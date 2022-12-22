Read full article on original website
Jets' White cleared by docs, will start at QB on Sunday
Mike White is back at quarterback for the New York Jets. And just in time, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. White was cleared by team doctors and will start Sunday in Seattle after he missed the Jets’ past two games while dealing with broken ribs suffered in New York’s 20-12 loss at Buffalo on Dec. 11.
Tyler Huntley, Ravens beat Falcons, secure playoff spot
BALTIMORE — Tyler Huntley threw a first-half touchdown pass, and the Baltimore defense kept the Atlanta Falcons out of the end zone in a 17-9 victory Saturday that ended up assuring a playoff spot for the Ravens. About a half-hour after Baltimore (10-5) took care of the Falcons, New...
Browns eliminated from playoff contention after Saints rally for victory
CLEVELAND — Without a roof over their heads, the Saints went outside and handled the frightful weather — and the Browns. They’re still in the playoff mix. Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and New Orleans left its comfortable dome and withstood Cleveland’s arctic-like conditions in a 17-10 win Saturday over the Browns, who were officially eliminated from the playoffs.
Steelers rally past Raiders in final minute on 50th anniversary weekend of Immaculate Reception
On the 50th anniversary weekend of the Immaculate Reception, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a fourth-quarter comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders that had a divine ending of its own. Quarterback Kenny Pickett, leading an offense that had sputtered the entire game, threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to fellow rookie George...
Analysis: Bengals win 7th straight but still seek consistency
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.”. Burrow...
Analysis: Loss in bitter cold leaves Browns outside playoffs once again
CLEVELAND — There’s nothing left for the Cleveland Browns to accomplish this season, another failed one in a long line of malfunctions for one of the NFL’s most inept franchises. Since 1999, they’ve had three winning seasons. Count ’em, three. They are masters of dysfunction,...
Analysis: Safely in playoffs, Ravens turn focus to division title
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have clinched a postseason berth. Coach John Harbaugh indicated that would have no impact on Lamar Jackson’s status. “Players play when they’re healthy and ready to go. That’s really all we do,” Harbaugh said after Baltimore’s 17-9 win over Atlanta on Saturday. “When the player and the docs come back and say, ‘Hey, it’s time,’ then (as) coaches, we build him into the gameplan.”
Mark Madden: You think the Steelers are close, but close to what?
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ win on Franco Day was dramatic, inspirational and happy. It was cool more than cold. That’s saying something given game-night temperatures. Despite the frigidity, it might have been better in person than on television. The crowd at Acrisure Stadium was small but rabid. It deserved that victory.
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Jeannette’s Shane Mickens
Two years ago, Jeannette’s boys basketball team made it all the way to the WPIAL semifinals. Last year, they made the playoffs yet again, but lost in the first round. This season, the Jayhawks have their sights set on another long playoff run, and they’ve started off 5-1, with their only loss coming to a tough Norwin team at the tip-off tournament the Knights host.
