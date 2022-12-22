ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Woman accused of DWI crash with infant, Lubbock Police report says

By Caitlyn Rooney
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aD466_0jrraypI00

LUBBOCK, Texas — Stephanie Ramirez, 33, was arrested on Tuesday and accused of driving while intoxicated and crashing with an infant in the vehicle, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

Officers were called just before 1:30 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Frankford Avenue.

Lubbock man tried to run from DWI crash with infant, police report said

A police report stated Ramirez told an officer she was drinking at a friend’s residence, and they got in an argument over driving home while intoxicated. Ramirez said she put her infant in the vehicle and “somehow” got into a crash after she drove away, according to the report.

Vehicle burglary thwarted by man with a gun, LPD report said

According to the police report, Ramirez’s speech was slurred, and the officer smelled a “strong odor” of alcohol on her breath. Both Ramirez and the infant had minor injuries due to air bags being deployed, the report stated.

Ramirez was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with injuring a child and DWI with a child. As of Thursday, Ramirez was no longer at LCDC.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: Shooting late Sunday evening leaves 1 seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was investigating a shooting late on Christmas (Sunday) that left one person seriously hurt. Police later, after this story was initially published, provided an update and said Ivan Reed, 20, died as a result of the the shooting. According to a...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

20-year-old dies in Christmas Night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are asking for the public’s help in a Christmas Day shooting investigation. Lubbock police responded to the 2100 block of East 4th Street just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities found 20-year-old Ivan Reed with serious injuries,...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

4 injured in crash near South Loop 289 and Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people have been injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles. Police responded to the crash at 12:10 p.m. on Monday. The crash occurred on the access road of South Loop 289 near Quaker Avenue. Officers stated two people were moderately injured in the crash; two...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: Shooting victim found after car crash identified

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A huge winter storm is causing thousands of flight delays and cancelations. The Midwest is still dealing with blizzard conditions, while sub-freezing temperatures affect most of the nation. Check the latest forecast for the South Plains:. Shooting victim identified. Police identified a shooting...
LUBBOCK, TX
ktalnews.com

Man in Lubbock calls for ‘real holocaust,’ gets arrested by FBI

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested by the FBI in Lubbock County on Tuesday, according to jail records. Court documents accused Francis Federick Goltz, 51, of making posts on right-wing websites threatening to injure political officials and their children. Court documents stated that Goltz is a Canadian citizen...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While information is sparse at this time, LPD was able to confirm that the SWAT callout has ended and a subject has been taken into custody. LPD could not provide details on the subject or the charges that justified their arrest; however, LPD advised that the Anti-Gang Unit was initially investigating and requested SWAT to assist with taking the subject into custody.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Thursday morning top stories: Deadly shooting linked to SUV crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police investigating deadly shooting after car rams into home. Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Thursday morning. Officers found the victim after their SUV crashed into a home near 39th and Salem. Here’s what we know:. Huge...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy