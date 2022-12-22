Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Carl A. Cousins, 75, Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Carl A. Cousins, 75, Copenhagen, passed away Christmas day, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Among his survivors in his wife Cheryl, Copenhagen. Funeral arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
informnny.com
Jefferson County opens warming shelters
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Warming shelters have opened across Jefferson County, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. These shelters are located at the following locations:. Adams Fire Station, 6 N Main St, Adams, NY 13605. Henderson Fire Station, 8939 State Route 178, Henderson, NY 13650.
wwnytv.com
Recapping the blizzard of ‘22: It’s a lot of snow
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As we woke up Monday following a weekend blizzard, emergency crews and tow trucks were busy fishing cars and trucks out of the snow. Between St. Lawrence County and Jefferson County, lose to 200 cars went off the roads, got stuck, and had to stay there. People had to leave their vehicles behind, and many were taken to warming centers, where they stayed the night.
wwnytv.com
Glenn W. Kingrey, 60, of Hermon
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Glenn W. Kingrey, 60, of Hermon, died, December 24, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his family, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. There will a private family service at a later date. Glenn is survived by his brothers, Jasper Kingrey of...
wwnytv.com
Additional accumulations through Tuesday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The blizzard’s over, but there’s still lake effect snow falling in parts of the north country. And where those parts are will change from time to time. There’s a winter storm warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 1 p.m. Tuesday. A...
wwnytv.com
It was “total chaos” in Brier Hill
BRIER HILL, New York (WWNY) - State Route 37, which runs through Brier Hill, was an easy commute on Monday. Over the weekend, let’s just say, some didn’t have the same luck. “Total chaos,” those words from Brier Hill Fire President David Stout. Stout was one of...
wwnytv.com
Helping stranded motorists: Hammond community steps up
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Cars buried in snow littered State Route 37 driving into Hammond on Christmas morning, the vehicles stranded and abandoned during the weekend blizzard. “Seen a lot of winter, never seen this much this fast,” Hammond Fire Chief Lenny Bickelhaupt said. Dozens upon dozens of...
wwnytv.com
Mary “Ann” Hornig, 92, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mary “Ann” Hornig, 92, of Fairview Drive, Lowville, passed away Sunday evening, December 25, 2022, at Lewis County Health System Hospital. A funeral Mass will be said at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville, with Rev. Douglas Decker, Pastor, officiating. Spring burial will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan. A luncheon at the Lowville VFW will be held immediately following the funeral Mass. Any food donations may be taken directly to the VFW after 10:00 a.m. on Friday. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ann’s memory may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367; or to the Catholic Community of St. Peter’s, St. Mary’s and St. Hedwig’s, 5457 Shady Ave., Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
wwnytv.com
Services Rescheduled: Dr. William A. Dallas, 91, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Dr. William A. Dallas have been rescheduled to Thursday 1 pm, December 29th, 2022 at St. Vasilio’s Greek Orthodox Church. Dr. Dallas, 91, retired Watertown Orthodontist, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 at his home. Funeral arrangements are with...
wwnytv.com
Services Rescheduled: Michelle Gentile
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Services for Michelle Gentile scheduled for Monday, December 26th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home have been postponed to a later date due to the weather. A notice of the rescheduled day and times of the services will be published when scheduled. Arrangements are...
wwnytv.com
Many rescued by sled as storm conditions made travel challenging
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sunday, the winter storm really intensified over State Routes 12E and 12F heading from Watertown west, toward Limerick and the General Brown High School and over by the Watertown Airport. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says they had to break out the snow sled to...
wwnytv.com
John “Jack” Hanlin, of Chaumont
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - John “Jack” Hanlin of Chaumont, NY and Zephyrhills, FL heard the call up yonder and left this world on December 22nd, 2022. He entered this world on December 17th, 1928 the son of John Hanlin and Cecelia (Ross) Hanlin. Jack attended schools in...
localsyr.com
Wood stove causes garage fire in Watertown
WATERTOWN (WSYR-TV) — Around 11:55 a.m. on Decemebr 24, the Watertown Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 119 W. Lynde Street in the city of Watertown. The fire took place in a 12 by 20 storage building that the owner used as a garage/workshop. When the fire...
wwnytv.com
The blizzard of ‘22: A storm to be remembered
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The blizzard of ‘22: A snowstorm that will be remembered, if not in the history books, certainly in your own memory. Parts of the North Country woke up to conditions they saw when they went to bed: Blowing, and drifting snow coupled with heavy snow, and that prompted travel bans to be posted, or extended, and states of emergency to be declared.
informnny.com
Lewis County downgrades travel advisory
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The travel advisory in Lewis County has been downgraded, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday, December 26 at 10:35 a.m., that the no unnecessary travel advisory, originally issued at 3:45 a.m. had been downgraded to a normal travel advisory.
wwnytv.com
Watertown plow drivers and residents look to catch their breath during clean up
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thousands of miles from her family in Jamaica, Watertown resident Simone Clarke went from hearing waves splashing to the scraping of ice. “I keep checking the weather every minute. It’s like 87 degrees in Kingston right now, and sunny,” said Simone Clarke. She...
wwnytv.com
Weather alerts still in effect across the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow is still falling on parts of the north country. After spending much of the weekend in northern Jefferson County and southwestern St. Lawrence County, the lake effect band has shifted south and was mainly south of Watertown Monday morning. Parts of the...
WKTV
Rare Tundra Swan rescued in Sylvan Beach
Sylvan Beach, N.Y.-- The Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue in Chadwicks received quite the surprise Christmas Eve when they were called to rescue a rare Tundra Swan roaming around a parking lot off of Route 13 in Sylvan Beach. The swan is native to Alaska, Northern Canada and the Arctic, however does migrate to the southern Atlantic coast in the winter. According to Judy Cusworth, president of the Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue, the migration path of the birds usually doesn't go over Central New York.
wwnytv.com
Live special report: Officials urge people to stay off roads
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Things are a mess in northern Jefferson County and southern St. Lawrence County. Interstate 81 northbound lanes were closed between exit 49, the LaFargeville exit, and exit 50, near Alexandria Bay. That’s because of zero visibility and an overturned tractor-trailer. Southbound lanes were closed...
