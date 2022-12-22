ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘Emotion and joy’: Johnny Burrito’s first employee retires after nearly 25 years

By Almiya White, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jmYy7_0jrrZRDC00

CHARLOTTE — The first employee of Uptown Charlotte’s Johnny Burrito is retiring after nearly 25 years on the job.

As Martha Harris greeted her customers, she was greeted with a token of appreciation Thursday for her hard work at the restaurant.

“I’m going to be crying like a mad lady at home,” Harris said.

She’s filled with mixed emotions as she prepares to say goodbye to the place she’s dedicated 25 years of life to.

“She was our first hire,” owner Johnny Bitter said. “And her application says that she was dependable, and I thought she was very personable.”

And all these years, Bitter held on to Harris’ original application, which he now looks at as a piece of history.

“She’s been a big part of the success of Johnny Burrito,” he said. “Having somebody like that here every day is great.”

Harris, who’s now 69-years-old, said she still remembers how she felt after dropping off her application.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJRsm_0jrrZRDC00

“When I left and put the application in, I was real happy,” she said. “I said mhm I got it. I got it.”

She told Channel 9′s Almiya White how much she had grown in her role.

“I couldn’t roll a burrito for nothing in the world. I would mess it up,” Harris said. “And I was going to quit but Johnny said no, you can do it, and he made a believer out of me.”

And perfecting her burrito roll paid off in the end. Customers are celebrating her retirement by giving back to her.

“We’ve gotten donations from anywhere from $2. We had one for $2,500. And she said ‘Martha in 24 and a half years you rolled 2,500 burritos and I’m giving her $1 per burrito,’” Bitter said. “She’s the best roller too, everybody wants her to roll their burrito for them.”

Harris said this goodbye isn’t an easy one -- it’s bittersweet.

“I don’t want to go but it’s time to go and enjoy my family,” she said.

“A lot of emotion and joy for her for retirement,” Bitter said. “Sadness for us. But you understand. I mean, after 24 and a half years, it’s time to go home and enjoy some retirement.”

Harris said she is looking forward to spending time with loves ones and relaxing.

She will have a special send off Friday at Johnny Burrito.

