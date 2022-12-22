ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Your Big Daddy
3d ago

I’m guessing that this murderer is from Russia or Ukraine. Send him back to wherever he came from and let him fight over on Ukraine.

Clark Savage
4d ago

Sounds like he may be from Croatia or somewhere in eastern Europe so dress him in a Russian set of bdu's and air drop him behind the lines in the Ukraine. That would be a fitting punishment.

CBS DFW

Grand Prairie man shoots & kills maintenance worker he mistook for burglar

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a maintenance worker was allegedly shot and killed on Christmas Eve by another person who mistook him for a burglar.On Dec. 24, 2022 at about 6:00 p.m., Grand Prairie police officers responded to reports about a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Alouette Dr.When they arrived, they found Cesar Montelongo, 53, lying on a resident's balcony with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries.Detectives believe that Montelongo was checking balconies for frozen and broken waterlines after several pipes had burst earlier when the resident mistook him for a burglar trying to break into his unit. The resident allegedly grabbed his gun and shot Montelongo through a window.The resident remained at the scene and is reported to be cooperating with police. According to a GoFundMe page set up by his family, Montelongo was killed just a day before his 29th anniversary. He is survived by his wife and their five sons. No arrests have been made, but the case will be referred to a grand jury for review.The investigation is ongoing.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Killed in Weatherford After Firing at Officers: Police

The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting in Weatherford that left a man dead after a police pursuit on Christmas Eve. On Dec. 24 around 8 a.m., Weatherford police were called to a report of a stolen vehicle out of Georgia. Responding officers located the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.
WEATHERFORD, TX
CBS DFW

Police: Man arrested at Hulen Mall had pepper ball gun, spied on woman in bathroom

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police have released new information about a man who was arrested on Christmas Eve. Just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a person with a weapon call at Hulen Mall, causing a lockdown.It started when a woman was in the bathroom and she saw a cellphone facing her from underneath the stall wall. She stepped out of the stall and confronted the suspect, who she said was a man dressed like a woman. The suspect, 45-year-old Douglas Egan, left the bathroom and attempted to leave the mall as the woman followed him. A man who saw the confrontation tried to intervene and prevent Egan from leaving. Egan reached into his backpack and took out a gun, pointing it at the man. After Egan left the mall, witnesses said they saw him changing his clothes. They also said they saw his gun in the back waistband of his pants. Police later said the gun in question was a pepper ball gun.Egan was arrested about a block away from the mall for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper photo/video in bath/dress room. 
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Fatal crash shuts down I-35W in south Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A fatal crash had Interstate 35W shut down in south Fort Worth early Monday morning, police said. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at Garden Acres Drive. All northbound lanes were blocked as crews worked to clean up the crash.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting – 9770 Forest Lane

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 PM, officers responded to a shooting call at 9770 Forest Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue with a non-life-threatening injury. Two...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man with a gun arrested after chasing woman at Hulen Mall

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Christmas Eve shoppers at Hulen Mall got a scare on Saturday afternoon when, allegedly, a man with a gun began chasing a woman, causing the mall to lock down for a brief period. Police said that on Dec. 24, 2022, at around 4:00 p.m., reports came in about a possible shooter at Hulen Mall. The mall went into lockdown, which has since been lifted.Officers responded to the scene and found that there were no shooting victims, but several witnesses told them that they saw a man with a gun chasing a woman.The man then left the mall and walked about a block away before he was detained by police.The incident is being investigated as a domestic violence situation.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Buckner Blvd

On December 25, 2022, at about 1:46 a.m., Dallas Police were at a local hospital when they were informed about two shooting victims that had arrived in a private vehicle. One victim died at the hospital and the second victim was treated and released. The preliminary investigation determined the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of S. Buckner Blvd. Detectives located the crime scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Tanner Hoang found dead after week-long search, police confirm

AUSTIN, Texas - Tanner Hoang, a Texas A&M student from Flower Mound, was found dead in Austin after a week-long search, College Station police confirm to FOX 4. The 22-year-old Hoang disappeared on Friday, Dec. 16. His family was headed to College Station that weekend to watch his graduation and were supposed to meet Hoang at lunch that afternoon.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

