Gas tax holiday in NY set to expire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Gas prices have been straining consumers’ wallets almost all year, and now the gas tax holiday is set to expire this weekend. State lawmakers could extend the holiday, but there are no clear signs they will, and they’re running out of time. Without an extension, New Yorkers could see a price spike of about 16 cents per gallon.
Minimum wage now $14.20 an hour in Upstate New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Minimum wage has gone up a dollar for Upstate New York. More money in your pocket. Minimum wage went from $13.20 to $14.20 per hour. This is another phase of Governor Kathy Hochul’s effort to get the Empire State to $15.00 an hour. “This comes...
Man who grew up in Buffalo helps with donations drive in Rochester for storm relief
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A moving truck full of donations from Rochester arrived in Buffalo on Thursday afternoon. Volunteers spent Wednesday packing the truck at Parcel 5. The donations went straight to one of the hardest-hit parts of Buffalo. Torye Harris, who helped with the donations drive in Rochester, grew...
Mayor Evans releases statement on Gov. Hochul being sworn into office
UPDATE: Statement from Mayor Malik D. Evans on Inauguration of New York State Governor Kathy Hochul. Governor Hochul has proven to be a strong champion for Rochester and all of New York, and I am proud and honored to attend her historic inauguration. During her one year in office, she...
RMSC hosts ‘Noon’ Year’s celebration
ROCHESTER, N.Y. If you have a bedtime to catch before midnight a Noon Years Celebration might be more your thing. The Rochester Museum & Science Center held a daytime New Year’s celebration for kids who can’t stay up until midnight. News10NBC caught up with some of the kids...
Man helped others survive Buffalo blizzard by getting stranded motorists inside school
BUFFALO, N.Y. (NBC News) — After a motorist who got stranded in the deadly Buffalo blizzard found a safe place to ride it out, he went to great lengths to lead dozens of others to it, too, in what officials are hailing as a lifesaving and heroic rescue effort.
Man stabbed on Lake Avenue on Friday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday night Rochester Police Officers responded to Lake Avenue for the report of a possible stabbing. Officers arrived to find a man in 40’s with a cut to his arm. The circumstances that led up to the victim being injured are still under investigation, but the original incident occurred on Glenwood Avenue, which intersects with Lake. The victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
It’s a boy! Highland Hospital welcomed its first baby born in 2023
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Highland Hospital’s first baby of 2023 was born Sunday morning at 12:43 a.m. to proud parents Bernabe and Stephanie Lundy. His name is Isaac Bernard Lundy. He weighs 7lbs. 7oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Isaac will be welcomed by his 8-year-old sister when he gets home.
Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition continues Kwanzaa celebrations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Saturday was the last day of 2022 but only the second to last day of Kwanzaa. The Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition has been holding celebrations since Kwanzaa started on Monday. The theme of this day of Kwanzaa was creativity, and the itinerary for the night included drumming and an open mic.
Rochester passengers experience Southwest Airlines holiday disaster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Friday’s flight from Chicago to Rochester, along with almost a thousand other Southwest flights, was late. Now Southwest is facing the scrutiny of Congress as well as the Department of Transportation. This group of people just landed. They were on a Southwest flight from Chicago that was supposed to arrive around 8:50 p.m. Friday but just got in around 10:45 p.m.
Labor Dept. announces next steps in $15 minimum hourly wage phase-in
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday the New York State Department of Labor announced the next steps in the state’s $15 minimum hourly wage phase-in. Commissioner Roberta Reardon issued an Order calling for the minimum wage rate in counties outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester to rise by $1 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20.
Dog saved from Sunday morning fire on Fleming Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department responded to Fleming Street for a report of a house fire. The structure was a two-story, multi-family home. The occupants were not home at the time the fire broke out, however, there was information that a dog was inside the home. The firefighters entered the home and found a room on fire on the first floor. The fire was quickly put out and the dog was found and brought outside. Firefighters provided oxygen to the dog, and within minutes, it was responsive and reunited with it’s owners.
For the dogs: New play area coming to Webster
WEBSTER, N.Y. – There’s going to be a new place to spend time with your furry friends. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Thursday that a new dog park is going to be built in Webster Park. The nearly 2-acre grass park will include features like agility equipment...
New York OKs human composting law; 6th state in US to do so
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Howard Fischer, a 63-year old investor living north of New York City, has a wish for when he dies. He wants his remains to be placed in a vessel, broken down by tiny microbes and composted into rich, fertile soil. Maybe his composted remains could...
Man injured in Hudson Avenue shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. This happened on Hudson Avenue near Alphonse Street. Police say they got a call after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a gunshot victim who walked into Rochester General Hospital. Officers say they found a man who had been shot multiple times.
First Alert Forecast: Ringing in the New Year with mild weather
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It will be a mild start to 2023 for Rochester, especially when you consider that normally this time of the year we find the temperature in the 30s and 20s. A weak low pressure system and cold front will produce a few rain showers with damp and dreary weather expected through New Year’s Day. As a result, winter will be hard to find in the first few days of the New Year. Finally, the News10NBC First Alert Meteorologists sees a return to a more seasonably chill that will arrive by Thursday and Friday.
UPDATE: Missing teen from Henrietta returns safely
Update, 10:15 a.m. Sunday: MCSO said Avalon Salter-Talbert has been found and returned to her family safely. HENRIETTA, N.Y. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen from Henrietta. She is 16-year-old Avalon Salter-Talbert. She is five feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She was...
Snowmobiler killed in large avalanche in southern Montana
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — A snowmobiler from Washington died after he was buried in a large avalanche in southern Montana. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City on New Year’s Eve when one of them triggered the slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
South Wedge business moving forward after armed robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “He said he had a gun, which we confirmed on camera he had one. He told her to get down, he stole the money from our register and then shoved her and asked her where there was more,” Shelby said, the owner of Little Button Craft Gift Shop.
12-year-old boy among those shot in Rochester on New Year’s Eve
UPDATE: Late Saturday night officers responded to Strong hospital for the report of a male with a gunshot wound that had arrived by a private vehicle. When they got to the hospital, officers met with the 12-year-old victim, who was not a city resident, who had been shot at least once in his lower body. His injuries were non-life threatening. The victim told officers that he was in the area of Joseph Avenue and Kelly Street. The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown at this time. The investigation is still active.
