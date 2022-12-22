Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Family tries to rebuild after Christmas Day fire
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was supposed to be a day of joy but quickly changed after a fire and smoke destroyed the house of a family with two kids and a grandchild. Yader Alvarenga is 11 years old and is still trying to process what happened. “It wasn’t...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Lighthouse Shining Ministries holds food and new clothes giveaway in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A New Hanover County church held its bi-monthly food giveaway Thursday on Carolina Beach Road but it looked a little different than usual. 20 palettes of brand new clothes -ranging from coats to pants and shoes were donated from Walmart and available for anyone in need.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County family loses everything in fire a day ahead of Christmas Eve
RIEGLEWOOD, NC (WWAY) — This year’s Christmas won’t be the same for a Riegelwood family after a fire ripped through their home Friday, leaving them with nothing but memories. Lucero Vega Carbajal and her little sister Katherin were the only ones home at the time the fire...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Church serves hot meals to thousands on Christmas Eve
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Hundreds of volunteers served thousands of meals on Christmas Eve as part of a Wilmington church outreach ministry that started in 2006. Pine Valley Methodist Church invited the community to sit down for a hot meal – of ham, greens, mashed potatoes, and gravy, as well as homemade cakes for dessert.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The Warming Shelter opens in Wilmington ahead of freezing temps
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An emergency shelter in Wilmington opened its doors ahead of the freezing temperatures expected over the weekend. Volunteers worked for days to open its doors by 5:30 Friday evening to welcome anyone in need of a warm place to stay. Rev. Meg McBride helped organize...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Duke Energy emergency power outages underway; thousands in Cape Fear without power
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy is experiencing short temporary power outages across its system due to extremely cold temperatures driving the unusually high energy demand. According to Duke Energy, emergency outages, also known as rolling blackouts, are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Shoppers return the day after Christmas to return gifts
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Many people were out spending some of their Christmas cash at local shops today, but some were trying to get money back. However, I did speak to a couple shoppers today who had to return their gifts. While they did have to face the busy crowds, people did not seem to upset about their exchanges.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County resident helps remember those lost to drug overdoses
BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — An epidemic that was taken the lives of many, drug overdose and addiction related deaths have risen over the past few years. Lisa Smith, a member of Moms Against Drugs (M.A.D) says this Christmas tree in Southport has special meaning to those who want to remember loved ones.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coastal BUDS dance camp participants show off dance moves in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — People with disabilities showed off their best dance moves at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington on Friday. There were four performances this week, with the culmination of the week-long. iCan Dance Camp hosted by Coastal BUDS which stands for ‘Bringing Up Down Syndrome’....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hoggard Holiday Classic tournament schedule
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The Hoggard Holiday Classic returns to Wilmington Tuesday, December 27th. 6 local teams will be in action. Below are the 3 days of matchups. Note that some games are in Hoggard’s main gym (Sheila Boles) and some in the auxiliary gym (James Hebbe). Read...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Temple of Israel celebrates Hanukkah with Wilmington community
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The community was invited to the Temple of Israel’s candle lighting at the Reibman Center in Wilmington on Friday for the sixth night of Hanukkah. Also known as “The Festival Lights” — Hanukkah is celebrated over eight evenings and includes a symbolic lighting of the Menorah each night.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Extraordinary 12 year old artist also motocross champ
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — To look at him, you’d never guess 12-year-old Levi Hogston possesses the mastery of an adult artist, but he does. He uses small torches to burn wood into beautiful custom art, mostly sea creatures but also logos and small gifts for his friends. ”...
Comments / 0