Lawrence, KS

KU football introduces 2023 early signing class

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fLep9_0jrrYr4b00

LAWRENCE ( KSNT ) – KU football welcomed 12 signees in the class of 2023 on early signing day Wednesday.

“We tell people, you are going to be able to be special here, and you are going to be able to do something that hasn’t been done for a very long time,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “It’s going to take a special guy that’s going to want to do it.”

The Jayhawks’ 2023 early signing class features players from eight different states. There are two players from the state of Kansas on the list: Eudora tight end Jaden Hamm and Lawrence Free State offensive lineman Calvin Clements, who de-committed from Baylor to join Leipold’s squad.

The 12-man signing class is an even split of six defensive players and six offensive players. Regular signing period opens on Feb. 1.

