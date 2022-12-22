ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Rapper Who Shot Album Cover Photo At Capitol Riot Receives Prison Sentence

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hL2e6_0jrrcGMG00
Photo: iHeartRadio

A Virginia rapper, who took a photo of himself during the riots at the U.S. Capitol building and used the image as his album cover, will go to prison for his involvement in the events that transpired on January 6, 2021 .

According to a report WUSA 9 published on Monday, December 19, Antionne Brodnax a.k.a Bugzie the Don was sentenced by a federal judge to five months in prison. Back in October, Brodnax pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of charges including Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly conduct in any Restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Prior to his arrest, Brodnax used the image as the cover of his album called The Capitol . He was arrested two months after he reportedly snapped the photo as the riots were happening and entered the Capitol building while he was on probation for a previous charge. The Department of Justice had actually offered him a plea deal for just one misdemeanor charge, but Brodnax refused.

At first, prosecutors requested a 21-month sentence due to Brodnax's previous criminal history including felony convictions in both Virginia and Maryland for manufacturing a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The DOJ also said he deserved more time behind bars after Brodnax promised to send his videos and photos of the riot to the FBI, but deleted them instead. U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman agreed that the defendant willing obstructed justice. He also noted Brodnax's disciplinary issues while he was in custody.

“He’s had a problem historically with following conditions imposed upon him,” Friedman said.

Brodnax will serve five months in prison and will spend a year on supervised released after the fact.

Comments / 361

biz
4d ago

Does anyone see the disparity in sentences he’s getting five months for taking pictures of sitting on the car never violence but then people that attacked police and threatened to kill them don’t get any time? Could color play into this?

Reply(57)
304
Ezrah Kush Amir
3d ago

How in the hell was he charged for anything? He didn't participate in the riots nor did he enter the Capital building. Taking a photo of a public institution isn't a crime either.

Reply(25)
112
Brandy Brown
3d ago

He must have got some footage that they don't want seen...it doesn't make sense why they would come after him for that....something up with this

Reply(6)
72
Related
Complex

Philly Judge Who Sentenced Meek Mill to Prison Has Been Transferred to Civil Court

Genece Brinkley, the Pennsylvania judge who sentenced Meek Mill to prison, is facing her own legal battle. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the 66-year-old judge was transferred to civil court this year amid growing concerns about her ethics and work management. Brinkley’s pending criminal cases were reportedly reassigned and subjected to reviews by various lawyers and judges, who allegedly found a pattern of questionable rulings and behavior; these include imposing illegal sentences, allowing sentences to run past their maximum date, and failing to “quickly address cases remanded to her by higher courts.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Popculture

Rapper Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for RICO Case

Atlanta-based rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been sentenced to time in prison for his involvement in a sweeping RICO case. On Dec. 1, the "We Don't Luv Em" singer was handed a 15-year sentence, with his prison time being drastically reduced due to a plea deal. According to court documents obtained by TMZ and HipHop-N-More, the rapper, real name Sterling Leroy Pennix Jr., will serve just five years behind bars, though he will have a lengthy probation period following his release.
ATLANTA, GA
worldboxingnews.net

Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
thesource.com

T.I. Admits To Snitching On Dead Cousin To Avoid Prison In 2020 Interview

In a 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, self proclaimed King Of The South T.I. admitted to snitching on a dead family member in order to get out of an illegal gun case. T.I.’s cousin, Toot, was killed before the two could go to trial for a gun case caught...
Complex

2Pac’s Stepfather Mutulu Shakur Released From Prison After 37 Years Behind Bars

72-year-old Mutulu Shakur, the stepfather of late rapper 2Pac, has been released from prison after 37 years for medical reasons, per the New York Daily News. The Bureau of Prisons has confirmed that Shakur, who was sentenced to 60 years in prison for his involvement in the 1981 robbery of an armored truck that resulted in two officers and a guard being murdered, was released on Sunday. He was previously denied bond in April this year, and in 2016 when he was being held at a Victorville, California federal prison.
VICTORVILLE, CA
CBS DFW

20-year Army veteran arrested for going AWOL, sits in North Texas jail awaiting trial

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It's a story of a violent police raid on a North Texas home to arrest an Army soldier for going AWOL.But the soldier at the center of it is a decorated war veteran who says her arrest is the result of retaliation and race.An armed team of U.S. Marshals and Grand Prairie police officers stormed a home with guns drawn and pointed – children scream in panic while authorities searched for a woman you might think committed a violent felony. But that woman, Sergeant First Class Shantaya Williams, has a clean record according to her attorney. In...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Law & Crime

Recently Exonerated of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend, Adnan Syed Gets Job with Georgetown University Prison Reform Program

Adnan Syed, who was recently exonerated of murdering his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, got a job working for a prison reform program in Georgetown University. “To go from prison to being a Georgetown student and then to actually be on campus on a pathway to work for Georgetown at the Prisons and Justice Initiative, it’s a full circle moment,” he said in a statement from the school. “PJI changed my life. It changed my family’s life. Hopefully I can have the same kind of impact on others.”
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Teen Mastermind Behind Missouri Jailbreak Later Called Guards to Gloat: Docs

A teenage escape artist who jumped 30 feet out of a Missouri juvenile detention center window and bolted—a day after allegedly having arranged a similar escape for three fellow inmates—later called guards to boast about it, according to court records obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Azavian Royal, 17, was charged Friday as an adult with felony counts of escape from confinement and first-degree property damage after the May 29 escape. During his preening phone call to guards at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center a few days later, Royal took credit for the act, further claiming he’d helped mastermind a May 28 jailbreak in which three other 17-year-olds attacked an employee, stole his keys, and escaped out a broken window, police said. Royal was also charged in an armed robbery at a local Family Dollar that took place roughly a week later. According to charging documents, after entering in a black mask, Royal told the clerk, “C’mon girl. This is St. Louis. You know what this is.” He and another teen then held her at gunpoint, leaving with $167.Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
MISSOURI STATE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

199K+
Followers
23K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy