Evansville PD Warn Public to Keep Boxes from Big-Ticket Items Out of Sight
Evansville Police are warning the public that post-holiday garbage could become a signal to potential thiefs. "It may seem like innocent trash," they posted to Facebook, but "an empty TV box can tell them there's a brand-new TV inside your home. So how do you not advertise that you have all of those brand-new goodies?"
(PHOTOS/VIDEO) OC readers show Holiday Spirit with decked-out homes in Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — Oil City News readers sent us photos of holiday houses around the city. Here’s a compilation along with street info. Jason Magnuson: “I have five songs programmed, for a total show of about 17 minutes.”
Central Wyoming Counseling Center Donates Toys and a Check to Stuff the Van
Stuff the Van has come and gone for another year and, once again, it has ensured that multiple Casper families will be able to have a happy, merry Christmas this year. That's because of of the various donations from community members. Individuals and businesses stepped up in a big way this Christmas season, offering multiple gifts, food items, money, and more.
City of Casper Announces Regular Garbage Pickup Resumes & Tree Dropoffs
The City of Casper announced in a social media post that all garbage pickup is on its regularly scheduled day this week. The post said, "If you're feeling extra motivated, you can drop your live Christmas tree off at any of our recycling depots (please take all of the pretty things off first). We'll recycle your tree into mulch. But no rush - you have until Jan. 21. It feels like more of a "sit and enjoy your coffee" kind of day."
Casper Fire-EMS Offers Holiday Weekend Safety Tips
Christmas is on its way and it feels like nothing could go wrong! Except, it could. And sometimes it does. And that's why Casper Fire-EMS is offering a few holiday weekend safety tips for Casper families and businesses to ensure that Christmas weekend goes off without a hitch. "The record-breaking...
Rib and Chop House recognized as ‘Best Steakhouse in Wyoming’
CASPER, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Casper, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on Yelp reviews and other accolades.
Obituaries: Emerson; Howie; Bushmaker; Isabell
Russell Emerson: March 25, 1939 – December 20, 2022. Russel James Emerson, 83, of Casper, Wyoming, passed peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 20, 2022, at his home in Casper. Russ was born on March 25, 1939, in Gailsville, Wisconsin, to Allen Louis Emerson and Mariam Sveen Emerson. He...
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (12/13/22–12/20/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Dec. 13 through Dec. 20. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Natrona County divorce filings (12/12/22–12/19/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Dec. 12 through Dec. 19. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Natrona County Fire District: Recent Fire Was Accidental
An accidental fire destroyed an abandoned structure in Bar Nunn on Wednesday, according to an updated news release from the Natrona County Fire District on Friday. The building was a wood-working shop, not a residential structure as initially reported. Likewise, the cause initially was undetermined due to the amount of...
(PHOTOS) Freezing outside, blazing inside: Snoop and friends bring ‘Holidaze of Blaze’ to Casper crowd
CASPER, Wyo. — The insanely cold Casper temperatures on Wednesday night did not go unnoticed inside the Ford Wyoming Center during the “Snoop Dogg’s Holidaze of Blaze” show. Most of the hip-hop artists who performed hailed from such toasty environments as Atlanta, Los Angeles and, in...
Slick Roads In and Around Natrona County, High Wind Watch
The National Weather Service forecasts today is partly sunny with a high near 44. Tonight the wind could gust as high as 48 mph. There is a high wind watch in effect until Tuesday morning. Wyoming Department of Transportation currently reports slick roads in spots around most of Natrona County.
PHOTOS: Traffic on 2nd Street in Casper Backed Up For Miles
It's not really that surprising. It's the day before Christmas eve and, if the rest of the town is anything like us, there's still a few last-minute Christmas presents that still need to get got. Because of this, 2nd Street in Casper is backed up from Wyoming Boulevard all the...
Dangerous winds the main concern this week with some snow possible Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Although the western mountains may see new snowfall Tuesday and Tuesday night as pressure patterns over Wyoming shift, the main story for central Wyoming will be winds. The warm temperatures of the Christmas holiday weekend are here to stay for a few days as high pressure...
Natrona County Coroner Confirms Suicide as Cause in Casper Mountain Death
Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has confirmed that the cause of death of 43-year-old Lowell 'Leroy' Campbell was suicide. On Saturday, law enforcement officials and first responders received reports of a 2003 Ford F-150 that was driving down WY 251 (Casper Mountain) when it failed to navigate the curve going towards Lookout Point.
Natrona County weekly arrest report (12/16/22–12/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Gillette woman accused of ‘supplying the whole state’ with meth pleads not guilty in federal court
CASPER, Wyo. — A woman said by police sources to have brought up to 25 pounds of methamphetamine at a time into Gillette has entered a not guilty plea in federal court. According to court records, Wendy Delana Kaufman, 51, was arraigned before Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Dec. 21, 2022. Held at the Platte County Detention Center since her arrest in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, last summer, an unsecured $20,000 bond was set for Kaufman’s release before a trial scheduled for February 2023.
Casper shatters record cold temps on Thursday; warming trend ahead for Christmas weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — The recent cold snap is poised to ease as the arctic air moves through the rest of the U.S. this week. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the coldest temperature on record was recorded in the early hours on Thursday. “Casper had a record...
No, Alcova Reservoir is Not ‘Erupting,’ Don’t Send Money
Recently, a TikTok user going by the name of 'BlueEyedBeardy' has been posting videos alleging that there is volcanic activity happening beneath Alcova Reservoir. The man has been asking for money to help "fund" he and his family getting away from the area. K2 Radio News can confirm that this...
Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 38
Warmer weather continues today. Wind increases for portions of the area this afternoon into tonight. It will stay dry for most, but snow moves into western Wyoming late tonight. High Wind Watches in effect for Tuesday in portions of Fremont and Natrona County. – Detailed Forecast – Today. Mostly cloudy,...
