China scrapping mandatory quarantining for people arriving from abroad

People in China reacted with joy and rushed to plan trips overseas Tuesday after Beijing said it would scrap mandatory COVIDquarantining for overseas arrivals, ending almost three years of self-imposed isolation. In a snap move late Monday, China said from January 8 on, inbound travelers would no longer be required...
2023 tax credits for EVs: How they'll work and who can get them

Starting January 1, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle. The credit, part of changes enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act, is designed to spur EV sales and reduce greenhouse emissions. But a complex web of requirements, including where vehicles...
GEORGIA STATE
"Gas prices near me," and more of the top local Google searches in 2022

In 2022, Americans turned to Google to find local answers that reflect some of this year's largest national conversations about the economy, public health and the midterm elections, according to the latest "Year in Search" report, an annual review of people, places and things that piqued internet users' interests and drew the most attention online over the course of 2022.
