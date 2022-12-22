Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge expert reveals trending travel destinations for 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Denella Ri’chard is a sought-after world traveler and travel expert who travels the world with her TV show, Traveling with Denella. The Baton Rouge native is home for the holidays and said there a several destination trends in 2023, such as Antarctica, Budapest and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
Arrest: Baton Rouge man accused of attacking girlfriend on Christmas Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested over the holiday weekend after he was accused of attacking his live-in girlfriend of 18 years. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), 38-year-old Raul Ines-Luna struck his girlfriend in the face and engaged in other violent behavior that left her injured on December 25.
Community honors late Port Allen city marshal by ordering his daily breakfast
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Port Allen City Marshal Michael A. “Mike” Zito died on Monday, Dec. 19. Since then, tributes have poured in, including one at the Court Street Cafe, 805 Court St., Port Allen. Restaurant manager Chae Fitzgerald has been there for 13 years. In...
Driver killed in Saint Francisville crash on Christmas Eve
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A driver lost his life in a tragic Christmas Eve crash while towing a small utility trailer through West Feliciana Parish, authorities say. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, December 24. LSP says the man was...
Child dies Christmas Day after being rescued from pond in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge emergency services rendered aid to a child who was rescued from a pond on Christmas Eve. The Central Fire Department says multiple agencies were out in Central searching for a young child after they were reported missing. The fire department says the child was located unconscious in the water. Firefighters went into the river and extricated the patient. Crews began all life-saving efforts while getting the patient out to emergency services for further treatment.
Customers extinguish fire in Hammond Walmart, investigators looking for suspect
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for your help identifying a man they believe may have intentionally set a fire in a heavily-occupied Walmart in Hammond. It happened Christmas Eve around 6:00 p.m. at the Walmart in the 2700 block of W. Thomas...
Louisiana man sets fire inside Walmart, Fire department asking for help identifying suspect
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Hammond Fire Department, along with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of setting a fire inside a Hammond Walmart. On Saturday, Dec. 24, around 6 p.m., the Hammond Fire Department responded...
Driver arrested after crash that killed passenger, impairment suspected
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A crash on a Lafourche Parish highway Christmas night left a passenger dead and the driver injured and arrested, according to the Louisiana State Police. Just after 8 p.m., troopers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on La. Highway 308 near Marcello...
Low pressure to blame for precautionary boil water advisory in Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Assumption Parish is still dealing with the cold weather and what it has done to their water system. A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for residents within the parish boundaries. Assumption Parish Waterworks says that low pressure is the culprit. The advisory is...
