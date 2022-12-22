Read full article on original website
Local nonprofit's annual Secret Santa helps the homeless in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A nonprofit organization in Boca Raton donated new gifts to the homeless while they enjoyed a nice hot meal and holiday music. Changing Lives, an homeless organization based in Boca Raton, held its 3rd annual Changing Lives Secret Santa. The purpose of the Secret...
Travelers experience headaches at PBI due to winter storm
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The day after Christmas was full of delays, cancellations, and lost luggage for travelers coming in and out of Palm Beach International Airport. These changes are because of extreme weather hitting large parts of the U.S. CBS12 news spoke with several people who...
Firefighter reacts, great-grandmother dies, kid covered in roaches: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Firefighter who found Baby June reacts to arrest in case. We're hearing from the firefighter who was off-duty when he found Baby June four years ago in the ocean near the Boynton Beach Inlet and we're getting his reaction to the fact that authorities have made an arrest.
'Return of the Mack' singer pays for local marching band's shopping spree
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Up to 15 kids with the SOS Community Marching Band were given a post-Christmas shopping spree, all paid for by 'Return of the Mack' singer Mark Morrison. The Riviera Beach-based marching band went to the Super Target in Royal Palm Beach, located on...
Great-grandmother run over, hawk rescue, and stolen EBT card: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Dramatic Video: Driver runs over great-grandmother and child, pulled from under car. An 80-year-old woman has died from her injuries after she and her great-granddaughter were run over and pinned underneath a car.
Flight delays and cancellations still seen at PBI after busy holiday weekend
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Thousands of flight disruptions stranded travelers at airports for the holidays. As expected, delays and cancellations were seen Monday morning out of Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) and other south Florida airports. One of the big reasons for the delays is because FAA...
Man seriously injured in hit-and-run at vigil for Boynton Beach 13 year old: Police
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Vigil for a Boynton Beach teen faces further tragedy after a man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run, police say. The man was struck by a car moments after he had filmed a Facebook live during the vigil for 13-year-old Stanley Davis III, Boynton Beach Police say.
Detectives arrest South Florida man for the murder of a man in May
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have finally found the man who shot and killed a man in May. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday morning, May 3, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on NW 27th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale. Broward Fire Rescue brought the man to a nearby hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
One year later: Family remembers 13-year-old boy who died on dirt bike in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A year ago today, 13-year-old Stanley Davis III died after a high-speed chase involving a Boynton Beach Police Officer. Since that day, the officer involved has been fired for breaking departmental protocols and a lawsuit has been filed with the city. Davis' family is...
Teen arrested for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Lantana boy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said it has arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for the murder of Emmanuel 'Manny' Castaneda, 17. The sheriff's office reported Castaneda never came home on Sat, Dec. 17. Tragically four days later, his body was found near 120th Ave. and 75th Lane N., at around 2:30 p.m. The Medical Examiner's Office said Castaneda died from a gunshot wound.
NTSB issues final report in plane crash that injured 7 people
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — We have an update to a plane crash that occurred in October 2020 in Palm Beach County that left seven people injured. Federal investigators have issued their final report on the crash at the North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport near Jupiter. The details...
