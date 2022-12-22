ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What if every building’s window could generate electricity?

Windows with a transparent solar coating over them could soon revolutionize energy efficiency and power generation in cities across the world. According to the World Economic Forum, the coating is made by California-based Ubiquitous Energy and can be added to standard windows while they’re being made, effectively turning them into solar panels. The coating contains special organic salts, which absorb a non-visible portion of the solar spectrum while letting visible light pass through to illuminate the room.
Chair of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee advises Britons to leave Iran OLD REDIRECTED

The chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee has advised all Westerners to leave Iran. Alicia Kearns said the country was had shown that it would “happily” detain those with dual citizenship as it seeks to blame escalating protests against its own repressive regime on foreign powers. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have arrested seven people with links to Britain, including some who hold dual nationality. Ms Kearns also expressed fears that people could be arrested even as they tried to flee the country. She said: “My concern is very grave. The fact is that Iran has...

