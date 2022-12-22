Read full article on original website
Click10.com
French Montana, Kodak Black deliver thousands of toys to children in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Christmas spirit is alive and well in South Florida. Hundreds of cars lined up in Broward County on Saturday for a toy giveaway to keep kids in the holiday spirit. Two local business called in rappers French Montana and Kodak Black to help bring...
Click10.com
Shelters to open in South Florida ahead of cold Christmas weekend
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County has declared a two-day Cold Weather Emergency. It begins Friday at 6 p.m. and lasts until 9 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 40′s over the weekend in Broward. Two shelters in Fort Lauderdale are opening up: the...
Click10.com
Holiday travel woes continue in South Florida, nationwide
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive winter storm that affected the northern U.S. continued to impact holiday travelers right here in South Florida and across the country Monday. Southwest Airlines says that it’s experiencing system-wide disruptions, after the arctic blast and are “re-accommodating as many customers as possible based...
Click10.com
Residents lose everything on Christmas morning after fire breaks out in Fort Lauderdale home
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two South Florida residents have been forced from their home following a fire on Christmas morning. They were woken up by the smell of smoke, and have now lost everything. “I’m devastated, I don’t even know where I’m going to go from here,” said Shelly...
Click10.com
Help Make A Child’s Holiday with a Toy Giveaway
Fort Lauderdale, FLA. – America’s Backyard is holding its first BB Serve Day, where they hope to help hundreds of families in need this holiday season. From 3 p.m until 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the outdoor bar will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland with games, a craft station, food and other seasonal fun!
South Florida man charged after allegedly shooting puppy in the head
A South Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly killed a puppy by shooting it in the head at close range.
Click10.com
Crooks steal wheels, leaving cars on bricks; cops think they’re targeting these models
MARGATE, Fla. – Crooks in Broward County are stealing car wheels from unsuspecting owners and leaving their vehicles on bricks. Gayle Saltzman was one of the victims. She found her Honda Accord sitting on concrete blocks in the parking lot of her home in Margate’s Palm Lakes community.
Click10.com
Overnight fire rips through Fort Lauderdale home
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The American Red Cross assisted four people on Christmas Eve after a fire caused significant damage to a home in Fort Lauderdale’s Melrose Park neighborhood. The fire broke out at a house in the 1000 block of Indiana Avenue overnight. Photos shared with Local...
thekatynews.com
Best Areas to Live in Broward County
Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
Click10.com
Canes hoops moves into Top 15, ranked No. 14
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Put some respect on the Miami Hurricanes basketball program. The Canes are ranked No. 14 in the latest AP Poll. Miami is coming off a win over Virginia. This is the highest that the Canes have been ranked since 2018. Miami made a run to...
Click10.com
Oakland Park apartment residents beyond frustrated over flooding issues
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Residents of an Oakland Park apartment building are having a rough holiday due to the bottom units being flooded for the past several days. When the tenants contacted the landlord, they apparently received an unsettling response. Resident Jeff Dawson shared video taken on his cell...
WSVN-TV
Broward pantry spreads holiday cheer with toy giveaway
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A local organization stepped up to offer holiday help by providing gifts for grandparents. The Pantry of Broward, with the help of volunteers, hosted an event Monday giving out the gifts. The toy drive took place in Fort Lauderdale, and it allowed the seniors to...
WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY
IT IS GOING TO GET COLD. VERY COLD. AT LEAST BY SOUTH FLORIDA STANDARDS. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A “wind chill” advisory is now in effect for Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach. The National Weather Service says […]
Click10.com
Walking out of jail, woman says ‘sorry’ for hurling computer monitor at MIA airline worker
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Bonding out of jail on Christmas Eve, Camila McMillie said few words to Local 10 News about her arrest in a violent outburst at Miami International Airport this week — but one of them was “sorry.”. Police say the 25-year-old Birmingham, Alabama mother...
Click10.com
Christmas Eve shooting in Coconut Grove kills man, police say
COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Police are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that killed a man in Coconut Grove, authorities said. The gunfire erupted around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near a home along Percival Avenue and Douglas Road. According to authorities, Miami police responded after receiving several alerts from a ShotSpotter...
Click10.com
Neighbors fed up with Hollywood home used as vacation rental after early morning shooting
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Early morning silence was shattered by the sound of gunshots in Hollywood on Monday. Home surveillance video after video telling the same story after a house on the 1400 block of Dewey Street was shot up. “We’ve complained to our city officials and nothing is done,”...
Click10.com
FLL travelers frustrated after winter storm causes flight cancellations, delays
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Many travelers at Fort Lauderdale Airport are spending Sunday morning wondering if they will make it home in time for Christmas. Throughout the morning, Local 10 News spoke with many travelers racing to get home or to family members this Christmas Day, but a number of flights being canceled and delayed is certainly creating a headache for people this holiday season.
Click10.com
Police: 2 shot overnight in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A double shooting on Christmas Eve kept police busy in Hollywood early Saturday morning. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. near the intersection of North 72nd Avenue and Polk Street. Officer Christian Lata, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department, said the two victims were...
Click10.com
Troopers arrest man accused of firing gunshots from Lamborghini on Palmetto Expressway
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – State troopers arrested a Doral man Monday morning they say was seen on social media firing gunshots from a moving Lamborghini on the Palmetto Expressway this past week. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol were seen escorting Nelson Alejandro Perez Valdivia, 23, into jail after...
miamisprings.com
19 year-old charged with Murder
Lucas Cereceda is just 19 years old. An age where most young adults are making key decision on the direction of their life. Some head to college. Others head to the military. While others take on jobs. In the case of Mr. Lucas Cereceda, he’s been charged with 2nd degree...
