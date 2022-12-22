ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge expert reveals trending travel destinations for 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Denella Ri’chard is a sought-after world traveler and travel expert who travels the world with her TV show, Traveling with Denella. The Baton Rouge native is home for the holidays and said there a several destination trends in 2023, such as Antarctica, Budapest and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Arrest: Baton Rouge man accused of attacking girlfriend on Christmas Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested over the holiday weekend after he was accused of attacking his live-in girlfriend of 18 years. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), 38-year-old Raul Ines-Luna struck his girlfriend in the face and engaged in other violent behavior that left her injured on December 25.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Driver killed in Saint Francisville crash on Christmas Eve

SAINT FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A driver lost his life in a tragic Christmas Eve crash while towing a small utility trailer through West Feliciana Parish, authorities say. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, December 24. LSP says the man was...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
Child dies Christmas Day after being rescued from pond in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge emergency services rendered aid to a child who was rescued from a pond on Christmas Eve. The Central Fire Department says multiple agencies were out in Central searching for a young child after they were reported missing. The fire department says the child was located unconscious in the water. Firefighters went into the river and extricated the patient. Crews began all life-saving efforts while getting the patient out to emergency services for further treatment.
CENTRAL, LA

