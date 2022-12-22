Read full article on original website
Tybee Island Kwanzaa underway
TYBEE, Ga. (WTOC) - Kwanzaa officially kicked-off Monday night. It was a very special celebration on Tybee Island as Savannah’s Kwanzaa Krawl expanded to the island, for the first time. Dozens gathered earlier this evening at North Beach Bar and Grill. The Krawl brings people together all 7 nights...
Eating healthy during the holidays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas is behind us and we’re looking ahead to the new year and one of the top resolutions every year is to eat healthier. South-Coast Health Dietician Rebekah Laurance is here to show us just how to do that.
Christmas tree recycling in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As you start the clean up process from the holiday weekend, don’t forget you can extend the life of your Christmas tree by bringing it for the chipper. Starting Monday you can bring your tree to the airport. If you need a little more time...
‘It’s been really, really successful:’ Fight the War Within Foundation hosts Christmas dinner
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas is supposed to be a time of joy but for many people, it can also be a hard time, especially if you spend it alone. Luckily, one organization in Savannah came together to give anyone that needed it a place to go. If there’s one...
Shoppers rush to make returns the day after Christmas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tanger Outlets went from being closed on Christmas to being full of people Monday, most of them making returns and exchanges while it’s still on the top of their minds. When the Outlets opened at 10 a.m., the parking lots were already full of...
2 without a home after fire on Pineland Dr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire. Firefighters tell WTOC a fire broke out a little before 11 a.m. and it appears to have involved the chimney and the attic. Our crew at the scene saw Chatham Fire and Garden...
Savannah’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement worked with hundreds of kids this year
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of Savannah’s alternative approaches to ending gun violence is approaching it’s one year mark. The city created the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE) to help make neighborhoods safer by engaging with young people. ONSE just moved into their new home off...
Where to recycle your Christmas tree and leftover boxes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday begins the clean up from Christmas. If you have a lot of toy boxes or shoe boxes laying around the house, there’s a place for you to take them. The Chatham County Resource Conservation and Recycling Education Center always sees an increase in drop offs right after the holiday.
Travelers experience flights delays after Christmas
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Folks coming in to the Hilton Head Island airport Monday dealt with a wide variety of travel experiences, with the main variable being when their flight was originally supposed to depart. “It was crowded but it left on time, got in on time, it...
Travelers experiencing flight delays at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many travelers are experiencing flight delays at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport Monday. WTOC saw a backed-up line of people waiting for more than an hour to get rental cars. Others were trying to track-down their luggage. WTOC confirmed Southwest Airlines did NOT cancel *all of...
Jamie’s Monday WX Forecast 12-25-2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lots of sunshine to start the last week of 2022 as high High pressure will remain the dominant feature through late week. Rain chances increase for New Year’s Weekend as low pressure approaches from the west. Temperatures continue to slowly warm; no one has made...
Georgia Southern fans preparing for Camellia Bow
MONTGOMERY, AL. (WTOC) - Severe weather in New York will keep much of Buffalo’s fan base from getting there. Georgia Southern fans have certainly showed up to root on the Eagles. But travel problems in New York have their opponent’s fans stranded. Members of Eagle Nation hope they can show some good sportsmanship and support when the other team arrives Tuesday.
How to avoid pipe problems during cold temperatures
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Folks across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry don’t often see weather like we’ve had over the last few days, and neither do our houses. Last week, WTOC talked to the folks at the Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority to get some tips for you about avoiding any pipe problems the cold temperatures brought over the weekend.
Christmas Eve fire destroys home in Bryan Co.
BRYAN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - An early morning fire destroyed a home in Bryan County Saturday morning. According to Bryan County Fire Chief, Freddy Howell, a neighbor on the 300 block of Bluff Road in the Keller section reported a fire at a home in the area around 7 a.m.
UPDATE: All lanes of Ogeechee Road between Cottonvale and Elk reopened after fatal chase
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a fatal chase on Ogeechee Road Monday night. According to a trooper, the chase started with a traffic violation. A motorcyclist drove past with its rear lights off. The chase went on for about 2 1/2 miles from Quacco Road...
Ogeechee Road between Cottonvale and Elk Road closed after crash with injuries
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - North and South Ogeechee Road is closed between Cottonvale and Elk Road due to a crash with injuries, according to the Chatham County police. There’s no timeline on when the road will re-open. Georgia State Patrol is in charge of the investigation.
One person dead following shooting in Claxton
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a shooting in Claxton. According to police, an Evans County Deputy heard gunshots in the area of East James Street Sunday. Claxton Police Officers responded to assist in locating the gunshots. Police say one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
2022 Camellia Bowl: Keys to victory for Georgia Southern
MONTGOMERY, AL. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern Eagles are set to clash with Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl on Tuesday at noon. Offensively, Georgia Southern has to run the football with success. As great as the passing offense has been for Kyle VanTrease and the Eagles - the Buffalo pass defense has been equally as solid. The Bulls only allow 216 yards per game through the air and have forced 12 interceptions.
