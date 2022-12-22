Read full article on original website
Ten Takeaways: Pickett’s Growth As a Rookie, Packers’ Playoff Push
Plus, the Packers are making a final playoff push. Sean McDermott describes his team’s travel adventure, what you need to know about Sunday Ticket and much more. I asked Kenny Pickett—after he drove his Steelers, with the season on the line, 76 yards on 10 plays to a game-winning touchdown against the Raiders—whether he thinks he could’ve made that happen in September, when he first became Pittsburgh’s starter.
Bucs’ Leonard Fournette Says He’s Playing Through Foot Injury
The Tampa Bay running back claimed in a now-deleted tweet that he’s dealing with a Lisfranc injury. View the original article to see embedded media. After playing a key role in Tampa Bay’s 19–16 overtime victory at Arizona on Sunday night and drawing praise from starting quarterback Tom Brady, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette tweeted that he’s nursing a foot injury.
Kelce Brothers Joke About Travis’s ‘Rivalry’ With Geno Smith
The Seahawks-Chiefs game is for more than just playoff positioning. When the Chiefs and Seahawks play on Saturday, there is apparently a hidden rivalry between the two teams that no one knows about. On the New Heights Podcast hosted by the Kelce brothers, Jason Kelce was trying to play up...
MMQB Week 16: Cowboys, Packers, Steelers All Survive Scares
Links to all our coverage of the NFL’s Christmas weekend, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Micah Parsons, Kenny Pickett, Rasul Douglas and more. Welcome to Week 16 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 16, plus more from our staff.
Packers’ Jaire Alexander Gives Incredible Interview on Tua Pick (Video)
The Green Bay defensive back sounded off in a hilarious postgame interview. View the original article to see embedded media. After picking up a pivotal 26–20 victory in Miami on Christmas Day, Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander had plenty to say in the postgame interview on the field with Fox’s Pam Oliver.
Tom Brady Hails Leonard Fournette After Bucs’ Win Over Cardinals
The running back accounted for 162 yards from scrimmage in the victory Sunday night. View the original article to see embedded media. After another thrilling come-from-behind victory Sunday night, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady praised the play of running back Leonard Fournette, who made several crucial plays down the stretch to curtail a stagnant offense.
NFL Flexes Steelers-Ravens, Rams-Chargers Week 17 Games
The league announced a pair of schedule changes ahead of next week. View the original article to see embedded media. A pair of Week 17 matchups with possible playoff implications, including the latest chapter of one of the NFL’s most bitter rivalries, have been flexed, the league announced Sunday.
Broncos’ Randy Gregory Punches Rams Player in Postgame Spat
The incident took place after Los Angeles routed Denver on Sunday. View the original article to see embedded media. Following the Rams’ 51–14 win over the Broncos on Sunday, two opposing players were involved in a scuffle while the teams were mingling. The fight started when Broncos linebacker...
Paul Allen Calls Vikings’ 61-Yard Field Goal to Beat Giants on Last Play
Another week, another white-knuckle Minnesota victory. View the original article to see embedded media. If Vikings fans were hoping for a stress-free Christmas Eve against the Giants, they didn’t get what they wanted. Such is life in Minnesota this season. But once more, the Vikings found a way to...
Patrick Mahomes Is Clearly the NFL’s Most Valuable Player
Don’t punish the Chiefs’ QB just because he’s been this good for five years now. No one deserves the MVP award more than him. Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s most valuable player, which means he should be the NFL’s Most Valuable Player—straightforward logic that does not always apply to awards voting. The MVP is not just a vote held at the end of the season; it’s a discussion topic starting in September, for better or worse, and so it gets treated like a dramatic show instead of an honest assessment of players’ worths. Mahomes is the league’s best player. He is the most valuable to his team. That should really be all the discussion we need.
Bengals’ Eli Apple Bashes Patriots’ Mac Jones for ‘Dirty Play’
The Cincinnati defender called out the New England quarterback after the game. The Bengals beat the Patriots on Saturday despite a strong second-half effort from New England, making for one of the better games of the day. However, the contest featured more than just heated competition between the two sides.
NFC Playoff Picture: Eagles Remain Top Seed Despite Loss
The NFC playoff picture continues to be muddled entering Week 17. View the original article to see embedded media. Christmas weekend brought a split schedule on Saturday and Sunday across the NFL that had plenty of implications on the NFC playoff picture. The Eagles fell to the Cowboys and failed...
Ranking the Six Best 2023 NFL Prospects in the College Football Playoff
Here are the players you scouts are most interested in from Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State. Cowboys Beat Eagles Thanks to Lessons From Loss to Jaguars | Ten Takeaways: Takeaways: Kenny Pickett on the Good and Bad of His Rookie Season | Three Deep: How the Bengals Answered the Bell Against the Patriots.
Report: Broncos Name Jerry Rosburg Interim Coach After Hackett Firing
The longtime special teams coach takes over a 4–11 team with two games left. The Broncos reportedly named senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg the interim head coach after the team fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter reported that the Denver roster was told of...
Bengals’ La’el Collins Diagnosed With Torn ACL, MCL, per Report
The veteran tackle has been the focal point of an improved Cincinnati offensive line this season. In gunning for their second straight AFC North title, the Bengals have suffered a huge loss along their offensive line. Cincinnati right tackle La'el Collins tore his ACL and MCL in Saturday's 22–18 win...
Bengals Perfect Practice Drill Against Patriots
The safety tells Albert Breer about the drill that kept alive their hopes for home field advantage. Plus, the Panthers’ playoff push and how the Ravens are winning without Lamar. There was a point in the Bengals-Patriots game Saturday where the whole thing had taken on the look of...
Former Texas QB Hudson Card Will Transfer to Purdue, per Report
The former four-star recruit is on the move. Texas quarterback Hudson Card is expected to transfer to Purdue next season, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports. Card is a former four-star recruit who spent the past three seasons with the Longhorns. After redshirting his first season, Card appeared in seven games in 2021 and entered 2022 as the starting quarterback. However, Card lost the starting job to Quinn Ewers, appearing in only one game after Week 5.
MMQB Awards the Best NFL Week 16 Performances: Panthers Run Over Lions
Panthers churn out more than 300 yards rushing thanks to D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard. Plus, Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal lifts Vikings to another dramatic win. Week 16 on the NFL schedule is almost in the books (we still have a Christmas Day tripleheader and Monday Night Football) and the best performances deserve to be recognized by our MMQB staff. Even if you’re feeling down because your team didn’t win, maybe one of your favorite players or coaches gets awarded a game ball by our staff.
Chargers reach playoffs, beat Foles, overmatched Colts 20-3
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers tried to keep their postgame playoff celebration private. No such luck. After shaking hands and walking off the field in Indianapolis, players jogged through a tunnel to blaring music, high-fives and hugs and headed into a first-time locker room scene for many of these Chargers — a playoff party.
Report: Tyler Huntley Voted as Fourth Pro Bowl Alternate QB
Football may get its unlikely All-Star answer to John Scott and Andrew Wiggins. The NHL had John Scott. The NBA had Andrew Wiggins. And the NFL might have its own unlikely All-Star in Tyler Huntley. The Ravens' backup quarterback has been voted as the AFC's fourth alternate for the Pro...
