Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Stock markets gained while the U.S. dollar softened on Tuesday after China said it would drop its quarantine requirements for inbound visitors, further easing three-year border controls aimed at curbing COVID-19. China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday. It will also downgrade the seriousness of COVID-19 as it has become less virulent and will gradually evolve into a common respiratory infection.
Japan govt asks insurers to retain marine war insurance for LNG shippers in Russian waters
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government has requested insures to take on additional risks to continue providing marine war insurance for liquefied natural gas (LNG) shippers in Russian waters, a senior official at the industry ministry said. The Financial Services Agency and Agency for Natural Resources and Energy made...
Tesla suspends production at Shanghai plant – internal notice
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla suspended production at its Shanghai plant on Saturday, according to an internal notice and two people with knowledge of the matter, bringing ahead a previous plan to pause most work at the plant in the last week of December. The U.S. automaker cancelled the morning...
China’s National Health Commission to stop publishing daily COVID figures
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s National Health Commission, which for the past three years or so has published daily COVID-19 case figures for the country, said it will no longer release such data from Sunday. “Relevant COVID information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and...
Thailand keeps inflation target of 1-3% for next year
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday approved the central bank’s headline inflation target of 1% to 3% for 2023, unchanged from this year, government spokesperson Traisuree Traisoranakul told reporters. The inflation target, which guides monetary policy, is reviewed each year. Headline inflation stood at 5.55% in...
Japan to require negative COVID test upon arrival for Chinese travellers – FNN
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travellers from China due to the rapid spread of the virus in the country, Japan’s FNN reported on Tuesday. The government hopes to introduce the measure as early as this week, FNN said. (Reporting by...
China revises 2021 GDP growth up to 8.4% from 8.1%
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has revised its 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 8.4% year on year, up from 8.1% previously, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. China routinely revises its annual GDP data. The size of the GDP was also revised to 114.92 trillion yuan...
Israel regulator awards licence to investors to set up new digital bank
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s banking regulator on Sunday approved a conditional licence and control permit to a group of entrepreneurs to establish a new online bank, the second addition to the highly concentrated banking sector in three years. The Bank of Israel said its banking supervision department had...
