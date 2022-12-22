ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers-Dolphins Injury Report: Bakhtiari Discusses Comeback From Appendectomy

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C5SXy_0jrrWtC900

Packers LT David Bakhtiari on Thursday discussed the challenges of recovering from his appendectomy and what's made it easier to handle.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Thanks to their late-season bye, the Green Bay Packers are mostly healthy headed into Sunday’s game at the Miami Dolphins.

The only player who didn’t practice due to injury on Thursday was left tackle David Bakhtiari due to the emergency appendectomy that’s kept him out of the past two games. Coach Matt LaFleur said Bakhtiari could practice on Friday.

“I’m not a doctor. I have no idea,” Bakhtiari said. “I’m on this journey right now with all y’all. Yes, you guys are coming with. This has been wild. Very random. Kind of popped up out of nowhere. I had no idea that this was something that was happening to me. I went into the doctors, I thought I had maybe strained my ab or something , just wanted him to check it out. And then, literally next thing, I’m laying in bed and they’re shaving my stomach telling me that they’re going to have to cut into me and basically cut my appendix out and staple my colon shut. I’m like, ‘This is wild.’”

Bakhtiari rode a stationary bike at the back of the Don Hutson Center at the start of Thursday’s practice. It’s all part of the physical ramp-up required to get him back on the field from surgery.

“I’m sure anyone who’s had it can relate,” he said. “Sitting up initially from the couch is terrible. The first poop is not fun. You’re going to be constipated and you can’t push or strain. It was a journey. Not one I want to go back on and, thankfully, the surgery that we did, there’s a 0 percent chance I can have it because they cut the whole thing out.”

Combined with the physical and mental challenges required to get back from the knee injury sustained almost exactly two years ago, it’s been a trying time on the field for the former All-Pro. After missing the first two games of this season, Bakhtiari started nine of the next 10. Now, he’s missed the last two and might not play against Miami, either.

Fortunately for Bakhtiari, there’s his newborn daughter to provide love and perspective.

“I think anyone that looks at the journey I’ve been on the last two years, I’ve been put under four times in Jan. 7 will be two years. That’s not cool,” he said. “I don’t wish that on anyone and I don’t enjoy it but that’s the road, that’s what’s written on my life. Tough times don’t last but tough people do.

“I’ll keep rolling with it and eventually it’s going to calm down and I can get back to what has been my regularly programmed scheduling of my life. No matter what happens here at work or anything, the moment I walk through the door, it doesn’t matter what kind of day you’ve had. Like I said, chest time’s the best time. Being with my baby girl, being with my wife and family, it’s been a blessing, it’s been great and I love those moments.”

Packers-Dolphins Thursday Injury Report

Packers

DNP: LT David Bakhtiari (appendectomy/knee), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest).

Limited: S Rudy Ford (wrist/knee), LG Elgton Jenkins, RB Aaron Jones (knee), CB Keisean Nixon (groin).

Full: LB Krys Barnes (hand), QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb/rib).

Dolphins

DNP: LT Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee), WR River Cracraft (calf), T Eric Fisher (calf).

Limited: OLB Bradley Chubb (knee), CB Keion Crossen (knee), S Jevon Holland (neck), RB Raheem Mostert (rest), OLB Jaelan Phillips (Toe), LB Duke Riley (ribs), S Eric Rowe (hamstring), TE Durham Smythe (quad), RB Jeff Wilson (hip).

Full: QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), S Elijah Campbell (concussion), CB Kader Kohou (thumb).

More Green Bay Packers News

Packers at Dolphins: Video preview

Watch the Packers (and more) with SI Tickets

Packers RB AJ Dillon on concussion scare

Packers-Dolphins Wednesday injury report

Yes, Aaron Rodgers meets with the receivers

Robert Tonyan should be impact player vs. Dolphins

Packers at Dolphins: How to watch, bet, stream

Belatedly, perhaps, but Packers finally replacing Davante Adams

Some good news on the injury front on a short week

Keisean Nixon, kick return legend

Updating the Packers’ spot in NFC playoff race

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Video

Put Erin Andrews in the secondary and she'll knock down a pass attempt if it comes her way. The Fox Sports sideline reporter showed off her ball skills during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Andrews went viral on the sideline, when a video of the Fox Sports reporter batting down...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Bengals DB calls out Mac Jones for 'dirty play'

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple won't be sending New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a Christmas card. Apple called out Jones for what he considered a "dirty play" during Saturday's game at Gillette Stadium. Jones tripped Apple while Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt returned what he thought was a fumble by Jones into the end zone. The play was blown dead, but Jones still inexplicably took Apple down by the legs away from the play.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Franco Harris halftime tribute: NFL Network flamed for 'total lack of class' after cutting away to commercial during ceremony

The NFL Network is receiving criticism for its coverage — or lack thereof — of Franco Harris' jersey retirement ceremony at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. The network had mentioned the ceremony at length in the days and hours leading up to the ceremony, which took place during halftime of Pittsburgh's home game vs. the Raiders. The event took on even greater importance considering it was the 50th anniversary of his legendary "Immaculate Reception" and occurred just days following his death at the age of 72. NFLN even produced the 'Franco Harris: A Football Life' TV special ahead of the game, halftime tribute.;
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Andy Reid gets hilarious Christmas gift from Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs were in a celebratory mood after Saturday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks, and that showed with their postgame gift for head coach Andy Reid. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce presented Reid with a wrapped Christmas gift in the locker room, with instructions from the team to open it.... The post Video: Andy Reid gets hilarious Christmas gift from Chiefs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Eli Apple sends brutal message to Mac Jones over dirty hit

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New England Patriots 22-18 on Saturday. One of the most talked-about events of the game happened on a play that didn’t count. The controversy happened with 6:17 left in the fourth quarter with the Patriots trailing 22-12. There, New England quarterback Mac Jones attempting to avoid a sack by Bengals safety Read more... The post Eli Apple sends brutal message to Mac Jones over dirty hit appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could hold No. 2 pick by Christmas Night

Happy Christmas Eve! On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers in a game that means a ton for both teams. With a win, the Lions would move one step closer to the final wild-card spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, while the Panthers are still alive to win the NFC South Division. Though Lions’ fans will be rooting hard for a playoff spot in Week 16, they can also be rooting for a higher pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
DETROIT, MI
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy