Related
hypebeast.com
Bell & Ross Introduces BR-X5 Ice Blue Steel
French watch manufacturer Bell & Ross is expanding its catalog with the new BR-X5 Ice Blue Steel timepiece. Adding to the BR-X5 series, the new timepiece stays true to the brand’s aeronautical design roots. Leading the charge of the discreetly sleek piece is a 41 mm satin-finished polished steel case with a matching strap. Alongside the striking body, what steals the show is a crisp sunray ice blue face with Super-LumiNova indices, hour and minute hands.
hypebeast.com
Stomp Around Town in Prada’s SS22 Ankle Boots
Since Raf Simons and have joined forces at Prada, the duo’s work has been a lesson in fusing timeless class and modernity all while having fun. This applies to everything from RTW garments and accessories down to footwear. Now is your chance to get in on the fun with a pair of boots from Prada’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection.
hypebeast.com
The North Face Purple Label Debuts Layered and Cozy SS23 Collection
The North Face Purple Label has released the lookbook for its upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The Purple Label, which is a joint venture between The North Face and Japanese designer brand, nanamica, is always known to bring simple, yet functional silhouettes to everyday wear. Consistently originating from the concept of...
hypebeast.com
Multi-Style Wonder Fills Diemme’s SS23 Footwear Collection
With Diemme, the focus on fusing functionality and fun remains paramount when it comes to its outdoor footwear offerings. Now, the Italian brand is upping the stakes with its latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. The brand’s latest is filled with multi-style wonder as a selection of boots, shoes,...
hypebeast.com
G-SHOCK Launches the G-B001 With Double Bezels
G-SHOCK has announced a new model to its ever-expansive collection of shock-resistant watches — the G-B001 with a playful double bezel Capsule Tough construction. While the new watch inherits the classic and retro DW-001 silhouette, its Capsule Tough concept draws inspiration from toy capsules and the excitement that comes from opening them. In the new G-B001, the build is reinforced with a Carbon Core Guard structure, where its resin case is layered on with removable bezels made of stainless steel and urethane.
hypebeast.com
Nike Unveils Ja Morant’s First Signature Sneaker, the Nike Ja 1
Has signed Ja Morant, Nike Basketball’s “first Gen Z signature athlete,” to its roster. In tandem with announcing the news, Morant has debuted his first signature shoe, the Nike Ja 1. The sneaker launches in a light blue colorway with mesh side panels and a pink and...
hypebeast.com
Only 5,000 Pairs of This Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low Exist
As 2023 swiftly approaches, Jordan Brand is putting the final touches on its “Year of the Rabbit” collection rollout. Silhouettes such as the Jordan Luka 1, Air Jordan 23 and Air Jordan 37 are joined by several Air Jordan 1 variations. An Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 appeared in the look with an Air Jordan 1 Low limited to 5,000 pairs hitting the web shortly after. Now, the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low has similarly been revealed with a numbered set of 5,000.
Japanese Traditional Crafts TokyoStore Special Sale!
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 27, 2022-- StyleLife Co., Ltd. which manages TokyoStore, a Japanese traditional crafts retailer, will hold a 15% off sale on all products from December 28, 2022, to January 8, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221226005024/en/ Japanese traditional craft products retailer, TokyoStore, will hold a special sale from December 28, 2022 to January 8, 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Vibrations of Naija"
As Jordan Brand continues to expand its global presence, its themes have become increasingly diverse. Classic collections such as the Nike subsidiary’s annual Chinese New Year-themed capsule have been joined by newer themes such as 2022’s celebration of international retailers like Manilla-based TITAN on the Air Jordan 2 Low. Looking ahead to 2023, Jordan Brand looks to be tapping into Nigerian design with its upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG “Vibrations of Naija.”
hypebeast.com
Finalmouse Brings Otherworldly Visuals to Its Debut Keyboard
Gaming technology creator Finalmouse is upping the stakes of product design with its new Centerpiece keyboard. The brand’s debut keyboard features an interactive display – bringing an endless array of expanded visuals. According to Finalmouse, the keyboard comprises a Laminated DisplayCircuit Glass Stack, which gives the product its soft touch and the ability to see the multicolored graphics underneath.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 9 Appears in "Light Olive"
It can be easy to overlook the Air Jordan 9 as it has played a minor part in Jordan Brand’s annual offerings the past few years. Recently, the silhouette has lacked any flashy collaborations while keeping its retro releases limited as well. However, as it continues to be outfitted in smart colorways that are devoid of any gimmicks or fads, the sneaker solidifies itself as an undeniable staple in the Air Jordan roster.
hypebeast.com
NEPENTHES Introduces Militaristic Brand BLANK LABEL
International powerhouse NEPENTHES has brought together styles from across the world since starting out in Tokyo. Its stores and many brands such as NEEDLES and ENGINEERED GARMENTS each offer a unique touch. Now, it expands its reach with the introduction of BLANK LABEL, a new womenswear brand that is said to be still under development, hence its open-ended branding.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the PHANTACi X Reebok Question Low in Black/Pink
Jay Chou‘s Taiwanese label PHANTACi has revealed its collaboration with Reebok for a pair of cheeky, Black/Pink Reebok Question Lows. The collaboration appears to give a nod to one of Jordan Brand‘s most recognizable retro shoe, the Jordan 11 “Bred” with its colorway and construction. The...
hypebeast.com
London-Based Aeliza Wants You to "Think More" With Its Latest Collection
London-based label AELIZA has just presented its last capsule and this time, the collection has come alongside a new docuseries which follows Juri Muller, a 22-year-old painter from Peckham, London, as he showcases his community through an artistic and urban lens. Recently, AELIZA connected with U.K. hip-hop star Lord Apex,...
hypebeast.com
Hisashi Eguchi Presents First Solo Exhibition at Kaikai Kiki Gallery
Opening in January 2023, Kaikai Kiki Gallery will be showcasing Hisashi Eguchi’s first-ever solo exhibition with Kaikai Kiki, entitled NO MANNER. Eguchi’s artworks were first presented by Kaikai Kiki at Taipei Dandai and Art Basel Hong Kong earlier this year. Despite only exhibiting two large paintings then, the artist has since garnered a huge following for his contemporary art, which features beautiful women in a manga style. His highly-anticipated solo show will feature 15 new paintings based on the artist’s original drawings, and produced at the Kaikai Kiki Studio.
hypebeast.com
adidas Readies the adiFom Superstar Shoes
Has quietly released the adiFom Superstar shoes, a clogs-like pair based on the brand’s iconic Superstar silhouette. Arriving in two monochromatic colorways, the adiFom Superstar features a slip-on, shell-toe silhouette that emulates the original sneakers. Retaining the chunky charm of the Superstar silhouette, the new model is crafted to ensure comfort and ease with its lace-free design. Stepping up in sustainability, the shoes are constructed with 50% natural and renewable materials, which feature a foam-like fabrication made of sugarcane derivatives. As finishing touches, the emblematic three stripes can be found on the sides of the shoes, complete with the brand’s hallmarked trefoil embossing on the heel tabs.
hypebeast.com
Nike Adds the Air Max Scorpion to Its "Leap High" Collection
For Nike’s introduction of the Air Max Scorpion in 2022, the Swoosh let the silhouette speak for itself. Lacking any collaborations or themed releases in its debut year, the sneaker now finds itself a part of the brand’s Chinese New Year-themed “Leap High” collection for 2023’s Year of the Rabbit. Joining other silhouettes such as the Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0, Blazer Mid and ACG Lowcate, the Air Max Scorpion hops into the fray.
hypebeast.com
Derek Curry and the Nike Air Max 1 for Hypebeast’s Sole Mates
When you think of Southern sneaker culture, Derek Curry — the founder of boutique chain Sneaker Politics — is leading the charge. Today, Politics has storefronts in Lafayette, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Dallas and Austin, but the road to building this empire required the Louisiana native to jump through multiple hoops and bet on himself time and time again. It took giving up his aspirations of landing a career on Wall Street, enduring overseas deployment in Iraq as a member of the US Army and even working as a manager at Finish Line. But despite all of the hardships, he’s clung onto his fiery passion for kicks, and it’s helped him transition from having stockbroker dreams to building stockroom teams.
