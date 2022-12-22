The fourth is strong

Darian Morgart exploded for 32 points but it wasn’t enough as the Carlton Bulldogs recorded a 71-60 victory over the McGregor Mercs Dec. 16 in the home of the basketball team. It was a three-point game at the half but the Bulldogs outscored McGregor 39-31 in the second to pick up the win, dropping the Mercs to 1-3 on the season. Isaiah Serfling also had a good night for the Mercs as he scored 14 followed by Sam Metzen with seven, Kayden Kellerman with five and Parker Jackson with two. The Mercs were 4-10 from the line while the Bulldogs were 12-29. Carlton 3239 71 McGregor 29 31 60 McGregor returns to action Tuesday, Jan. 3 as they take on South Ridge.

MCGREGOR, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO