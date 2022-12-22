Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 12-23-22 The Hopped Up Flunky Junkie of Fond Du Lac County
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…a still unidentified 40-year-old man from Hatley who, on Wednesday, led Fond du lac County Sheriff’s department on a nearly 23-mile chase. Here are some of the highlights…. -Police received a report...
Suspicious death under investigation in Portage County
Investigators in Portage County are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 19-year-old man was discovered Monday. Dispatch received a 911 call at about 9:20 a.m. Dec. 26 after a woman discovered finding the man’s body lying in the snow near a home at Recreacres Mobile Home Park on Torun Road in the town of Hull.
wearegreenbay.com
Drivers advised to avoid Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41 in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Winnebago County authorities are advising drivers to stay off of the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41 due to hazardous conditions. Authorities are asking drivers to consider south detouring I-41 southbound by using highway 76 or highway 45 through Oshkosh. “I-41 southbound is in...
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie County man dies after snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin
ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Greenville reportedly died on December 23 following a snowmobile crash in Iron County. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on December 22 around 7:30 p.m., authorities were made aware of a snowmobile crash on trail 9. The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Upson, in the Town of Anderson.
WSAW
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating teen’s death
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man. Around 9 a.m. Monday morning, dispatch received a report of a person found lying in the snow near the walking path to a home in the town of Hull. The Sheriff’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans
(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
Semi-truck on fire closes portion of US 151
All lanes are blocked on US 151 Northbound in Fond du Lac County due to a Semi-truck catching fire.
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac “Halloween Killer” Seeks Another Psychiatric Review
The Fond du Lac man known as the “Halloween Killer” is vying for another psychiatric exam. 73-year-old Gerald Turner was convicted in 1973 of sexually assaulting and killing 9-year-old Lisa Ann French while she was trick-or-treating. While his prison term came to an end in 2018, Turner was...
wtaq.com
Christmas Meal Tradition Continues In Appleton
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – We Care Meals provided its annual Christmas meal for anyone who wanted or needed it today at the Grand Meridian in Appleton. Many community members stepped up to either serve meals in person or deliver them to people’s homes. We Care Meals has served...
nbc15.com
Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures
‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
nbc15.com
County P closed for Med flight after car crash in Columbia Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - County Rd. P is currently closed for a med flight landing following a one-vehicle car crash to the west of the village of Randolph on Sunday morning. Columbia Co. Dispatch says there may be multiple injuries but did not confirm how many. Police also say the...
marquettecountytribune.com
Snowfall creates problems around Marquette County
On the morning of December 15th, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office reported numerous trees, powerlines down, and slide-offs on roads around the county following a full day of rain on Wednesday and 4 or more inches of snow overnight. The snow was heavy, and plows worked as quickly as they could to get the roads cleared. The power companies were out and about taking care of the downed powerlines and attempting to restore power to those without throughout the morning also. Both Montello and Westfield school districts cancelled classes for the day.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 northbound in Kaukauna reopens after crash closed left lane
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed part of I-41 northbound in Outagamie County earlier on Thursday. According to WisDOT, the left lane on I-41 in Kaukauna is now cleared and open for travel. No other details about the incident have been...
WBAY Green Bay
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twenty-one charges have been filed against the driver of a powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River. The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a complaint against Jason Lindemann Wednesday. Lindemann is charged with two counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety,...
Fond du Lac woman named new Miss Wisconsin 2022
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — There is officially a new Miss Wisconsin 2022, the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization announced Monday. Kylene Spanbauer, who was named first runner-up at the Miss Wisconsin 2022 competition in June, will now hold the crown after the winner, Grace Stanke, was named Miss America 2023. RELATED: A Badger wins the crown: Students and professors share...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Dells crash, state trooper's cruiser hit
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - A Wisconsin state trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his cruiser was struck by a pickup truck that lost control near Wisconsin Dells on Saturday morning, Dec. 24. Officials said the trooper was in his cruiser, parked along I-90/94, helping another motorist when he was hit. The...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Police Find Meth Lab in a Southside Apartment
A 37-year-old Appleton man has been arrested after a meth lab was located in an apartment. The Appleton Police Department’s SWAT team joined forces with the Lake Winnebago Metropolitan Enforcement Group and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation to search the apartment in the 3000 block of South Chain Drive.
Winter Storm Warning continues for SE Wisconsin until Saturday morning
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for all of SE Wisconsin at 9 a.m. The warning will continue until Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
WBAY Green Bay
Wild chase on I-41 ends in Oshkosh - driver under influence of heroin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies say it started on I-41 in the town of Eldorado - and ended more than 22 miles down the road in Oshkosh. During the chase, the person fleeing law enforcement tried to pass a car on the side of the road but hit it.
WEAU-TV 13
High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
Comments / 0