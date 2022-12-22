ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It will be a mild start to 2023 for Rochester, especially when you consider that normally this time of the year we find the temperature in the 30s and 20s. A weak low pressure system and cold front will produce a few rain showers with damp and dreary weather expected through New Year’s Day. As a result, winter will be hard to find in the first few days of the New Year. Finally, the News10NBC First Alert Meteorologists sees a return to a more seasonably chill that will arrive by Thursday and Friday.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO