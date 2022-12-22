Read full article on original website
Road crews continue to clean up after holiday weekend snowstorm
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — While most city government offices are closed in observance of Christmas, road crews are still out on the roads continuing cleanup efforts following the weekend snowstorm. In Kent County, crews are on state roads, primary county roads and local roads clearing off accumulated snow. Officials...
Winter storm makes ideal conditions for trails at Muskegon Luge Park
MUSKEGON, Mich. — After a snowy weekend in West Michigan, skiing and snowshoe trails are open at the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park Monday. Officials say there are great conditions for skiing and snowshoeing with inches of fresh snow on the trails. The park is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Twenty-two inches of snow reported in Grand Rapids during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The big dig continues across Grand Rapids and West Michigan following a holiday weekend blizzard that dumped feet of snow on some portions of the region. Grand Rapids received 22 inches of snow. 15 inches fell in Holland and across Van Buren County. Blizzard conditions were...
Much Warmer with Rain Later This Week
If you like snow, take some time to enjoy it the next several days, because it’s going to be much warmer with rain later this week. Ski resorts and snowmobile trails have beautiful snow to play in right now, but a good share of this will be gone by the end of the week.
Heavy snow opens Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The blizzard that hit West Michigan was actually found to be a blessing for some like Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park. “We were super excited with this blizzard,” said manager Bill Bailey. “The previous weekend when snow fell everywhere else, it kind of jumped over us because of the lake effect and the wind and everything.”
Michiganders flock to ski slopes after rough wintery weekend
CANNONSBURG, Mich. — With windspeeds practically nonexistent, weather conditions were ideal for many skiers and snowboarders this Monday. “After the huge snowfall we’ve had, it’s exciting, because this is opening day,” said mother and skier Rachel Gray while at the Cannonsburg Ski Area. “We have our kids out here and we’re ready to get in our first chair lift up for the season.”
'Stay home if you're able to': Crews working to keep roads clear in Muskegon Co.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — With widespread snow battering West Michigan, road crews in Muskegon County are working around the clock to keep roads clear. Muskegon County has already seen several inches of snow since the storm rolled in Thursday, and blizzard conditions are expected in West Michigan throughout Friday afternoon and evening.
A cold and snowy Christmas holiday
Our Christmas weekend blizzard is coming to an end. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for much of West Michigan until 7 o'clock this evening.
Multiple cars stuck in snow drifts in Allegan County, road crews say
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Many county roads in the South Haven and Allegan County areas have become impassable due to blizzard conditions and drifting snow. Christmas Eve morning, South Haven Area Emergency Services crews spotted multiple cars stuck and snowed in. Allegan County road crews have a huge plow...
‘Do not drive’: Kent County officials warn motorists not to travel on Christmas Eve
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Ongoing snowfall and intense wind have combined to make Christmas Eve a hazardous time to drive in the Grand Rapids area, officials said. “Our message is, once again, do not drive unless you have to drive,” Kent County Road Commission officials advised in a news release on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24.
Christmas Eve Blizzard | Poor travel conditions linger, but improvement is in sight
MICHIGAN, USA — It’s been a rough 36 hours across West Michigan, with numerous crashes, closed roads, and slow travel. Impacts will continue to be felt throughout Saturday before improvement arrives by the end of the weekend. Blizzard Warning remains in place until 7 p.m. Saturday for counties...
Monitoring road conditions in Muskegon Co.
Crews in Muskegon County have been working overnight to keep roads clear. Muskegon is expected to receive more snow than other areas.
Good Samaritan saves cat frozen to the ground in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A cat is in stable condition after he was found frozen to the ground in Muskegon Monday morning after a massive winter storm. The cat, called "Elliot" by vet staff in honor of the winter storm name, is resting comfortably at Big Lake Animal Clinic after what could've been a deadly storm for him. He is doing well in his recovery, but vet staff say the next 24 hours are critical.
Blizzard of 2022: How did West Michigan stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
Kent Co. Road Commission plow truck hit while clearing Grand Rapids road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the winter storm continues to bear down on West Michigan, a Kent County Road Commission was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Grand Rapids on the morning of Dec. 23. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and Eastern...
Gun Lake Casino closes due to blizzard conditions
WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino has made the decision to close Friday night as West Michigan continues to get slammed with blizzard conditions and heavy snow. Gun Lake says the safety of their guests and team is their top priority. They are also encouraging everyone to remain home and off roadways until the weather subsides.
The Rapid suspending bus service early because of winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Rapid bus service is shutting down early on Friday, Dec. 23, because of blizzard conditions. The Rapid said it was suspending service at 7 p.m. for the safety and well-being of drivers and passengers. The bus service has not said if service will be available on Saturday, Dec. 24.
Surfers find use of rough Lake Michigan Conditions
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Although the drive to Pere Market Beach was difficult, those who were able to make it to the lakeshore in Muskegon could find surfers braving the cold Lake Michigan waters to catch some waves. Josh South and Jon Virgilio said they were able to surf for...
The Weather Channel in Michigan: ‘One of the worst blizzards I’ve covered over the past 30 years’
HOLLAND, MI - Holland was blown into the national spotlight this week when meteorologist Mike Seidel from The Weather Channel landed in town to report on the Christmas Week blizzard that has shut down highways, caused pileups and knocked out power to thousands across the state. “One of the worst...
Blowing and drifting snow and dangerous wind chills as Blizzard Warning continues until Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – High winds and brutally cold temperatures have now moved into West Michigan, as a Blizzard Warning remains in effect for many counties, including Kalamazoo, Allegan, Van Buren, Barry, Ottawa, Cass, and St. Joseph until 7:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Calhoun County is under a Winter...
