BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- The City of Brazil is ready for the new year. The city has approved the budget for 2023, and it totals to be about $12.8 million. The budget includes about $5 million dollars for city utilities. The rest of the budget is for public safety, like the city police and fire department. The budget also includes a salary increase for city workers in the new year.

BRAZIL, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO