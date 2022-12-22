Read full article on original website
Congressman-elect George Santos admits to lying about family background, resume
In an interview with the New York Post, Republican Congressman-elect George Santos admitted he lied about his family background, college and employment history during his campaign. He said he's "embarrassed and sorry" but does not plan to step down.
China scrapping mandatory quarantining for people arriving from abroad
People in China reacted with joy and rushed to plan trips overseas Tuesday after Beijing said it would scrap mandatory COVIDquarantining for overseas arrivals, ending almost three years of self-imposed isolation. In a snap move late Monday, China said from January 8 on, inbound travelers would no longer be required...
2023 tax credits for EVs: How they'll work and who can get them
Starting January 1, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle. The credit, part of changes enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act, is designed to spur EV sales and reduce greenhouse emissions. But a complex web of requirements, including where vehicles...
"Gas prices near me," and more of the top local Google searches in 2022
In 2022, Americans turned to Google to find local answers that reflect some of this year's largest national conversations about the economy, public health and the midterm elections, according to the latest "Year in Search" report, an annual review of people, places and things that piqued internet users' interests and drew the most attention online over the course of 2022.
U.S. faces children's medicine shortage amid "tripledemic"
A nationwide shortage of over-the-counter cold, flu and fever medications for children has led some drugstore chains to limit purchases of the products. Carter Evans reports.
Long COVID: What scientists have learned about the symptoms affecting millions around the world
A British historian, an Italian archaeologist and an American preschool teacher have never met in person, but they share a prominent pandemic bond. Plagued by eerily similar symptoms, the three women are credited with describing, naming and helping bring long COVID into the public's consciousness in early 2020. Rachel Pope,...
D.C. homeland security director says Jan. 6 riots were not result of intelligence failure
Christopher Rodriguez dismisses accusations that the attack on the Capitol was the result of an intelligence failure. He walks Jeff Pegues through the scenarios he prepared for in the lead-up to Jan. 6.
