SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The holiday season is winding down for the local Salvation Army. The Salvation Army kettles are back on the shelves, the bells in their boxes and the aprons are sorted and ready to be stored away until the next holiday season. This year, the Sioux Falls Salvation Army saw a decrease in donations, due to multiple winter storms.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 8 HOURS AGO