The chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee has advised all Westerners to leave Iran. Alicia Kearns said the country was had shown that it would “happily” detain those with dual citizenship as it seeks to blame escalating protests against its own repressive regime on foreign powers. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have arrested seven people with links to Britain, including some who hold dual nationality. Ms Kearns also expressed fears that people could be arrested even as they tried to flee the country. She said: “My concern is very grave. The fact is that Iran has...

1 HOUR AGO