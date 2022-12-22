Rapper Who Shot Album Cover Photo At Capitol Riot Receives Prison Sentence

Photo: iHeartRadio

A Virginia rapper, who took a photo of himself during the riots at the U.S. Capitol building and used the image as his album cover, will go to prison for his involvement in the events that transpired on January 6, 2021 .



According to a report WUSA 9 published on Monday, December 19, Antionne Brodnax a.k.a Bugzie the Don was sentenced by a federal judge to five months in prison. Back in October, Brodnax pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of charges including Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly conduct in any Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Prior to his arrest, Brodnax used the image as the cover of his album called The Capitol . He was arrested two months after he reportedly snapped the photo as the riots were happening and entered the Capitol building while he was on probation for a previous charge. The Department of Justice had actually offered him a plea deal for just one misdemeanor charge, but Brodnax refused.



At first, prosecutors requested a 21-month sentence due to Brodnax's previous criminal history including felony convictions in both Virginia and Maryland for manufacturing a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The DOJ also said he deserved more time behind bars after Brodnax promised to send his videos and photos of the riot to the FBI, but deleted them instead. U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman agreed that the defendant willing obstructed justice. He also noted Brodnax's disciplinary issues while he was in custody.



“He’s had a problem historically with following conditions imposed upon him,” Friedman said.



Brodnax will serve five months in prison and will spend a year on supervised released after the fact.