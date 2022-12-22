Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says around 100 Starlinks now active in Iran
SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Monday that the company is now close to having 100 active Starlinks, the firm’s satellite internet service, in Iran, three months after he tweeted he would activate the service there amid protests around the Islamic country. Musk said, “approaching 100 Starlinks active in Iran”, in a tweet on Monday. The billionaire had said in September that he would activate Starlink in Iran as part of a U.S.-backed effort “to advance internet freedom and the free flow of information” to Iranians. The satellite-based broadband service could help Iranians circumvent the government’s restrictions on accessing the internet and certain social media platforms amid protests around the country. The Islamic Republic has been engulfed in protests that erupted after the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after being arrested by the morality police for wearing “unsuitable attire.”
Families rejoice after years of separation as China ends inbound quarantine
China's partial reopening has been met with an outpouring of joy and relief from citizens -- both the hundreds of millions isolated inside the country for the past three years and those overseas separated from their loved ones.
Southwest Airlines continues canceling flights as New Year holiday approaches
Air travelers hoping for clear skies on Tuesday following a disastrous week of weather-related flight cancellations and delays in the US will have to extend their patience a few more days -- particularly if they're flying with Southwest Airlines.
Jubilant Chinese plan trips abroad with Covid quarantines to end
People in China reacted with joy and rushed to plan trips overseas Tuesday after Beijing said it would scrap mandatory Covid quarantine for overseas arrivals that will end almost three years of self-imposed isolation. All passengers arriving in China have had to undergo mandatory centralised quarantine since March 2020.
Southwest Airlines meltdown leaves customers stranded; Feds investigating
SAN FRANCISCO -- The number of frustrated airline passengers multiplied into the hundreds of thousands Monday, as holiday flight cancellations and delays on Southwest Airlines worsened, drawing scrutiny from the federal government.More than 3,200 flights within, into or out of the US had already been canceled by 2:30 p.m. ET Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while almost 5,000 flights had been delayed.But Southwest accounted for a whopping share of those. The Dallas-based airline canceled two-thirds of its flights as of Monday afternoon, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware — far more than any other airline. With some 2,700 Southwest flights canceled, another...
