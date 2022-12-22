Effective: 2022-12-27 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-27 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Nassau; South Central Duval; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

LAKE BUTLER, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO