals Defender Calls Out Mac Jones For Another ‘Dirty’ Play
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been called out for making “dirty” plays in the past. And the second-year signal-caller is being criticized for doing the same during New England’s 22-18 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple acknowledged how...
Second Win For Texans Gives Big Lift To Fellow AFC South Foe
The playoffs had to be the furthest thing from the mind of the Jacksonville Jaguars after starting out 2-6. Fast forward eight weeks and the Jaguars are not only squarely in the playoff picture, but they currently are in first place in the AFC South. And Jacksonville can sure thank...
Broncos Fire Nathaniel Hackett Amid Disastrous First Season
The only slightly surprising thing about the Denver Broncos firing Nathaniel Hackett is that they didn’t wait until the offseason. Denver relieved the first-year head coach of his duties Monday, as first reported by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. The move comes just 15 games into Hackett’s first year on the job with the Broncos.
Bill Simmons Makes Bold Patriots Claim That’s Hard To Argue
The Patriots are bordering on long-shot territory when it comes to making the playoffs, and there’s certainly no shortage of blame to go around. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Patriots as -1100 to miss the postseason, and it’s quite evident Bill Belichick’s grand experiment is a flop.
Steelers Honor Franco Harris In Perfect Way Prior To Facing Raiders
It is set to be an emotional night in Pittsburgh when the Steelers host the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 16 matchup. The Steelers on Saturday are retiring the No. 32 of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, who unexpectedly died earlier this week at the age of 72. Friday also marked the 50th anniversary of Harris’ famed “Immaculate Reception” play.
Jason McCourty Has Comical Reaction To Devin McCourty Interception
FOXBORO, Mass. — Jason McCourty couldn’t help but feel a bit conflicted Saturday when his brother, New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty, intercepted pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during a Week 16 game. Jason McCourty, as he revealed on Twitter, has Burrow as his quarterback in...
NFL Rumors: Potential Targets Emerge For Broncos Head Coaching Job
The Denver Broncos are in the market for a new head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett on Monday and it appears they’ve already put together a short list of potential candidates for the job. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported the Broncos are seeking a coach that has a connection...
James Harden Scorns Reporter For Asking Rockets Reunion Question
James Harden was the focus of a fascinating rumor that surfaced shortly before the start of the NBA’s Christmas Day slate. The superstar guard was in no mood to talk about it before taking the Madison Square Garden floor, however. About an hour before the 76ers and New York...
Rob Gronkowski To Make NFL Return In 2023? New Report Leaves Door Open
The smoke surrounding a potential Rob Gronkowski return is billowing. Gronkowski recently teased a comeback by tweeting, “I’m kinda bored.” And while that ended up being a marketing stunt, it certainly sparked some discussion, especially with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles later acknowledging he spoke with the tight end around Thanksgiving.
Broncos' DE Randy Gregory is Active vs. Rams on Sunday
Randy Gregory’s return to the gridiron has not gone as expected. The Denver Broncos linebacker hadn’t played since Week 4, returning last week against the Arizona Cardinals and playing just 23 defensive snaps. Subsequently, the knee injury that Gregory has been dealing with kept him out of practice all week, leaving his participation in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams in doubt.
Bill Belichick Gives Explanation For Patriots’ Baffling End-Of-Half Sequence
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots offense did few things that made sense during the first half of Saturday’s 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Never was that more true than during a bizarre sequence in the closing seconds of the second quarter. After Joe Burrow and the Bengals...
Ryan Clark Shreds Mac Jones, Compares Patriots QB To Grayson Allen
A slew of past and current NFL players are ripping Mac Jones for what they believe was a dirty play during the New England Patriots’ loss to the Bengals on Saturday. And Ryan Clark is leading the charge. The NFL player-turned-ESPN analyst delivered an especially strong reaction to a...
Washington Commanders Mulling QB Change
Winless in their past three games and clinging to the final NFC Wild Card spot, the Washington Commanders are mulling a change at the quarterback position. According to profootballtalk, the Commanders coaching staff will meet on Monday and analyze the performances of Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz as the team prepares for their crucial Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
Pitino’s No. 22 Lobos push their way onto AP Top 25 slate
Richard Pitino took less than a day after his firing from Minnesota to jump at the chance to coach New Mexico. And like their second-year coach, the 22nd-ranked Lobos are moving fast. New Mexico is one of three unbeaten teams left in Division I — the others being No. 1...
Dolphins' Terron Armstead, Jeff Wilson Active vs. Packers
The Dolphins will have most of their regulars in the lineup as they continue their fight for a postseason berth against the Green Bay Packers. Ian Rapoport confirmed that offensive tackle Terron Armstead, running back Jeff Wilson, and linebacker Jaelen Phillips will play on Christmas day. The trio was listed...
Patriots’ Tyquan Thornton Addresses Costly Drop Against Bengals
Rhamondre Stevenson wasn’t the only young Patriots player who made a mistake Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Tyquan Thornton also wasn’t able to make the most of a great opportunity against the Cincinnati Bengals. The rookie wide receiver was the target of a beautifully thrown deep ball by quarterback Mac Jones on New England’s first drive of the second half, but Thornton wasn’t able to corral a pass attempt that would have put the Patriots in the red zone if converted.
