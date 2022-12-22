Read full article on original website
The art of charcuteski: Craft an on-mountain dining experience with the skis that got you there
Picture this: You’re at your favorite ski resort, and there’s bluebird skies above and scenic views in the distance as you clip out of your skis, wedge them into the snow, and start layering on stacks of salami, cheese wedges, heaps of crackers and punchy pickled vegetables. This, my friends, is charcuteski.
