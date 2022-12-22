OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have clinched a postseason berth. Coach John Harbaugh indicated that would have no impact on Lamar Jackson’s status. “Players play when they’re healthy and ready to go. That’s really all we do,” Harbaugh said after Baltimore’s 17-9 win over Atlanta on Saturday. “When the player and the docs come back and say, ‘Hey, it’s time,’ then (as) coaches, we build him into the gameplan.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO