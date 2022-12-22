Read full article on original website
Your Big Daddy
3d ago
I’m guessing that this murderer is from Russia or Ukraine. Send him back to wherever he came from and let him fight over on Ukraine.
Reply(1)
3
Clark Savage
4d ago
Sounds like he may be from Croatia or somewhere in eastern Europe so dress him in a Russian set of bdu's and air drop him behind the lines in the Ukraine. That would be a fitting punishment.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Fort WorthBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
Southwest Flight Cancellations Leave Travelers Stranded at Love FieldLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversyAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in TexasMonica Leigh FrenchFort Worth, TX
Related
Grand Prairie man shoots & kills maintenance worker he mistook for burglar
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a maintenance worker was allegedly shot and killed on Christmas Eve by another person who mistook him for a burglar.On Dec. 24, 2022 at about 6:00 p.m., Grand Prairie police officers responded to reports about a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Alouette Dr.When they arrived, they found Cesar Montelongo, 53, lying on a resident's balcony with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries.Detectives believe that Montelongo was checking balconies for frozen and broken waterlines after several pipes had burst earlier when the resident mistook him for a burglar trying to break into his unit. The resident allegedly grabbed his gun and shot Montelongo through a window.The resident remained at the scene and is reported to be cooperating with police. According to a GoFundMe page set up by his family, Montelongo was killed just a day before his 29th anniversary. He is survived by his wife and their five sons. No arrests have been made, but the case will be referred to a grand jury for review.The investigation is ongoing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Killed in Weatherford After Firing at Officers: Police
The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting in Weatherford that left a man dead after a police pursuit on Christmas Eve. On Dec. 24 around 8 a.m., Weatherford police were called to a report of a stolen vehicle out of Georgia. Responding officers located the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.
Police: Man arrested at Hulen Mall had pepper ball gun, spied on woman in bathroom
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police have released new information about a man who was arrested on Christmas Eve. Just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a person with a weapon call at Hulen Mall, causing a lockdown.It started when a woman was in the bathroom and she saw a cellphone facing her from underneath the stall wall. She stepped out of the stall and confronted the suspect, who she said was a man dressed like a woman. The suspect, 45-year-old Douglas Egan, left the bathroom and attempted to leave the mall as the woman followed him. A man who saw the confrontation tried to intervene and prevent Egan from leaving. Egan reached into his backpack and took out a gun, pointing it at the man. After Egan left the mall, witnesses said they saw him changing his clothes. They also said they saw his gun in the back waistband of his pants. Police later said the gun in question was a pepper ball gun.Egan was arrested about a block away from the mall for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper photo/video in bath/dress room.
fox4news.com
Grand Prairie maintenance worker checking pipes killed by person who thought he was a burglar, police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A 53-year-old maintenance worker was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while checking to see if pipes at a Grand Prairie apartment complex had burst. Cesar Montelongo was checking the pipes at the Clayton Point Apartments on Alouette Drive, where several pipes had ruptured. Grand Prairie...
Car involved in east Oak Cliff hit-and-run found, police still looking for the driver
Dallas police have found the car they’ve been looking for since a Friday night hit-and-run that put one person in the hospital. The victim was crossing Great Trinity Forest Way just west of I-45 and was hit by a Ford Taurus heading west.
Maintenance worker killed at Grand Prairie apartment complex after resident believed he was being burglarized, police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — An investigation is underway after a maintenance worker was fatally shot while checking on waterlines at an apartment complex in Grand Prairie on Saturday evening, police said. Officers responded to a shooting call around 6 p.m. at the Clayton Pointe Apartments along the 2900 block...
One person dies, one wounded in Pleasant Grove shooting
A Pleasant Grove shooting victim has died and Dallas police are still looking for the killer. Officers were already at the hospital when two people turned up in someone’s car.
fox4news.com
Christmas Day shooting suspects arrested following foot chase with Plano police
PLANO, Texas - Plano police arrested a man and a juvenile accused of shooting two people early Christmas morning. Neighbors in the area of Kingston Drive in Plano reported hearing gunshots around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Two people were found hit by gunfire at the scene with non-life threatening injuries.
Three Fort Worth homes damaged in weekend fire
Fort Worth Investigators are still combing through the rubble left by a fire on Christmas Eve morning. Firefighters were called to a northside home on North Houston Street, a few blocks from Meacham Airport.
Little Elm man under indictment for theft of more than $200K worth of cargo
39-year old Dameion Calhoun is under indictment for numerous offenses, but three of them have eye-popping accusations. In each case, Calhoun is accused of the theft of more than 200-thousand dollars worth of cargo.
Fatal crash shuts down I-35W in south Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A fatal crash had Interstate 35W shut down in south Fort Worth early Monday morning, police said. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at Garden Acres Drive. All northbound lanes were blocked as crews worked to clean up the crash.
fox4news.com
Reward offered for deadly shooting in early morning hours of Christmas Day in Pleasant Grove
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for information about a deadly shooting in the early morning hours of Christmas Day. Around 1:45 a.m. on Christmas, Dallas police were told about two shooting victims that arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim died of their injuries, the other was...
fox4news.com
Dallas flight attendant pleads guilty to drug charges after taping fentanyl to body before flight
DALLAS - A flight attendant from Dallas pleaded guilty to drug charges after she was caught with fentanyl taped to her body in the San Diego Airport. On Oct. 4, Terese White took the flight from DFW Airport to San Diego while off-duty, according to court documents. She then planned...
dpdbeat.com
Shooting – 9770 Forest Lane
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 PM, officers responded to a shooting call at 9770 Forest Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue with a non-life-threatening injury. Two...
fox4news.com
Christmas lights at the Fort Worth Arboretum
Lightscape at the Fort Worth Arboretum shined brightly for the holidays. Story originally aired as a part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas special.
Man with a gun arrested after chasing woman at Hulen Mall
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Christmas Eve shoppers at Hulen Mall got a scare on Saturday afternoon when, allegedly, a man with a gun began chasing a woman, causing the mall to lock down for a brief period. Police said that on Dec. 24, 2022, at around 4:00 p.m., reports came in about a possible shooter at Hulen Mall. The mall went into lockdown, which has since been lifted.Officers responded to the scene and found that there were no shooting victims, but several witnesses told them that they saw a man with a gun chasing a woman.The man then left the mall and walked about a block away before he was detained by police.The incident is being investigated as a domestic violence situation.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Buckner Blvd
On December 25, 2022, at about 1:46 a.m., Dallas Police were at a local hospital when they were informed about two shooting victims that had arrived in a private vehicle. One victim died at the hospital and the second victim was treated and released. The preliminary investigation determined the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of S. Buckner Blvd. Detectives located the crime scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
fox4news.com
Tanner Hoang found dead after week-long search, police confirm
AUSTIN, Texas - Tanner Hoang, a Texas A&M student from Flower Mound, was found dead in Austin after a week-long search, College Station police confirm to FOX 4. The 22-year-old Hoang disappeared on Friday, Dec. 16. His family was headed to College Station that weekend to watch his graduation and were supposed to meet Hoang at lunch that afternoon.
Fort Worth police detain man at Hulen Mall after he reportedly chased after woman while holding a gun
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police on Saturday evening were investigating at Hulen Mall after a woman reportedly told police someone was trying to shoot her, but no shooting or injuries were confirmed. Police responded to the incident Saturday afternoon at the mall, which is located at Hulen...
Southlake home destroyed in weekend fire
A Southlake home is a total loss from a Christmas Eve morning fire, costing the family all of its possessions. The fire was burning furiously when Southlake firefighters pulled up to the home near King Ranch Road and North White Chapel
Comments / 7