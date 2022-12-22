Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly No Longer Favorites To Sign Fireballer As New Teams Emerge
The Boston Red Sox are in need of a new starting pitcher. Where things stand right now Boston would enter the 2023 season with a rotation consisting of some combination of Chris Sale, James Paxton, Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock, and Nick Pivetta. The Red Sox reportedly have been looking into adding hurlers to the mix and Nathan Eovaldi still is on the open market, but it starting to sound like a reunion may be less likely, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors
The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
Kiké Hernández Addresses Red Sox’s Promise Before Offseason
Kiké Hernández chimed in on one pre-offseason promise made by the Boston Red Sox front office. With Boston finishing dead last in the American League East to end their year in 2022, Hernández was reassured the front office would take a progressive approach. Now, with several additions made by the Red Sox thus far, Hernández chimed in about how that guarantee has held up.
J.D. Martinez Says Goodbye To Red Sox Nation On Instagram
The J.D. Martinez era with the Red Sox officially has come to a close. The designated hitter signed a five-year deal with Boston ahead of the 2018 season and likely will go down as Dave Dombrowski’s best offseason signing. Martinez did everything and more that was asked of him and played a big role in the Red Sox’s 2018 run to their fourth World Series title since 2004.
What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle
The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Yardbarker
MLB Teams Reportedly Trying To Convince Red Sox To Trade All-Star Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox reportedly are receiving calls regarding the most decorated member of the roster as the Major League Baseball trade market begins to heat up. By most accounts, the Red Sox's rotation is not an area of strength, but that has stopped opponents from checking in to see if Boston would consider dealing a prominent member of the group.
Lakers vet Patrick Beverley’s Christmas Eve tweet proves that he’s really BFF’s with Russell Westbrook
It now feels like a lifetime ago when Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook were pitted in one of the biggest individual rivalries in the entire NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers duo has come a long way since being fierce nemeses on the basketball court. At this point, these two have basically become BFF’s.
NBC Sports
Chris Sale trade? Red Sox reportedly 'willing to listen' to offers
The Boston Red Sox need to get creative if they want to improve their roster this offseason. Might that include trading their oft-injured ace?. Teams are "checking on" the availability of left-hander Chris Sale, and the Red Sox "are at least willing to listen and consider" their offers, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Sunday.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Contacted Former Fan Favorite About Reunion To Open Free Agency
The Boston Red Sox have considered all options so far this offseason. Boston entered the offseason following a disappointing 78-84 2022 campaign that saw the squad finish in last place in the American League East for the second time in the last three seasons. After the tough season, the Red...
Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets
The New York Mets are the second team to have concerns about signing Carlos Correa after the star shortstop underwent a physical exam, but they may wind up stuck with the original agreement because of the way Steve Cohen handled it. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants was nixed due to... The post Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers Add to Outfield Depth, Sign Journeyman
L.A. Has Signed Steven Duggar to Minor League Deal
Predicting Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer’s timeline to the majors
Outlining a possible timeline for Marcelo Mayer’s Boston Red Sox debut. The Boston Red Sox have made some moves this offseason, but not all of them went over well with the fans. This free agency period has given us a good idea of top prospect Marcelo Mayer’s timeline to the Major Leagues.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Star Joins Dave Dombrowski's Phillies To Bolster Impressive Bullpen
A contingent of former Boston Red Sox players are teaming up in the National League, spearheaded by a notable executive. The Red Sox have added a pair of notable aging veterans in Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen to the bullpen, but chose not to bring back a flamethrower on a Hall-of-Fame career path.
Red Sox Insider Believes Boston's Most Durable Starter Is On Trade Block
The majority of the Red Sox's rotation are either oft-injured or relatively inexperienced but one reliable arm remains, for now.
Yardbarker
Yankees are taking a big risk with latest bullpen signing
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it apparent that the bullpen was a priority this off-season. Signing Aaron Judge to a lucrative contract and inking Carlos Rodon to feature as the team’s secondary ace are certainly prominent moves, but the team hasn’t done nearly enough to bolster the bullpen, especially after losing several arms this offseason.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Wish List; How Boston Can Successfully Build Out Roster
The Boston Red Sox offseason has not gone to plan. Some would say it's gone about as bad as it could so far. That said, there still is plenty of talent on the roster and a path to success -- maybe even postseason success should a few more pieces fall into place.
James Harden Scorns Reporter For Asking Rockets Reunion Question
James Harden was the focus of a fascinating rumor that surfaced shortly before the start of the NBA’s Christmas Day slate. The superstar guard was in no mood to talk about it before taking the Madison Square Garden floor, however. About an hour before the 76ers and New York...
MLB Rumors: Mets Optimistic To Sign Carlos Correa Despite ‘Iffy’ MRI
Carlos Correa still isn’t officially a member of the New York Mets, but so far his future with the team doesn’t appear to be headed down the same road it was in San Francisco. Despite concern over a worrisome MRI that aborted Correa’s reported deal with the Giants,...
