norfolkneradio.com
Historic pay increase announced for State Patrol
LINCOLN - Not even a week after 16 new Nebraska State Troopers were sworn in at the State Capitol, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced a significant pay increase for troopers. This is the largest pay increase for Patrol Troopers in 20 years as the new hiring rate is $30 an hour, a $5.43 increase from the current rate.
Iowa tax reforms for 2023 include individual income tax rate reductions
(The Center Square) – Beginning in 2023, Iowa taxpayers will see several reforms either come into effect or advance. Lawmakers enacted reforms in 2018, 2021 and 2022 that relate to individual income tax rates, Tax Foundation reported. The independent tax policy nonprofit summarized the changes in its state-by-state analysis of tax laws that are coming into effect Jan. 1.
KETV.com
Pete Ricketts, Jim Pillen name new state senator for Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Gov.-elect Jim Pillen teamed up Thursday to announce the new representative for most of Lincoln, Waverly and northwest Lancaster County — Beau Ballard,. A 2016 graduate of Colorado Christian University, Ballard has worked as a legislative aide in Nebraska and...
“Tripledemic” On the Rise in Iowa
(Undated) Respiratory illnesses continue to rise in Iowa. Hospitals across the state are trying to keep up with the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. The latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health says the three combined for nearly six thousand cases in the last seven days. COVID led the way with around 47 hundred of the cases.
dakotafreepress.com
Health Secretary Adam Quits After Noem Chews Her Out for Transformation Project Contract
Make room for more flunkies: Health Secretary Joan Adam is quitting after spending less than a year in the top spot. Today, South Dakota Department of Health Secretary Joan Adam announced her retirement. “My time with the Department of Health has been very rewarding. The dedication of the Department’s employees...
doniphanherald.com
Two armadillos found wandering in Nebraska winter find warm place to stay
Just days before a winter storm struck the Midwest, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab began a roundup of armadillos. Yes, armadillos. The first nine-banded armadillo was rescued Dec, 16 in the south-central part of the state. The second one was rescued Monday. Officials say the critters were in desperate need of help...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Nebraska
Nebraska may be known for its wide-open prairies and hot summers, but did you know that it’s also home to some of the coldest temperatures in the country? Nestled in the Great Plains region, Nebraska experiences extreme temperature swings and can get downright frigid in the winter. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Nebraska and learn about the unique weather patterns that shape this Midwestern state. Let’s get started!
Corydon Times-Republican
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Iowa using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KETV.com
Nebraska health officials investigating cluster of Salmonella-related gastrointestinal illnesses
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says it's investigating a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses caused by Salmonella Typhimurium. Health officials said the root of the problem may lie in alfalfa sprouts. To date, 12 people affected have reported eating alfalfa sprouts between Dec....
KETV.com
Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
WOWT
6 First Alert Day Thursday and Friday
Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans. Updated: 16 hours ago. A body has been found in Topeka, Kansas, believed to be that of...
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol responds to hundreds of crashes across Iowa amid blizzard conditions
It is December and a lot of people may not have their mind on plants, but there is a plant that is very much known this time of year. TV9 viewers shared images of what happens to their beards in the wintry weather. Delivery drivers navigate snow covered roads. Updated:...
WATCH: Nebraska State Patrol shares footage of Wednesday night blizzard
Nebraska State Patrol released footage of the blizzard that rolled through Nebraska Wednesday night.
KAKE TV
Iowa man dies in crash on Kansas highway
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A man has died after crashing into the guard rail Saturday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place at 3 p.m. on Interstate 35 when 61-year-old Robert Rogers of Iowa crashed into the guard rail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
cbs2iowa.com
More snow expected to arrive this evening
IOWA (KGAN) — A clipper system will move through eastern Iowa this evening bringing with it more accumulating snow to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening and will run until noon on Monday. Snow will begin to impact eastern Iowa around 6 p.m. this...
KETV.com
Multiple crashes reported across Iowa during winter storm
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa closed a portion of Interstate 80 near West Des Moines afterseveral crashes on Thursday. Iowa's Department of Transportation said I-80 is closed near mile marker 216, due to a multi-semitruck crash with injuries. According to officials, the crash near Jordan Creek exit was...
KGLO News
12:00 PM UPDATE — Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads
MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.
wnax.com
SD D.O.T. Dealing with Damage to Two I-90 Bridges
The South Dakota Department of Transportation is facing some unexpected bridge repairs. Department Secretary Joel Jundt told the Transportation Commission yesterday (Wednesday) that two I-90 bridges were hit and damaged…. D.O.T. Operations Manager Craig Smith says it will take time to fix the bridges….. Smith says the western...
Jalopnik
An Iowa Mechanic Has to Pay $7.2 Million After Allegedly Scamming Repairs on Classic Cars
Looks like you can’t trust all mechanics. Especially when you’re the millionaire owner of a rare car collection. The Des Moines Register reports that an Iowa mechanic has been ordered to pay over $7 million after he scammed the former CEO of Angie’s List on both repairs and classic car purchases.
