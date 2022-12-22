ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Micah ‘Constant' Burden: Cowboys vs. Eagles (Hurts OUT) Injury Report

By Adam Schultz
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MR5Yp_0jrrbzbO00

Dallas Cowboys head coach has stated that linebacker Micah Parsons will have to deal with the added physicality thrown his way by offenses for the rest of his career.

Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons is dealing with opposing offenses doing everything they can to slow him down. Over the last month, it has worked, as Parsons' blistering sack pace has slowed dramatically.

Asked to be more a pass-rusher than a traditional linebacker, Parsons is now dealing with the physical aspects of that switch, with the player himself acknowledging the challenges it brings.

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy's reflection on all of this? Get used to it, basically.

"It's going to be a constant for the rest of his career," McCarthy said. "I think it's a great position to be in. When you're the focal point of the opponent, it obviously speaks volumes of your ability and how you can affect the game."

The immediate good news on Parsons: He's been ill this week and missed two days of workouts, but returned to practice on Thursday in preparation for Saturday's visit from the Eagles. The rest of the Cowboys/Eagles injury report, with Jalen Hurts now officially out  ...

Parsons started the year with eight sacks in just seven games as the former Penn State star was a game-wrecker. But since then - even though he justifiably made the Pro Bowl - teams have figured out a way to slow him down.

Running the football takes away Parsons' ability to rush the passer, and with the Cowboys struggling to stop the run, Micah has been reduced to a bystander of late.

Teams have also run the ball straight at Micah on read-option plays to force the linebacker to make a choice instead of straight-up pass rushing ... and it's worked.

In his last three outings, Parsons has just one sack, nine combined tackles, one tackle for loss, and three quarterback hits. Good numbers ... but not "Micah numbers.''

Part of that is the physical toll, as Parsons is getting worn down (along with the illness, it's a good bet that his sore shoulder is just one of many ailing body parts). But McCarthy says the linebacker is getting through it.

​"As far as the chips and all those things, that's a big part of our self-scout each and every week. He's handling it."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones makes Cowboys’ Christmas eve brighter with perfect update after beating Eagles

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have several reasons to be happy about following their Week 16 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did Dak Prescott and co. hand the Eagles their second loss of the year and denied them of clinching the NFC East, but they were also able to stay healthy throughout the game. Jones revealed as much following the 40-34 victory, noting that there is no notable injury to report for Dallas, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

How the heck did the Eagles give up a 3rd-and-30 in Dallas?

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Eagles had the Cowboys right where they wanted them. After back-to-back sacks in the fourth quarter from Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, the Cowboys were faced with a seemingly impossible 3rd-and-30 from their own 29-yard line. If you skipped watching the game to enjoy Christmas...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ comeback vs. Eagles clinches league-wide record proving this season is wild

The Dallas Cowboys gifted their fans a nice present on Christmas eve, coming back from a 10-point deficit against the Philadelphia Eagles and pulling off a 40-34 victory at home. That come-from-behind victory was a notable one, as it saw the 2022 NFL regular season set a new league-wide record for the most wins snatched from the jaws of defeat in a single NFL calendar, per ESPN Stats & Info.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Eagles Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Act

There are times when trash-talking an opposing player goes too far and one Philadelphia Eagles fan definitely crossed a line when trying to insult Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Even, an Eagles fan on Instagram tried to call out Dak by...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy