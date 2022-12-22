Read full article on original website
Jets’ QB Mike White Cleared, Will Start in Week 17, per Report
The quarterback has missed the past two games with a rib injury. Jets quarterback Mike White has been cleared by doctors and will start on Sunday against Seattle, the New York Post’s Brian Costello reported. White hurt his ribs in a game against the Bills two weeks ago, an...
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Narrates Tribute to Kicker Mason Crosby
The longtime Green Bay player broke Brett Favre’s franchise record for consecutive game’s played Sunday. Packers kicker Mason Crosby broke the franchise record for most consecutive games played when he appeared in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. The kicker, who was selected in the sixth round of...
Ten Takeaways: Pickett’s Growth As a Rookie, Packers’ Playoff Push
Plus, the Packers are making a final playoff push. Sean McDermott describes his team’s travel adventure, what you need to know about Sunday Ticket and much more. I asked Kenny Pickett—after he drove his Steelers, with the season on the line, 76 yards on 10 plays to a game-winning touchdown against the Raiders—whether he thinks he could’ve made that happen in September, when he first became Pittsburgh’s starter.
NFC Playoff Picture: Eagles Remain Top Seed Despite Loss
The NFC playoff picture continues to be muddled entering Week 17. View the original article to see embedded media. Christmas weekend brought a split schedule on Saturday and Sunday across the NFL that had plenty of implications on the NFC playoff picture. The Eagles fell to the Cowboys and failed...
Titans vs. Texans Postponed One Hour by NFL Amid Blackouts
The decision comes after the Nashville mayor called upon the league to push back the kickoff. The NFL has postponed Saturday afternoon’s Texans-Titans game one hour due to power outages in Tennessee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The kickoff, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will now take...
Report: Jets Expected to Move on From Wilson After Season
The quarterback has been New York's starter for the past two seasons. The Jets have benched quarterback Zach Wilson multiple times this year, with the latest coming during Thursday night’s loss to the Jaguars. Now, it appears that is a sign that the relationship between the two sides is all but over.
Bengals’ Eli Apple Bashes Patriots’ Mac Jones for ‘Dirty Play’
The Cincinnati defender called out the New England quarterback after the game. The Bengals beat the Patriots on Saturday despite a strong second-half effort from New England, making for one of the better games of the day. However, the contest featured more than just heated competition between the two sides.
Jared Goff Rips Field Conditions at Panthers’ Stadium
The Detroit quarterback said the artificial turf at Bank of America Stadium felt “like cement.”. View the original article to see embedded media. Saturday’s game between the Panthers and Lions was the coldest ever at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. At kickoff, it was just 20° with a wind chill factor of 9°. However, the frigid temperatures played a role in more than just the weather.
Paul Allen Calls Vikings’ 61-Yard Field Goal to Beat Giants on Last Play
Another week, another white-knuckle Minnesota victory. View the original article to see embedded media. If Vikings fans were hoping for a stress-free Christmas Eve against the Giants, they didn’t get what they wanted. Such is life in Minnesota this season. But once more, the Vikings found a way to...
NFL World Reacts to Broncos’ Firing Nathaniel Hackett
Pro football pundits and observers reacted to the firing on social media. Nathaniel Hackett’s first season as an NFL coach came to an abrupt end on Monday when the Broncos fired him with a 4–11 record. The last nail in the coffin occurred on Sunday, when the Broncos...
Huntley, Ravens beat Falcons 17-9, secure playoff spot
BALTIMORE (AP) — As coach John Harbaugh discussed Baltimore’s victory over Atlanta, a television in the back of the news conference room was showing the Cincinnati-New England game. When the Bengals finally sealed their victory, Harbaugh’s Ravens were assured of a postseason spot. “Are we?” Harbaugh asked...
Panthers Interested in CB Josh Norman in Wake of Jaycee Horn Injury
Carolina is interested in a reunion with the 35-year-old corner after injuries at the position. View the original article to see embedded media. Panthers star defensive back Jaycee Horn broke his wrist in Saturday’s win over the Lions and will undergo surgery on Tuesday, according to Ari Meirov of PFF.
NFL Christmas Day 2022: Pack Is Back, Trouble for Tua
How the Packers kept their season alive, and what's next for the once-surging-now-struggling Dolphins. Merry Christmas and welcome to the NFL’s day of excess. Yes, the league got greedy this year, with a Christmas Day triple-header, and in return Santa came down the chimney with some of the most disappointing teams in the league. Rams-Broncos might as well be coal.
Chargers DB Derwin James Ejected After Vicious Helmet-to-Helmet Hit
The former All-Pro returned to L.A.’s lineup after missing the last two games. Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday Night Football against the Colts after dishing out a scary helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter. The play occurred on second-and-2 with 5:23 remaining in the quarter as...
Report: Broncos Name Jerry Rosburg Interim Coach After Hackett Firing
The longtime special teams coach takes over a 4–11 team with two games left. The Broncos reportedly named senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg the interim head coach after the team fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter reported that the Denver roster was told of...
Steelers’ Pickett on Franco Harris: ‘It Felt Like He Was With Us Tonight’
The rookie quarterback honored the Pittsburgh legend after the team earned a comeback win two days after the franchise great’s death. An emotional night in Pittsburgh ended in triumph for the Steelers as the club pulled off a comeback 13–10 victory over the Raiders to cap an evening dedicated to legend Franco Harris, who died Wednesday at the age of 72.
Jim Harbaugh Makes Sense for the Broncos and Russell Wilson
After dismissing Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos should consider coaches who can stand up to Russell Wilson. Plus, buzz on other potential openings and why Mac Jones should be fined. Another NFL Monday, another in-season coach firing—our third of this year. So let’s start there …. • Maybe Nathaniel...
Jaguars Lose Sack Leader Dawuane Smoot for Season
The injury occurred in the win over the Jets Thursday night. Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot will miss the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles in Jacksonville’s 19–3 win vs. the Jets on Thursday night. Smoot confirmed the news on his Instagram account. “I’m disappointed that...
Chargers TE’s Goose Egg Enrages Countless Fantasy Managers
As fantasy football semifinals matchups wrapped up on Monday night, a lot was riding on the Chargers-Colts game. View the original article to see embedded media. Monday night’s game between the Chargers and Colts was not the pinnacle of the sport. The two teams combined for five turnovers, while the hapless Colts went 0-for-10 on third-down attempts. At many points it was difficult to watch, but for some fantasy football managers, there was no use trying to look away.
Chargers-Colts ‘Monday Night Football’ Week 16 Odds and Betting Preview
A best bet for Monday night’s game between the visiting and favored Chargers and the Colts, who are starting Nick Foles. The Chargers (8-6) head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts (4-9-1) in Week 16 for Monday Night Football. After opening as 3.5-point favorites, the Chargers are now...
