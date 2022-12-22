The fourth is strong

Related
Bulldogs outscore Mercs
Darian Morgart exploded for 32 points but it wasn’t enough as the Carlton Bulldogs recorded a 71-60 victory over the McGregor Mercs Dec. 16 in the home of the basketball team. It was a three-point game at the half but the Bulldogs outscored McGregor 39-31 in the second to pick up the win, dropping the Mercs to 1-3 on the season. Isaiah Serfling also had a good night for the Mercs as he scored 14 followed by Sam Metzen with seven, Kayden Kellerman with five and Parker Jackson with two. The Mercs were 4-10 from the line while the Bulldogs were 12-29. Carlton 3239 71 McGregor 29 31 60 McGregor returns to action Tuesday, Jan. 3 as they take on South Ridge.
Aitkin High School November 2022 students of the month
Aitkin High School students of the month receive an Aitkin lanyard, framed certificate, gift card for a smoothie at The Beanery and the junior and senior students receive a reserved parking spot for the month in the staff parking lot. Pictured, front from left: Tallulah Houser, Madelyn Winter; back: Dean of Students Jim Henrickson, Gavin Klee, Wyatt Crowther, Neveah Harrison, Gabriella Price, Emma Miles and Aitkin Superintendent Dan Stifter.
Students of the Month – December 2022 – Rippleside – Aitkin
Eva Eastey, Kindergarten Eva stays focused on her school work. She leans in to help her friends stay on task as well. Eva gives 110% every day. She “contributes more than she costs! Eleanor Eastey, 1st Grade Eleanor is kind and hard-working EVERY day. She is mindful of those around her while giving her very...
An unexpected gift turns into an opportunity
“This fund has been so successful, not because of Scott and I, not because of what we’ve done, it’s because of our staff,” said Jodie Johnson. “They are the ones out there every single day talking about the fund along with us.” Local business, The Office Shop, recently won two “Commitment to Community” awards for its work with the Zachary Johnson Kids with Cancer Fund. The Office Shop was founded in 1983 by Jodie and her husband Scott Johnson. ...
McGregor students participate in the VFW Patriot Pen contest
The McGregor sixth grade classes participated in the VFW Patriot Pen contest this past fall. The McGregor VFW gave all participants a prize. The top three writers were: third - Drew Kangas, second - Chloe Pierce and first place - Abigail Darlow. Darlow’s piece will continue to the district level. Not pictured: Chloe Pierce.
A free day! Sledding, snowmen, hot chocolate and … e-learning
Remember the days when a winter storm would blow through and kids would keep their fingers crossed in the hopes of a snow day? A snow day was a rare occurrence but seemed to be very much appreciated, at least by students. Now, that has all changed with remote learning. Schools and students now have the ability to access tools for classes and lessons on the internet. The virtual learning...
Paul Bunyan Communications awarded Border-to-Border Broadband Grant for portions of Aitkin County
Paul Bunyan Communications has been awarded a Border-to-Border Broadband Grant from the state of Minnesota to expand its fiber optic services to portions of Ball Bluff, Bearville, Cornish, French, Pike, Sandy, Verdon and Wuori Townships in Aitkin, Itasca and St. Louis counties. The cooperative is expected to begin expansion construction to these areas in 2024. This all-fiber optic project will pass a minimum of 1,035 locations. The project is estimated to cost $7.63 million, with the grant contributing $3.05 million and Paul Bunyan Communications and...
Ten Aitkin area families to receive Welcome Home kits to help transition into stable housing
This fall, 10 families from the Aitkin area will receive “Welcome Home” kits filled with household essentials through the Bremer Bank Home For Good initiative. This is made possible by Bremer’s partnership with Greater Twin Cities United Way. The collaboration will provide 1,550 kits to families and individuals transitioning from homelessness to stable housing. The Bremer Home For Good initiative is in its third year and has benefited a total...
Patience and hard work pay off for archer
My name is Jake Green and I am 29 years old. This is a brief story of how I was able to harvest the largest bear by bow and arrow in the state of Minnesota. My dad and I had scouted the area in Aitkin County well before the hunting season, we decided it would be a good area to set up and hope for the best. We set our...
‘12 Days of Giving’ recognizes Aitkin County CARE
Members Cooperative Credit Union (MCCU)recognized Aitkin County CARE for its Meals on Wheels program with a $2,500 donation. As part of MCCU’s 12 Days of Giving initiative, each branch manager from 12 locations selected a local nonprofit and presented them with a gift of $2,500. Pictured, from left: Sharon Lake (volunteer), Lynne Jacobs (CARE executive director), Steve Lemire (volunteer), Kim Nutting (CARE program director), Terry Roehl (volunteer) and Jason Mykkan (MCCU’s regional branch manager).
Aitkin County has an opening on the following committee:
East Central Regional Library Board - *At Large Serve as a citizen representative from Aitkin County on the joint governing board of East Central Regional Library, along with representatives of Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine counties. The board is comprised of one county commissioner and two citizens appointed by each of the respective counties who are signatories of a Joint Powers Agreement. The board is responsible for policies,...
Cheers to police department training
On Dec. 13, the Aitkin Police Department hosted field sobriety test training. While the new officers were preparing to perform their duties, the volunteer drinkers were on a quest to be properly inebriated. “We have to have community involvement when we do this kind of stuff,” explained Aitkin Police Chief Paul Ryan. Five women arrived at Aitkin’s Fire Hall that Tuesday morning ready to go. Temporary bartender Amy Dotzler calculated...
Crash on Hwy. 169/Cty. Rd. 28
A crash occurred on Nov. 22 at 7:25 a.m. on Hwy. 169 and Cty. Rd. 28 in Farm Island Township, Aitkin County. Judith Anne Matthias, 81, Aitkin was stopped in a 2017 Honda CR-V when she pulled out and made contact with a 2013 Cadillac ATS traveling south on Hwy. 169 driven by Christine Ann Schneider, 38, Aitkin. According to the Minnesota State Patrol both wommen sustained non-life threatening injuries, both were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not involved. Matthias was treated at Riverwood Healthcare Center.
Keeping hope alive, someone knows something
A couple of weekends ago, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children posted on Facebook that a woman who had been missing for over 50 years was finally reunited with her family. “This case is a perfect example of why we never give up hope here at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” said John Bischoff, who oversees NCMEC’s Missing Children Division. The endings are not always...
Pedestrian struck at the stoplight in Aitkin
On Dec. 5 at 7:23 p.m., Larry Michael Conley, 74, Aitkin, was taken to Riverwood Healthcare Center with non-life threatening injuries after a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox made contact with him. The Equinox, driven by Robert James Monroe, 86, Aitkin, was stopped at the stoplight on westbound Hwy. 210. When proceeding northbound on 410th Ave., contact was made with Conley causing minor injuries. The report from the Minnesota State Patrol said alcohol was not involved and the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
Remer woman injured in crash
At 3:45 p.m. Dec. 2, Amber Renee Schuessler, 29, Remer, sustained non-life threatening injuries when the 2013 Ford Fiesta she was driving crashed. The Ford was traveling southbound on Hwy. 169 near milepost 290 in Hill Lake Township, Aitkin County, when it left the roadway and struck several trees before coming to a rest on the driver’s side. Schuessler was transported to Grand Itasca with non-life threatening injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol report said road conditions were dry and alcohol was involved.
Winter Storm Warning
Today, the area is bracing once again for another storm system set to impact the area with more snow, high winds and dangerous wind chill temperatures. The National Weather Service (NWS) held a winter storm briefing this afternoon. The briefing included information on the ongoing winter storm and forecasted hazards for the week. With increasing winds will come reduced visibility and additional power outages. The NWS expected the first part of the storm to be the majority of the light and fluffy snow. The second part is expected to be winds picking up the light and fluffy snow and blowing...
An electric slide
This story is the first in a series, the next of which will be published in next week’s edition. Part II can be found here. Sitting on the east side of Aitkin County resides Tamarack, a small city with a population of about 100. In recent months, the area has gained more and more attention, as a high-grade nickel deposit has been detected below the earth’s surface, which Talon Metals...
lptv.org
Victim of Brainerd House Fire Identified
The victim who died in a house fire in Brainerd last Friday has now been identified. A press release from the Brainerd Police Department says 58-year-old Judith Meyer was found dead inside a home on the 700 block of 7th Ave NE in Brainerd. Police officials say the State Fire...
McGregor’s Log Home Wood Fired Pizza caters to celebs
Rick and Nancy Herman have toured the northland with their mobile family-owned Log Home Wood Fired Pizza business since 2014. The Hermans serve up “northwoods-inspired artisan wood fired pizzas” in their mobile wood fired oven at temperatures up to 900 degrees. In addition, the Hermans opened a small café in McGregor in May 2021 and provide catering services. Rick noted every ingredient in their pizza is made from scratch, including the dough, sauces, meats and garlic oil. “The only thing we purchase is pepperoni and...
Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin, MN
280
Followers
528
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT
Aitkin Independent Age was established in 1883 and is the premier source for local news coverage in Aitkin and surrounding communities. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at aitkinage.comhttps://www.messagemedia.co/aitkin/
Comments / 0