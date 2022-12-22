Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest DivorceEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
Related
Snow expected in the St. Louis area on Christmas night
ST. LOUIS — We have a clipper system on the way into the St. Louis area. This system is a far different storm than the one we just experienced. It will not be as cold and will be far less windy, but it will produce some light accumulating snow. The range of snow expected to […]
Light overnight snow makes roads, sidewalks slick Monday
FLORISSANT, Mo. — As Santa Claus departed town Sunday, he left behind a light dusting of snow. For people who have to get out on the day after Christmas, it is likely to affect travel. Area roadways contain some slick spots. Light snow is covering wet or frozen pavement, making sidewalks slick under foot.
How your recycled Christmas tree can help build a fish habitat in Missouri
TROY, Mo. — It may be time to take down the Christmas tree, but that tree could continue to enrich the earth. The Missouri Department of Conservation is taking tree donations from around the region. These trees won't be ground into mulch, though. They will be dropped into one of 14 lakes in the St. Louis area.
KMOV
MoDOT is prepared for next round of winter weather
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT is prepared for the next round of winter weather to come. According to officials from the National Weather Service, a second round of light snow has been predicted to hit the area later Sunday night on Christmas Day through early afternoon on Monday, December 26th.
Here's where to celebrate New Year's Eve in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — What is the best place to spend New Year's Eve? In the St. Louis area!. Many local bars, restaurants and family-owned businesses are hosting their New Year's Eve celebrations for guests to enjoy. You can ring in 2023 with friends, family and others here:. St. Louis...
'We're just on cloud nine': St. Louis City's only all-girls Catholic high school signs 3-year lease to stay open
ST. LOUIS — The only all-girls Catholic high school in the City of St. Louis will stay open. Organizers with Rosati-Kain finalized a lease agreement with the Archdiocese of St. Louis. This is after the school was notified in September, it would be forced to close because of a...
Residents in South City apartment building say they haven't had heat all winter
ST. LOUIS — Residents in a South City apartment building said they have been without heat all winter. Veteran Edward Wood said he has lived in his apartment for more than seven years and right now he does not have heat or power at his apartment on Gustine Avenue.
KMOV
Water main break near Lindbergh and Lawrence
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A large water main broke in the 300 block of North Lindbergh at Lawrence Drive. Southbound Lindbergh was closed at Quailways Drive due to the water main break. Southbound Lindbergh reopened at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
stlpublicradio.org
Winter storm upends travel plans as it brings extreme cold to St. Louis region
A massive winter storm moved through the St. Louis region beginning Thursday morning. The most hazardous conditions, including extreme cold and blizzard-causing wind, were behind the initial front, said Kevin Deitsch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. “We are seeing temperature drops of 20 even 30...
PHOTOS: Snow, bitter cold and challenging commutes in St. Louis area
Winter has officially arrived in the St. Louis region, along with widespread snow and subzero windchills.
Where you can recycle your Christmas tree around St. Louis
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Once Christmas is over, many families are cleaning up the joyful mess of the holidays, including real Christmas trees. Whether you take it down on Dec. 26 or leave it glowing until after Jan. 1, you have to dispose of it somehow. Fortunately, there are...
'It's blinking cold out there!' Severe weather affects St. Louis holiday road travel
FENTON, Mo. — Thursday's below-freezing temperatures and snowy conditions are changed people’s holiday travel plans. Drivers were eager to hit the road Friday. Many are wanting to make up lost time after Thursday. “It’s what they made Netflix for, right?" traveler Luke Dierker said. His perspective was...
St. Louis warming shelters open up to help unhoused community on Christmas
ST. LOUIS — Organizations across St. Louis spent Christmas Day helping others. Days after frigid temperatures impacted the regions, more warming shelters opened across the Bi-state. Inside the St. James Bible Church on Sunday, Dec. 25, there were 40 cots covering the floor. Each of them was a temporary...
newsnationnow.com
‘It has been brutal’: St. Louis meteorologist on current conditions
(NewsNation) — Temperatures plunged as a winter storm bore down across a broad swath of the country Thursday. “It has been brutal,” said Meteorologist Chris Higgins with NewsNation affiliate KTVI discussing current conditions in the metro St. Louis area. According to Higgins, temperatures in the St. Louis area...
What to expect weatherwise on Christmas Eve, Day and beyond in St. Louis
Bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills will continue today and tomorrow. Limit time outdoors because wind chill values will be as low as -25 .
mymoinfo.com
National Weather Service On Today’s Storm
(St. Louis) A winter storm warning is in effect today for the area. Ben Herzog is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says a cold front is moving our way from the northern parts of Missouri. Herzog says we can expect 1-3 inches of snow.
KMOV
I-270 closed at Graham Road
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound I-270 at Graham Road was closed Saturday night, according to the Florissant Police Department. The shutdown is expected to last an hour.
Burst pipe causes luggage logistical nightmare at St. Louis Airport
On Sunday, staff at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport delivered Christmas gifts to anxious passengers, in the form of luggage.
St. Louis Lambert airport passengers deal with travel troubles, winter weather
ST. LOUIS — The arctic blast is disrupting air travel across the country. More than 2,000 flights were canceled Thursday afternoon, adding to another 1,000 flights on Friday that were canceled proactively. The impact is being felt hardest in the Midwest. Many passengers at St. Louis Lambert International said...
St. Louis County business owners remain optimistic despite extreme weather impacting holiday shopping
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Sami Maurer weathered the winter storm Thursday. She's just one of the many business owners up against the clock. "Any other time of the year we would've closed," she said. "This last week before Christmas is our biggest sales week of the year." That's...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0