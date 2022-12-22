Read full article on original website
SaY nO To HaTe
4d ago
California is a dictatorship 🤣😜😜😜 soon no more flavor sodas or flavor coffee 😂😂😆 but you can find whatever flavor of drugs and guns you like 😂😆😂
Doug Franzen
4d ago
think of the job opportunities. Running to AZ or NV for supplies and selling to CA. It is prohibition all over again. I guess Gavin does create jobs
Carrie Speck
4d ago
IT IS ABOUT OUR FREEDOM OF CHOICE! They are taking little by little away. I am a cashier and people are mad! They can't even get there stuff to help them quit. It is a useless ban and the state will miss that revenue!
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
New California Bill Will Keep Bicyclists Safer on the Road
OmniBike Bill Gives Bicyclists More Rights on the Road. Bicyclists will be safer and have more rights on the road starting January 2023, thanks to a new California bill. AB 1909, also known as OmniBike Bill, was introduced by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Burbank) and was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September 2022.
orangeandbluepress.com
How Much Californians Will Receive This Month?
Inflation Relief Checks With The Amount Of $1,050 Given By California. According to a published post by Yahoo Finance, eligible California residents will start receiving relief paychecks of up to $1,050 this week to weaken the effect of inflation. Governor Gavin Newson filed a $308 billion state budget in June to give direct tax refunds to 23 million California residents as they suffer from inflation, which raised 8.3% yearly. The amount Depends on tax filing status and income.
What you need to know about building a tiny house in California?
Building a tiny house in California can be a rewarding and exciting experience, but it's important to carefully consider all the factors involved before starting the process. In this article, we'll go over the steps involved in building a tiny house in California, as well as some of the challenges and benefits of living in a tiny house in the state.
calcoastnews.com
New California laws you need to know in 2023
The new year brings hundreds of new laws with major consequences to Californians. Here’s a summary of seven new laws taking effect in 2023. Under a new law, law enforcement can only ticket someone for jaywalking if their action created an “immediate danger of a collision.”. Ban on...
californiaglobe.com
Newsom’s Latest Criminal Pardons of 10 More Makes 140 Total Since 2019
California Governor Gavin Newsom pardoned 10 more criminals during the weekend before Christmas, with the majority of them having drug related-charges dating back to the late 1970’s. According to a press release by the Governor’s office Friday, “The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant pardons. The...
californiaglobe.com
California’s Voter Approved Special Taxes
California’s Government Code provides numerous powers and duties to cities and counties and Article 3.5 deals with voter-approved special taxes. Government Code Section 50075 provides that it is the intent of the Legislature to provide all cities, counties, and districts with the authority to impose special taxes, pursuant to the provisions of Article XIII A of the California Constitution.
CNET
Waiting for Your California Stimulus Check? Here's When It Will Come
California taxpayers started receiving stimulus checks October. The Middle Class Tax Refund, or MCTR, was part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's $12 billion economic relief effort. As of Dec. 9, more than 6.9 million direct deposits had been issued and 6.8 million debit cards had been sent out, according to the Franchise Tax Board. But millions of residents are still waiting for the one-time payout -- which can be for as much as $1,050 -- and officials say they don't expect to finish sending out funds until mid-January.
California’s New Pay Transparency Law Requires Job Postings to List Pay Range
In less than two weeks, job seekers in California will finally know how much a job pays when they apply for it — if companies don’t figure out a way around a new law. Starting on Jan. 1, employers with at least 15 workers will have to include pay ranges in job postings. Employees will also be able to ask for the pay range for their own position, and larger companies will have to provide more detailed pay data to California’s Civil Rights Department than previously required.
Sierra Sun
Could the Pacific Ocean be California’s savior? (Opinion)
From the earliest exploration by European explorers of what became California, its position on the western coast of the North American continent has been its most important attribute. Its coastline allowed exploration and the development of outposts while most of the continent was still a mysterious wilderness. It fostered the...
wasteadvantagemag.com
California Set to Enforce Recycled Content Mandates for Plastic Bottles
Each year, beverage companies in the U.S. produce 100 billion plastic bottles, and the vast majority go unrecycled. In response, California recently passed a slew of laws that target plastic waste. One law — which the state is scheduled to start enforcing in January — requires beverage makers to use some recycled materials in single-use plastic bottles.
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis
Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
Hanford Sentinel
Here’s what you need to know about California’s new pay transparency law
oc-breeze.com
State Treasurer Fiona Ma and CalABLE celebrate the passage of the Age Adjustment Act
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma and CalABLE, California’s savings and investment program for people with disabilities, applauded the passage of the ABLE Age Adjustment Act included in the Congressional Omnibus Spending Bill. CalABLE advocates have urged Congress to act on expanding access to ABLE accounts by raising the age of disability onset limits for ABLE eligibility. First introduced by Rep. Tony Cárdenas (CA-29), H.R. 1219 will amend the Internal Revenue Code to raise the age threshold from 26 to 46 for tax-favored ABLE accounts beginning January 1, 2026. Previously, only individuals with a qualifying disability prior to age 26 were eligible to open an ABLE account.
California gives up to $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to these residents
Governor Gavin Newsom announced a public-private partnership with philanthropic organizations that will help them fund their guaranteed income pilot programs using state-provided grants. The initiative—called the Guaranteed Income Pooled Fund—will provide over $25 million in funding to various state nonprofits.
Low tides reveal trove of fossils on California's Central Coast
"What on Earth was it?"
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California
A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
California reports rise in fentanyl seizures in crackdown
California seized more than 28,000 pounds of fentanyl over the past year, a nearly six-fold increase in the amount of the drug recovered a year earlier, officials said Friday.
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced Wednesday that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to clients across the nation who claimed that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in California
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population.
abc10.com
Report: Officials seized enough fentanyl in California to kill every person in America
SAN DIEGO — California officials announced government agencies seized enough fentanyl in California alone to potentially kill every person in North America twice. “The opioid crisis has touched every part of California, and our nation, this year. As we mourn the many lives lost, California is working harder than ever to fight this crisis and protect people from these dangerous drugs to ensure our communities are kept safe in the first place,” said Governor Newsom.
