3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio witness reports rectangular object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshPickerington, OH
WSYX ABC6
Indianapolis women credited with helping to find 5-month-old Kason Thomas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A random run-in outside an Indianapolis gas station led to two women finding a kidnapped Columbus baby. Shyann Belmar said she met Nalah Jackson, the woman charged with kidnapping twin, 5-month-old boys from Columbus last week. On Dec. 19, Columbus police reported that Jackson stole a car outside a Donato's in Columbus with the twin boys in the backseat.
WSYX ABC6
Last of abducted 5-month-old twins expected to be discharged from Indiana hospital Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We're getting our first look at baby Kason Thomas recovering at an Indianapolis hospital. The 5-month-old spent Christmas safe and sound with family after he and his twin brother were abducted early last week. Nalah Jackson, who is accused of abducting Kason and his brother...
4 Great Burgers in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, give them a try next time you are around.
WSYX ABC6
LIST: Ohio counties with highest, lowest life-expectancy rates
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average life expectancy in Ohio is 76.5 years, according to the health data site countyhealthrankings.com. State averages by county ranged from 70.7 to 81.7. The data is from 2018-2020. Below is a list of the 10 Ohio counties with the highest life-expectancy rates, and...
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus lawyers demand compensation for Latitude 525 tenants as dozens remain in shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Cold temperatures and frozen pipes lead to more heartaches for tenants living in Columbus problem property Latitude Five25. City crews evacuated the towers on Christmas Day due to a water main break. Dozens remained in a temporary shelter Monday organized by the American Red Cross.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police charge man after motorcycle club chairman shot and killed in 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have charged a man in connection with the killing of a well-known community leader in 2021. Columbus police charged Christian Houchins, 30, last week with murder and felonious assault over a year after Robert Jordan, 65, was fatally shot and another woman was injured.
WSYX ABC6
Snow plow falls into hole in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Icy and slick roads are even a problem for plow trucks in downtown Columbus. A plow has fallen into a hole outside the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse, located along South High Street. The truck appeared to have fallen through one of the metal plates...
WPMI
Community steps up after thousands of dollars' worth of gifts stolen from nonprofit
MT AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) — Communities in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio surrounding Cincinnati stepped up to help after a local nonprofit had hundreds of dollars' worth of Christmas gifts stolen. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly works to serve seniors who don’t have family members of loved ones to...
WSYX ABC6
WATCH: Buckeyes depart for Atlanta
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While many are spending the day unwrapping gifts and enjoying family time in the comfort of their warm homes, the Buckeyes bundled up and loaded the buses en route to Atlanta. “Playoff-bound,” running back Miyan Williams exclaimed on the way to the bus. “They counted...
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this restaurant, which has been serving tasty homemade soul food since it opened its doors in 2013. Check out delicious staples like crispy fried chicken, smothered pork chops, and meatloaf. Each dinner comes with some of their great cornbread and your choice of two sides. Customers particularly enjoy the collard greens, sweet potatoes, and mac and cheese. If you're in the mood for something a little more adventurous, patrons enjoy the restaurant's liver and onions. If you have room for dessert, check out their sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or carrot cake.
WIBC.com
Woman Suspected of Kidnapping 5-Month-Old Twins in Ohio Arrested in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman suspected of stealing a car with 5-month-old twins inside was arrested Thursday in Indianapolis. The two children were Kason and Kyair Thomass. Their mom was working as a DoorDash driver in Columbus, Ohio when her car was stolen Monday night. Kyair was found near the...
sciotopost.com
Three Arrested in Columbus with Three Million in Fentanyl
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant today announced the arrests of three drug traffickers after a sizeable fentanyl seizure. The Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force, formed under the AG’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and led by the Columbus...
Roads remain treacherous in Indiana; crashes snag eastbound I-94 and southbound I-65
BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (CBS) -- Northwest Indiana was hit especially hard by the winter storm and extreme cold Thursday and Friday – and parts remained under a blizzard warning Friday night.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Indiana State Police have advised people to stay off certain highways, some of which remained blocked due to earlier crashes. Separate crashes blocked portions of Interstate 94 and Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana through the day and into the night on Friday, as frigid temperatures and high winds led to dangerous driving conditions.The eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in northwest Indiana were blocked near Chesterton, after...
texasbreaking.com
Ohio Twin Babies Abducted: One Found, One Remains Missing
The 24-year-old homeless Nalah Tamiko Jackson kidnapped the twin infants Kyair and Kason Thomass on Monday while their mother was purchasing food in Columbus. Jackson is being asked to safely deliver Kason after Kyair was found earlier on Tuesday at the Dayton airport. Kyair was Found. Around 1:35 a.m., a...
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio
While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
Missing infant found alive after authorities arrest woman accused of kidnapping twin babies
A missing infant was found alive in Indianapolis on Thursday, hours after the arrest of a woman accused of stealing a car with the boy and his twin brother in it in Ohio, authorities said. The 5-month-old boy, Kason Thomass, was discovered Thursday near a Papa John's restaurant in Indianapolis,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Central Ohio is in for another cold day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio is waking up on Monday to another cold day where afternoon high temperatures are struggling below normal, again. High temps will top out near 22 degrees with wind chill values in the single digits through mid-teens this afternoon. A quick moving low-pressure system is moving through the state and will bring a few snow showers.
Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle
MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office […]
WISH-TV
Baby at center of Amber Alert found in car after 2 days; mother arrested
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard El and Shawn Anderson, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, spend Thursday looking for a stolen black 2010 Honda Accord driven by Nalah Jackson. Police believed that 5-month-old Kason Thomass was in the back seat of the car. Investigators say that Jackson stole the...
