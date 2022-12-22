Woman accused of DWI crash with infant, Lubbock Police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — Stephanie Ramirez, 33, was arrested on Tuesday and accused of driving while intoxicated and crashing with an infant in the vehicle, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

Officers were called just before 1:30 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Frankford Avenue.

A police report stated Ramirez told an officer she was drinking at a friend’s residence, and they got in an argument over driving home while intoxicated. Ramirez said she put her infant in the vehicle and “somehow” got into a crash after she drove away, according to the report.

According to the police report, Ramirez’s speech was slurred, and the officer smelled a “strong odor” of alcohol on her breath. Both Ramirez and the infant had minor injuries due to air bags being deployed, the report stated.

Ramirez was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with injuring a child and DWI with a child. As of Thursday, Ramirez was no longer at LCDC.

