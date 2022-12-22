Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Almost anyone in the tech industry already recommends and uses password managers to create unique and hard-to-crack passwords. The vast majority of people are still reusing too many passwords for too many services. On top of that, passwords themselves can be insecure when not properly protected by online services. To combat this, Google has added support for passkeys to Chrome 108, an alternative to passwords.

17 DAYS AGO