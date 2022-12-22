Read full article on original website
St. Michael's Community Center to Get Facelift
ST. MICHAEL'S, Md. - On a bright December afternoon, the sunshine failed to illuminate what should be a shining beacon in this Talbot County town. "We've lived in the nighttime for too long in this space," said Langley Shook. Shook is the director of the St. Michael's Community Center. He...
Homeless shelters prepare for what could be an influx of people amid cold temps
DELMARVA – With extremely cold temperatures, that’s what homeless advocates are most concerned about. This as they open for the first night of the winter season. “We don’t know what to expect to a certain extent but we’ve already had some calls with people wanting to know if they’re able to come in, so we’re gearing up to take as many as we can,” says Angel Simpson, the Guests Program Administrator with HALO Ministries.
Four Affordable Breakfast Spots on Delmarva
Whether you prefer donuts and coffee or bacon and eggs for breakfast, there are so many local restaurants on Delmarva where you can get a delicious start to your day. Here are four breakfast spots on Delmarva where you can get an affordable, tasty meal.
Easton Could Soon Be Seeing More Blessings Boxes
EASTON, Md. - More blessings boxes could be popping up in Easton. On Peachblossom road sits a blessings box. Inside the box you can find canned soups, pasta, and dessert snacks. Angel Nagel built this box. She says it has really demonstrated how much the community cares. "It went better...
How Bright is Too Bright?
Those who feel the lights are too bright noted them as a distraction while driving across the Route 50 bridge into town. The issue garnered enough attention that it was brought up in a recent joint session between the mayor and council and planning commission. The two sides decided the...
Three Popular Dinner Spots in Pocomoke, MD
Whether you're going on a date for two or a big family outing, Pocomoke City is home to some superb local restaurants that would be happy to accommodate you. Here are three popular dinner spots in Pocomoke where you can get a delicious, satisfying meal.
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's Paradise
While this historic small town draws plenty of visitors for its beautiful tree-lined streets and Victorian town center, it is also home to a thriving dining scene. Berlin is located on the eastern coast in Worcester County about 10 minutes from the Delaware border.
A Warm Act of Kindness Brings Heat to a Neighbor in Need
A Laurel woman funded a neighbor's gas oil bill this holiday season after seeing a Facebook asking for help earlier this week. Joanna Johnston of Laurel, Del. was routinely scrolling through Facebook on Monday when a post caught her eye.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Liquidation sale underway at Seaford Sears Hometown store
Liquidation sales are underway at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico after a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in Delaware. The only Sears Hometown store is in Seaford. “This truly is an extraordinary buying opportunity for communities across America,” noted Arnold L. Jacobs, Executive Managing Director, Tiger...
Difficult Roads in Crisfield Thanks to Flooding
After high tide rolled around, the roads in Crisfield became an absolute mess. However, with Christmas weekend just a few hours away, people in town took this latest round of flooding in stride.
Three die in Christmas Eve crash near Lewes
Three people died in a two-car Christmas Eve crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Minos Conaway Road outside Lewes. Delaware State Police say a 2016 Land Rover was traveling westbound on Route 9 about 8 p.m., when a 2008 Honda Odyssey pulled into its path from Minos Conaway Road.
Four No-Frills Restaurants in Worcester County That Prove Simple is Always Better
Looks aren't everything, and at these Delmarva restaurants, that statement couldn't be more true. These places may not look fancy, but what they lack in decor, they make up for in the quality of their food. Here are four of my favorite no-frills restaurants where simplicity is the secret ingredient.
Easton Police and Talbot County Sheriffs Join Forces for ‘Shop With a Cop’
On December 17 the Talbot Optimist Club held its annual Shop With a Cop program. The Easton Police Department and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Department came together to take 21 children on a shopping spree for the holidays. Thanks to the Easton Police Department and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Department for their ongoing support, and to the Easton Elks Lodge #1622, WalMart, as well as generous donations throughout the county that help make this program possible.
Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’
Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
2 dogs dead, home destroyed, in major house fire on Eastern Shore
Two dogs died in a fire, and a third is missing, after improperly-stored ash from a wood stove caused a fire in Dorchester County yesterday afternoon.
Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby field
A Delaware witness at Viola reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering over a nearby field at about 11:20 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Floods slam Eastern Shore Bayside Friday
Water driven by strong winds caused flooding that was more severe than expected at high tide Friday. There were reports of major flooding in low lying areas. Many residents of bayside communities were unable to go home or were stranded in their homes and unable to get out due to flooded roads. A report from Saxis was that water covered the causeway up to the tops of the guard rails. The National Weather service posted flood warnings until 7 pm Friday night. Flooding was reported at Deep Creek, Chesconessex, Saxis, Sanford, East Point and Broadway road, Harborton and along the other bayside creeks. A coffin surfaced in Saxis and floated down the street.
UPDATED: Man Arrested for Christmas Eve Crash that Killed Three
LEWES, Del.- Three people were killed, including a child, following a crash Christmas Eve night in Lewes. Delaware State Police arrested 46-year-old Jason Wilcox at his Millsboro home Sunday, on several felony charges after he ran from the crash. Wilcox was transported to Troop 7 and charged with the following...
Most Wanted Monday – December 19, 2022
We are less than a week away from Christmas and Santa is doing his final revisions on that big, long, list. And speaking of lists, we have a new one as well. Captain Rich Wiersberg of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is here to share, and let's just say none of them are in the nice column.
Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
