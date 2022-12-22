ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Weather alerts still in effect across the north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow is still falling on parts of the north country. After spending much of the weekend in northern Jefferson County and southwestern St. Lawrence County, the lake effect band has shifted south and was mainly south of Watertown Monday morning. Parts of the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Additional accumulations through Tuesday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The blizzard’s over, but there’s still lake effect snow falling in parts of the north country. And where those parts are will change from time to time. There’s a winter storm warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 1 p.m. Tuesday. A...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Recapping the blizzard of ‘22: It’s a lot of snow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As we woke up Monday following a weekend blizzard, emergency crews and tow trucks were busy fishing cars and trucks out of the snow. Between St. Lawrence County and Jefferson County, lose to 200 cars went off the roads, got stuck, and had to stay there. People had to leave their vehicles behind, and many were taken to warming centers, where they stayed the night.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
Live special report: Officials urge people to stay off roads

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Things are a mess in northern Jefferson County and southern St. Lawrence County. Interstate 81 northbound lanes were closed between exit 49, the LaFargeville exit, and exit 50, near Alexandria Bay. That’s because of zero visibility and an overturned tractor-trailer. Southbound lanes were closed...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY

