KELOLAND TV
Santa Claus visits families in Sioux Falls this Christmas season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Santa Claus made his way around the globe for Christmas, and that included some stops in Sioux Falls to see kids and add some extra Christmas cheer. Brandon Timmerman (who will be referred to as “Santa” in this story) has been visiting people for...
KELOLAND TV
‘Tis the season: Holiday favorites in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On this week’s Inside KELOLAND we’re talking about everything Christmas. To begin we’ll hear from experts about how to keep your little ones safe around Christmas decorations and from people who have to work during the holiday. Then, a favorite holiday...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: December 25th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can see this year’s Christmas at the Cathedral performance from the warm comfort of your living room. The Journey in Faith broadcast will air at noon Central Time and at 6:30 p.m. on KELOXTRA. Our West River viewers can watch the performance at 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time on The CW of the Black Hills.
dakotanewsnow.com
Monday Munchies: One Smart Cookie
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls mom is doing it all, running a bakery and working a full-time job. Logan Gran owns One Smart Cookie, a custom cookie decorating shop in Sioux Falls. She does more than just bake these delicious treats though. She is also...
KELOLAND TV
Good Earth State Park featured on CBS Sunday Morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Earth State Park was featured on CBS Sunday Morning’s “Do Nothing for Two Minutes” segment this Christmas. KELOLAND’s Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the winter wonderland. This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured...
KELOLAND TV
St. Francis House guests receive special gifts for Christmas
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While many people gather with family on Christmas, some may not have the opportunity to do so. The St. Francis House in Sioux Falls worked hard to make Christmas extra special for its guest, but it wouldn’t have been possible without some generous donors.
KELOLAND TV
Salvation Army donations needed throughout new year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The holiday season is winding down for the local Salvation Army. The Salvation Army kettles are back on the shelves, the bells in their boxes and the aprons are sorted and ready to be stored away until the next holiday season. This year, the Sioux Falls Salvation Army saw a decrease in donations, due to multiple winter storms.
KELOLAND TV
Seasonal shopping continues in SD, store reps say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From Sioux Falls to Aberdeen, people may be exchanging holiday gifts, but others are still shopping. “A lot of people postponed Christmas until New Year’s weekend,” said Alissa Battest, the daughter of the owners of the Hitch’n Post Western Wear in Aberdeen.
KELOLAND TV
Christmas tree drop off; death investigation; ‘warm’ Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Monday, December 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Special agents with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, who are handling the latest officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls, say their investigation is going to take time.
KELOLAND TV
Great Bear Ski Valley opens for season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The extended stretch of snow and cold has one Sioux Falls business grinning from ear to ear. With a fresh coat of snow covering the hill, Great Bear Ski Valley is open for the season. “This is the first time in 30 years we’ve...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls ice rinks open for the season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With slightly warmer temperatures in Sioux Falls, now is the perfect time to break out the ice skates for the season. Monday, the City of Sioux Falls opened the outdoor ice-skating rinks for the season and they were already filled with people enjoying their day off after Christmas.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal Mall of America shooting; Snow on Christmas; Church services
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Saturday, December 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police say a 19-year-old man was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend.
KELOLAND TV
Warming arrives tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, December 16
Thanks to those brisk NW winds overnight, there’s another cold air mass over eastern KELOLAND again. Temperatures are about 20 degrees below normal. Once again there is a boundary over the Missouri River. Rapid City is sharply warmer than eastern KELOLAND, behind a warm front that will be sweeping across the area over the next day.
KELOLAND TV
Snow pickup to continue this week in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Weather has been the dominant story in the days leading up to and including Christmas Day. The intense cold isn’t just bad for exposed skin; it presents challenges for snow cleanup. “That was really problematic for our equipment,” said Dustin Hansen, street manager...
KELOLAND TV
How much moisture have we gotten this December?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We had a fresh hit of Christmas snow in KELOLAND. While Sioux Falls picked up an inch and a half, Brookings and Aberdeen had two and a half inches and Sisseton came in just shy of 4. It all adds to the amount of precipitation we’ve had in KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
Delays, cancellations affect some airline travelers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Post-Christmas travel is in full swing for some people today, including at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Some are still flying into South Dakota for the holiday and others are headed back home. Tanner and Lexi Munk were visiting family in South Dakota for...
KELOLAND TV
Outdoor activities in, around Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It will be warmer this week than last week so if the kids are home from school, adults have some time off from work or relatives are in town, it’s a chance to get outside. The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department has...
KELOLAND TV
Remedy Brewing partners with Scheels for ‘Grumpy Old Brewer’ event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown Sioux Falls brewery is in the giving spirit. A year ago, Remedy Brewing Company gave away beer tokens with its “Grumpy Old Brewer” promotion. This year, they’re upping the ante thanks to a Sioux Falls sporting goods store. “We...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any...
mprnews.org
Lost income, cold horses, full truck stops: How storm is affecting Minnesotans
As the winter storm moves through Minnesota, closing highways and snarling holiday travel plans, Minnesotans continue to push through the wind and cold. Here are some experiences we’ve heard from Minnesotans around the state. Stuck at the truck stop. Brenda Boje, manager at Blue Line Junction in Worthington, said...
