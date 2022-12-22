ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX 2

Snow expected in the St. Louis area on Christmas night

ST. LOUIS — We have a clipper system on the way into the St. Louis area. This system is a far different storm than the one we just experienced. It will not be as cold and will be far less windy, but it will produce some light accumulating snow. The range of snow expected to […]
5 On Your Side

Light overnight snow makes roads, sidewalks slick Monday

FLORISSANT, Mo. — As Santa Claus departed town Sunday, he left behind a light dusting of snow. For people who have to get out on the day after Christmas, it is likely to affect travel. Area roadways contain some slick spots. Light snow is covering wet or frozen pavement, making sidewalks slick under foot.
KMOV

MoDOT is prepared for next round of winter weather

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT is prepared for the next round of winter weather to come. According to officials from the National Weather Service, a second round of light snow has been predicted to hit the area later Sunday night on Christmas Day through early afternoon on Monday, December 26th.
KMOV

Water main break near Lindbergh and Lawrence

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A large water main broke in the 300 block of North Lindbergh at Lawrence Drive. Southbound Lindbergh was closed at Quailways Drive due to the water main break. Southbound Lindbergh reopened at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
newsnationnow.com

‘It has been brutal’: St. Louis meteorologist on current conditions

(NewsNation) — Temperatures plunged as a winter storm bore down across a broad swath of the country Thursday. “It has been brutal,” said Meteorologist Chris Higgins with NewsNation affiliate KTVI discussing current conditions in the metro St. Louis area. According to Higgins, temperatures in the St. Louis area...
mymoinfo.com

National Weather Service On Today’s Storm

(St. Louis) A winter storm warning is in effect today for the area. Ben Herzog is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says a cold front is moving our way from the northern parts of Missouri. Herzog says we can expect 1-3 inches of snow.
KMOV

I-270 closed at Graham Road

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound I-270 at Graham Road was closed Saturday night, according to the Florissant Police Department. The shutdown is expected to last an hour.
