Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Freezing rain and hazardous travel hits Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A layer of warm air has nosed its way into Southcentral Alaska, accompanied by a low spinning through the Gulf of Alaska. The combination of these two is leading to freezing drizzle and areas of wintry mix falling across much of Southcentral. Many inland areas of...
radiokenai.com
Strong Winds Cause Power Outages On Central Peninsula
Homer Electric Association is responding to close to 30 power outages effecting over 1,900 members in the Soldotna, Kenai, Sterling, Kasilof and Nikiski areas, due to strong winds. HEA Linemen report that there are places where trees are falling into the line, as fast as they are cutting them off...
radiokenai.com
Double Fatality On Sterling Highway Wednesday
Soldotna Alaska State Troopers responded at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, December 21st, to a two-vehicle, double fatality collision near milepost 119.5, near Blueberry Lane, of the Sterling Highway in the Clam Gulch area. The drivers of each vehicle, who were the sole occupants of each vehicle, were declared deceased on scene.
kdll.org
Highway crashes claim three lives Wednesday
Three people were killed and three more were injured in two separate highway car accidents in Clam Gulch and Portage Wednesday. Alaska State Troopers said they were notified of the crash in Clam Gulch, near mile post 119.5 of the Sterling Highway, just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. They said 40-year-old Brandon Ihde, of Kenai, was traveling southbound when his van crossed the center-line and hit a pickup truck head-on. Ihde and the driver of the truck, 61-year-old Ane Mane, of Homer, were both declared dead at the scene.
kbbi.org
A visit to the Homer Senior Center
A visit to the Homer Senior Center with Allie Setterquist, marketing and communications with Homer Senior Citizens Inc., and Deb Rowsey, activities coordinator with the Homer Senior Center. Recorded Interviews:. Cathy Stingley - local, senior community member. Channing Setterquist - Kitchen Manager, Silver Lining Cafe. Bob Moore - local senior...
alaskasnewssource.com
Two die in head-on crash near Clam Gulch
CLAM GULCH, Alaska (KTUU) - A deadly head-on crash on the Kenai Peninsula closed the Sterling Highway in both directions late Wednesday morning, according to Alaska State Troopers. Department of Public Safety Information Officer Tim DeSpain said that the Sterling Highway was reopened around mile 119.5, near the community of...
kinyradio.com
Car collides into front of building in Soldotna
Soldotna, Alaska (KINY) - On Saturday, Alaska State Troopers were notified that a passenger car had driven into a private business. The investigation determined that the car had collided into the front of the business Outlaw Paint and Body, at 6:25 p.m. It caused a large amount of damage before...
Alabama man shot in head after argument at father’s funeral
An Alabama man was shot in the head this week after a fight broke out at his father’s funeral and continued after the service and turned deadly. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a St. Francisville, Louisiana, residence on Monday where they found Michael Lancaster, 51, of Spanish Fort, Alabama, shot multiple times in the head and upper body.
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Man Killed In Sterling Highway Accident
The Soldotna Alaska State Troopers along with Central Emergency Services responded to multiple reports of a motor vehicle crash near mile 99.5 of the Sterling Highway, just north of the Echo Lake Road and Sterling Highway intersection on Tuesday, December 13th at 7:05 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed Sam Clyde, age...
Comments / 0