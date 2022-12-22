ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Winter storm makes ideal conditions for trails at Muskegon Luge Park

MUSKEGON, Mich. — After a snowy weekend in West Michigan, skiing and snowshoe trails are open at the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park Monday. Officials say there are great conditions for skiing and snowshoeing with inches of fresh snow on the trails. The park is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Twenty-two inches of snow reported in Grand Rapids during blizzard

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The big dig continues across Grand Rapids and West Michigan following a holiday weekend blizzard that dumped feet of snow on some portions of the region. Grand Rapids received 22 inches of snow. 15 inches fell in Holland and across Van Buren County. Blizzard conditions were...
Much Warmer with Rain Later This Week

If you like snow, take some time to enjoy it the next several days, because it’s going to be much warmer with rain later this week. Ski resorts and snowmobile trails have beautiful snow to play in right now, but a good share of this will be gone by the end of the week.
Heavy snow opens Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The blizzard that hit West Michigan was actually found to be a blessing for some like Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park. “We were super excited with this blizzard,” said manager Bill Bailey. “The previous weekend when snow fell everywhere else, it kind of jumped over us because of the lake effect and the wind and everything.”
Michiganders flock to ski slopes after rough wintery weekend

CANNONSBURG, Mich. — With windspeeds practically nonexistent, weather conditions were ideal for many skiers and snowboarders this Monday. “After the huge snowfall we’ve had, it’s exciting, because this is opening day,” said mother and skier Rachel Gray while at the Cannonsburg Ski Area. “We have our kids out here and we’re ready to get in our first chair lift up for the season.”
Good Samaritan saves cat frozen to the ground in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A cat is in stable condition after he was found frozen to the ground in Muskegon Monday morning after a massive winter storm. The cat, called "Elliot" by vet staff in honor of the winter storm name, is resting comfortably at Big Lake Animal Clinic after what could've been a deadly storm for him. He is doing well in his recovery, but vet staff say the next 24 hours are critical.
Gun Lake Casino closes due to blizzard conditions

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino has made the decision to close Friday night as West Michigan continues to get slammed with blizzard conditions and heavy snow. Gun Lake says the safety of their guests and team is their top priority. They are also encouraging everyone to remain home and off roadways until the weather subsides.
