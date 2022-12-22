Salvation Army announces volunteer-run warming center to open Thursday night in Mansfield

Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Metro housing director: Dysfunctional board hindering the agency
MANSFIELD — Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority Executive Director Steve Andrews said the last 18 months have been some of the most productive in the agency's history. He also said problems with the agency's board are inhibiting its ability to function, hurting morale, and costing the organization thousands of dollars in legal fees. According to Andrews, it may lead to state audit findings and an injunction for violating the Ohio Open Meetings Act.
richlandsource.com
Holiday memories: Enjoy your white Christmas. But pray history doesn't repeat 2004-05
MANSFIELD -- The last time I can recall anything near this cold at Christmas in Richland County was 2004, a bitter cold accompanied by almost two feet of snow on Dec. 23. Just like 2022, if you wanted a white Christmas 18 years ago, you got it,
richlandsource.com
Local nonprofit welcomes public for Handel's Messiah singalong on Dec. 27
MANSFIELD — The Mid Ohio Civic Opera is asking area residents to raise their voices. On Dec. 27, the MOCO will present its annual singalong of Handel's "Messiah." The English language oratorio by George Frideric Handel has remained a Christmas staple for professional and community choirs since its introduction in 1742.
richlandsource.com
Shelby man, 34, killed in Crawford County crash Friday
BUCYRUS -- A 34-year-old Shelby man died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle, weather-related crash in Crawford County, according to the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2022 Freightliner driven by Matthew Ruth, 36, of Bucyrus was westbound on Remlinger Road (County Road 49) in Vernon...
richlandsource.com
AEP ends request for customers to conserve electricity usage
MANSFIELD -- American Electric Power on Christmas afternoon notified area customers its request to limit electricity usage had ended. In an email to customers on Christmas Eve, AEP had told customers extremely cold temperatures across the region had created extraordinary demands on the power system.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Senior's Bradley repeats as area Defensive Player of the Year
MANSFIELD — If you were to design the prototypical high school linebacker, there’s a pretty good chance the end product would look a lot like Mansfield Senior’s Mekhi Bradley. The two-time area Defensive Player of the Year, Bradley comes straight from central casting. The senior is big...
richlandsource.com
Coal Grove can't hang with Ashland Fairview
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Ashland Fairview prevailed over Coal Grove 80-67 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 26. Last season, Coal Grove and Ashland Fairview squared off with December 30, 2021 at Ashland Fairview High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Raymond L. Shears, Jr.
Raymond Lewis Shears, Jr., age 75, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Emergency Department following an apparent heart event at home. His family was with him and is devastated that Ray is gone but is comforted to know he is celebrating Christmas in heaven and free from the various health concerns that he fought in recent years. Husband of Cathy, father to Amy France and Mike Shears. Full obituary at: https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Raymond-Lewis-Shears-Jr?obId=26743954#/obituaryInfo.
