Broward County, FL

cw34.com

Travelers experience headaches at PBI due to winter storm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The day after Christmas was full of delays, cancellations, and lost luggage for travelers coming in and out of Palm Beach International Airport. These changes are because of extreme weather hitting large parts of the U.S. CBS12 news spoke with several people who...
PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Detectives arrest South Florida man for the murder of a man in May

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have finally found the man who shot and killed a man in May. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday morning, May 3, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on NW 27th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale. Broward Fire Rescue brought the man to a nearby hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Teen arrested for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Lantana boy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said it has arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for the murder of Emmanuel 'Manny' Castaneda, 17. The sheriff's office reported Castaneda never came home on Sat, Dec. 17. Tragically four days later, his body was found near 120th Ave. and 75th Lane N., at around 2:30 p.m. The Medical Examiner's Office said Castaneda died from a gunshot wound.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

NTSB issues final report in plane crash that injured 7 people

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — We have an update to a plane crash that occurred in October 2020 in Palm Beach County that left seven people injured. Federal investigators have issued their final report on the crash at the North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport near Jupiter. The details...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

