Casper, WY

K2 Radio

Central Wyoming Counseling Center Donates Toys and a Check to Stuff the Van

Stuff the Van has come and gone for another year and, once again, it has ensured that multiple Casper families will be able to have a happy, merry Christmas this year. That's because of of the various donations from community members. Individuals and businesses stepped up in a big way this Christmas season, offering multiple gifts, food items, money, and more.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

City of Casper Announces Regular Garbage Pickup Resumes & Tree Dropoffs

The City of Casper announced in a social media post that all garbage pickup is on its regularly scheduled day this week. The post said, "If you're feeling extra motivated, you can drop your live Christmas tree off at any of our recycling depots (please take all of the pretty things off first). We'll recycle your tree into mulch. But no rush - you have until Jan. 21. It feels like more of a "sit and enjoy your coffee" kind of day."
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Fire-EMS Offers Holiday Weekend Safety Tips

Christmas is on its way and it feels like nothing could go wrong! Except, it could. And sometimes it does. And that's why Casper Fire-EMS is offering a few holiday weekend safety tips for Casper families and businesses to ensure that Christmas weekend goes off without a hitch. "The record-breaking...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Rib and Chop House recognized as ‘Best Steakhouse in Wyoming’

CASPER, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Casper, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on Yelp reviews and other accolades.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Emerson; Howie; Bushmaker; Isabell

Russell Emerson: March 25, 1939 – December 20, 2022. Russel James Emerson, 83, of Casper, Wyoming, passed peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 20, 2022, at his home in Casper. Russ was born on March 25, 1939, in Gailsville, Wisconsin, to Allen Louis Emerson and Mariam Sveen Emerson. He...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (12/12/22–12/19/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Dec. 12 through Dec. 19. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Natrona County Fire District: Recent Fire Was Accidental

An accidental fire destroyed an abandoned structure in Bar Nunn on Wednesday, according to an updated news release from the Natrona County Fire District on Friday. The building was a wood-working shop, not a residential structure as initially reported. Likewise, the cause initially was undetermined due to the amount of...
BAR NUNN, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County weekly arrest report (12/16/22–12/23/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Gillette woman accused of ‘supplying the whole state’ with meth pleads not guilty in federal court

CASPER, Wyo. — A woman said by police sources to have brought up to 25 pounds of methamphetamine at a time into Gillette has entered a not guilty plea in federal court. According to court records, Wendy Delana Kaufman, 51, was arraigned before Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Dec. 21, 2022. Held at the Platte County Detention Center since her arrest in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, last summer, an unsecured $20,000 bond was set for Kaufman’s release before a trial scheduled for February 2023.
GILLETTE, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 38

Warmer weather continues today. Wind increases for portions of the area this afternoon into tonight. It will stay dry for most, but snow moves into western Wyoming late tonight. High Wind Watches in effect for Tuesday in portions of Fremont and Natrona County. – Detailed Forecast – Today. Mostly cloudy,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

