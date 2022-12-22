Richard Pitino took less than a day after his firing from Minnesota to jump at the chance to coach New Mexico. And like their second-year coach, the 22nd-ranked Lobos are moving fast. New Mexico is one of three unbeaten teams left in Division I — the others being No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Connecticut. And the Lobos (12-0) will play their first games in more than eight years with a national ranking as part of this week’s AP Top 25 schedule, starting Wednesday against Colorado State to open Mountain West Conference play followed by Saturday’s trip to Wyoming. The program was last ranked during the 2013-14 season. “You want to get to the stage, to the big stage where people know who you are individually as well as your program,” Pitino said Monday in an interview with The Associated Press. “It’s no different than an upstart band, a young rapper, that’s trying to go on tour to sell tickets by the show that he puts on, so he gets more recognition and opens more doors for them individually as well as the program.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO