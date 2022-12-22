LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mary “Ann” Hornig, 92, of Fairview Drive, Lowville, passed away Sunday evening, December 25, 2022, at Lewis County Health System Hospital. A funeral Mass will be said at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville, with Rev. Douglas Decker, Pastor, officiating. Spring burial will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan. A luncheon at the Lowville VFW will be held immediately following the funeral Mass. Any food donations may be taken directly to the VFW after 10:00 a.m. on Friday. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ann’s memory may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367; or to the Catholic Community of St. Peter’s, St. Mary’s and St. Hedwig’s, 5457 Shady Ave., Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

