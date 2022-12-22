The Twitter account of Piers Morgan - one of the most active celebrity figures on the website - appears to have been hacked, resulting in hundreds of offensive slurs and messages being posted on the website. The hack appears to have happened overnight on Tuesday when users noticed that Morgan, who is outspoken at the best of times, began posting reported 'x-rated' messages about the Queen and singer Ed Sheeran, who was called 'a ginger p***k'.The most controversial message posted during the hack was one saying 'f**k the Queen.' Morgan's profile picture at the time featured him meeting the Queen.One...

1 HOUR AGO