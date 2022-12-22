Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
All Indiana counties no longer under travel warning, road conditions starting to improve
Travel advisories across the region are starting to gradually ease as crews work on clearing roads from snow and ice caused by the blizzard over the holiday weekend. As of Monday morning, St. Joseph, LaPorte, Porter, Marshall, Kosciusko and Starke Counties are all under a watch. Officials say this means...
22 WSBT
I&M reporting no blizzard related power outages in Michiana
Blizzard conditions knocked out power for several over the weekend. As of Monday morning, no outages are being reported through Indiana Michigan Power. A few hundred customers were without power in South Bend Sunday night, but that has since been restored. As a reminder, it is always best to be...
22 WSBT
Firefighters get creative to help patient to waiting ambulance in winter storm
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Firefighters in Oregon had to improvise Friday when an ambulance could not drive up an icy hill to help someone in need of care. According to the union representing the firefighters, an ambulance was unable to get up a hill amid Friday’s ice storm that swept Western Oregon.
22 WSBT
I&M: Extreme cold causes strain on power grid, customers asked to reduce power
Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is asking people to reduce their electricity use. I&M states there is a high demand on their power system due to the extreme cold across the region. The company says you can reduce your electricity use by:. Setting the thermostat lower than usual. Postponing the use...
Comments / 0