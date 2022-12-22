ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Holiday travel woes continue in South Florida, nationwide

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive winter storm that affected the northern U.S. continued to impact holiday travelers right here in South Florida and across the country Monday. Southwest Airlines says that it’s experiencing system-wide disruptions, after the arctic blast and are “re-accommodating as many customers as possible based...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Help Make A Child’s Holiday with a Toy Giveaway

Fort Lauderdale, FLA. – America’s Backyard is holding its first BB Serve Day, where they hope to help hundreds of families in need this holiday season. From 3 p.m until 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the outdoor bar will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland with games, a craft station, food and other seasonal fun!
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Overnight fire rips through Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The American Red Cross assisted four people on Christmas Eve after a fire caused significant damage to a home in Fort Lauderdale’s Melrose Park neighborhood. The fire broke out at a house in the 1000 block of Indiana Avenue overnight. Photos shared with Local...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thekatynews.com

Best Areas to Live in Broward County

Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Canes hoops moves into Top 15, ranked No. 14

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Put some respect on the Miami Hurricanes basketball program. The Canes are ranked No. 14 in the latest AP Poll. Miami is coming off a win over Virginia. This is the highest that the Canes have been ranked since 2018. Miami made a run to...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Click10.com

Oakland Park apartment residents beyond frustrated over flooding issues

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Residents of an Oakland Park apartment building are having a rough holiday due to the bottom units being flooded for the past several days. When the tenants contacted the landlord, they apparently received an unsettling response. Resident Jeff Dawson shared video taken on his cell...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward pantry spreads holiday cheer with toy giveaway

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A local organization stepped up to offer holiday help by providing gifts for grandparents. The Pantry of Broward, with the help of volunteers, hosted an event Monday giving out the gifts. The toy drive took place in Fort Lauderdale, and it allowed the seniors to...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY

IT IS GOING TO GET COLD. VERY COLD. AT LEAST BY SOUTH FLORIDA STANDARDS. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A “wind chill” advisory is now in effect for Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach. The National Weather Service says […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Christmas Eve shooting in Coconut Grove kills man, police say

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Police are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that killed a man in Coconut Grove, authorities said. The gunfire erupted around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near a home along Percival Avenue and Douglas Road. According to authorities, Miami police responded after receiving several alerts from a ShotSpotter...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

FLL travelers frustrated after winter storm causes flight cancellations, delays

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Many travelers at Fort Lauderdale Airport are spending Sunday morning wondering if they will make it home in time for Christmas. Throughout the morning, Local 10 News spoke with many travelers racing to get home or to family members this Christmas Day, but a number of flights being canceled and delayed is certainly creating a headache for people this holiday season.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Police: 2 shot overnight in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A double shooting on Christmas Eve kept police busy in Hollywood early Saturday morning. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. near the intersection of North 72nd Avenue and Polk Street. Officer Christian Lata, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department, said the two victims were...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
miamisprings.com

19 year-old charged with Murder

Lucas Cereceda is just 19 years old. An age where most young adults are making key decision on the direction of their life. Some head to college. Others head to the military. While others take on jobs. In the case of Mr. Lucas Cereceda, he’s been charged with 2nd degree...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy