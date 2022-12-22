Read full article on original website
Weather alerts still in effect across the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow is still falling on parts of the north country. After spending much of the weekend in northern Jefferson County and southwestern St. Lawrence County, the lake effect band has shifted south and was mainly south of Watertown Monday morning. Parts of the...
Additional accumulations through Tuesday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The blizzard’s over, but there’s still lake effect snow falling in parts of the north country. And where those parts are will change from time to time. There’s a winter storm warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 1 p.m. Tuesday. A...
Recapping the blizzard of ‘22: It’s a lot of snow
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As we woke up Monday following a weekend blizzard, emergency crews and tow trucks were busy fishing cars and trucks out of the snow. Between St. Lawrence County and Jefferson County, lose to 200 cars went off the roads, got stuck, and had to stay there. People had to leave their vehicles behind, and many were taken to warming centers, where they stayed the night.
States of Emergency and travel bans still in effect - A look at the difficult conditions
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - The situation in St. Lawrence County is amplified compared to Jefferson County. We spoke with Matt Denner, Director of Emergency Services, and he has a lot of information, including stranded motorists, warming centers, and road closures. “Currently, we have over 70 stranded motorists at our...
Live special report: Officials urge people to stay off roads
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Things are a mess in northern Jefferson County and southern St. Lawrence County. Interstate 81 northbound lanes were closed between exit 49, the LaFargeville exit, and exit 50, near Alexandria Bay. That’s because of zero visibility and an overturned tractor-trailer. Southbound lanes were closed...
The blizzard of ‘22: A storm to be remembered
The winter storm has arrived- Here’s our most recent forecast!. Lake and river communities battle winds and waves as the storm surges.
