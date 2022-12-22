ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Yankees Tried to Trade for Carlos Rodón Last Summer

By Gary Phillips
 4 days ago

After introducing Rodón on Thursday, general manager Brian Cashman reminisced to the deadline and his attempt to acquire the left-hander via trade

The Yankees hosted Carlos Rodón’s introductory press conference in the Bronx on Thursday, but Brian Cashman wanted the event to take place last summer.

Cashman said that he tried to acquire the southpaw before the Aug. 2, 2022 trade deadline. A member of the Giants at the time, Rodón was in the midst of his second consecutive All-Star campaign.

San Francisco, which ended the year with a .500 record and in third place in the National League West, ultimately held on to the pitcher – much to Cashman’s disappointment.

“Last trade deadline, we certainly tried to connect with the San Francisco Giants and to see if we could come out with a deal. We were unable to do so, and I felt it from our clubhouse downstairs,” the Yankees’ general manager recalled. “He didn’t go anywhere last deadline. He stayed put as they were making their efforts, but we had another shot at it this winter. We’re really proud to bring in someone with his ability, his talent.”

That second chance resulted in a six-year, $162 million contract for Rodón, who was accompanied by his wife, Ashley, and agent, Scott Boras, on Thursday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone, re-signed pitching coach Matt Blake and executives Randy Levine and Lonn Trost also joined Cashman on the dais.

After trying on a No. 55 jersey, Rodón explained why he was drawn to New York.

"I've always enjoyed pitching at Yankee Stadium,” the 30-year-old said. “It seems like I have good numbers here, so I figured that was the first part. And just putting on these pinstripes is something special. A lot of legends have been through this organization. There’s a lot of history here.”

Rodón was the best remaining free agent starter when he and the Yankees came to an agreement on December 15. He owns a 2.67 ERA with 12.2 K/9 over 310.2 innings since the start of the 2021 season.

Rodón joins a nasty and balanced rotation that also includes fellow 2022 Cy Young vote getters Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes, as well as Luis Severino and Frankie Montas.

“We’re excited to add him to the mix of what we already feel is a really formidable rotation,” Cashman said.

FanSided

A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors

The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle

The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly No Longer Favorites To Sign Fireballer As New Teams Emerge

The Boston Red Sox are in need of a new starting pitcher. Where things stand right now Boston would enter the 2023 season with a rotation consisting of some combination of Chris Sale, James Paxton, Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock, and Nick Pivetta. The Red Sox reportedly have been looking into adding hurlers to the mix and Nathan Eovaldi still is on the open market, but it starting to sound like a reunion may be less likely, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets

The New York Mets are the second team to have concerns about signing Carlos Correa after the star shortstop underwent a physical exam, but they may wind up stuck with the original agreement because of the way Steve Cohen handled it. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants was nixed due to... The post Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees are taking a big risk with latest bullpen signing

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it apparent that the bullpen was a priority this off-season. Signing Aaron Judge to a lucrative contract and inking Carlos Rodon to feature as the team’s secondary ace are certainly prominent moves, but the team hasn’t done nearly enough to bolster the bullpen, especially after losing several arms this offseason.
InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
