The Witcher showrunner teases Henry Cavill sendoff for season three
Henry Cavill’s character will be given a “heroic sendoff” at the end of The Witcher’s third season.The season three finale will feature Cavill’s final appearance as Geralt of Rivia, with Liam Hemsworth set to lead the hit Netflix fantasy series starting with season four.Showrunner Lauren Hissrich teased Cavill’s.goodbye in a new interview, following the Christmas Day release of the Witcher spin-off Blood Origin.““Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri [Freya Allan’s character]. To me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it...
ComicBook
New Netflix Series Has Disappointing Audience Score
On Christmas Day, Netflix released highly-anticipated prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, and while many people were expecting it to be a gift, it seems the series is more like a lump of coal. As noted by Paul Tassi of Forbes, the show now has the lowest audience score on Rotten Tomatoes in Netflix's history, with a dismal 8%. Viewers will have to judge for themselves whether the series is actually as bad as people are saying, but it's clear that the reception is much worse than anyone expected to see.
ComicBook
Pokemon Anime Brings Back Late Narrator in New Special
Pokemon is making headlines these days, and we have the anime to thank for all the buzz. If you have not heard by now, the series is gearing up for its move to the Paldea region, but it will make that transition without its star. After all, Ash Ketchum is leaving the anime, and he just began his farewell tour. And to help see him off, the anime brought back its original narrator, the late Unsho Ishizuka.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Unmasks Mr. Compress and Everyone Is Freaking Out
My Hero Academia has brought the first half of Season 6 to an end by fully unmasking Mr. Compress in the newest episode, and fans are definitely freaking out after seeing the villain's real face! As the sixth season reached the climax of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc, fans started to see all kinds of massive reveals that will continue to impact the anime moving forward. This continued with the final episode of the arc as the villains tried their best to escape from the current battlefield, and in the center of this effort was the mysteriously masked villain, Mr. Compress.
ComicBook
One Piece Reveals Why the Seven Warlords Were Disbanded
One Piece has now kicked off what seems to be the major battle of the Egghead arc, and the newest chapter of the series is filling in some of the gaps as to how we got to this point by revealing why the Seven Warlords system was done away with by the military! One of the biggest developments to come out of the Reverie arc was the fact that the World Government decided to dissolve the Seven Warlords system as they no longer needed this group of pirates to help keep the balance of the world's powers in check. Now we've gotten a concrete answer as to their replacement.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Pits Dabi Against Endeavor
My Hero Academia is coming down to its final main event battles – and it looks like one of the first ones we'll get is the final(?) battle between Endeavor and his son-turned-villain, Dabi, aka Toya Todoroki! The strife within the Todoroki family has been a subplot that was sewn into My Hero Academia from the very beginning and has provided some of the biggest payoffs of the entire series. However, this next fight looks like it's going to be about as brutal as they come, as My Hero Academia literally redefines the phrase "Fight fire with fire."
ComicBook
Daniel Craig's Reaction to Doctor Strange 2 Rumors Is VERY Suspicious
Daniel Craig played James Bond for 16 years, but the actor reportedly almost joined another huge franchise. Earlier this year, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released and featured some big cameos, including John Krasinksi as Mister Fantastic. It was previously reported that the Illuminati scene was originally going to feature Craig, but he was unable to film due to COVID concerns. According to the rumors, the actor was going to play Balder the Brave, Thor's half-brother. During a recent interview with Happy Sad Confused podcast's Josh Horowitz (via The Direct), Craig gave an interesting answer when asked about the role.
ComicBook
Doctor Who Teases Christmas Surprise With New Footage
In an unexpected move, the BBC's Doctor Who has revealed that a surprise...something will drop tomorrow, posting an ominous tweet that simply reads "Tomorrow. #DoctorWho" and included a short snippet of footage with Neil Patrick Harris. The short video that accompanied the social media post featured Harris in a festive accent simply saying, "Worldwide premiere!" With no Christmas Special previously announced as being in the works, the tweet from the Doctor Who account very quickly caused some confusion among fans. One user wrote. "Hang on? You mean a trailer right? Not an actual episode??" with others simply responding with an all-caps "WHAT?"
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Goes Viral Because Thirsty Fans Have No Chill
Country music and Yellowstone star Lainey Wilson has become a sensation for both her own music and her portrayal of singer Abby in Season 5 of the hit Paramount Network series, but Wilson has recently gone viral on social media for a completely different reason. On social media, videos of Wilson's performance quickly went viral and while the artist is no doubt talented, a good chunk of the attention wasn't on Wilson's music. Instead, thirsty fans have been focused on the performer's physique.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Reveals How Goku and Vegeta are Doing After Losing to Frieza
Dragon Ball Super fans were left on a major cliffhanger for the last few months after Goku and Vegeta took a major loss to Frieza and his powerful new form, and the newest chapter of the series has provided a much needed update on the fighters after that surprise. The Granolah the Survivor arc came to an end with the shocking reveal that Frieza had actually become the real strongest fighter in the universe thanks to some training in a Hyperbolic Time Chamber, and he had unlocked a godlike new form that easily took out Goku and Vegeta with a single blow as a result of his efforts.
ComicBook
Star Trek Brings Back Deep Space Nine's Defiant
The USS Defiant from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine just made its first appearance in Star Trek canon since the show went off the air in 1999. SPOILERS for the Star Trek: Prodigy episode "Supernova, Part 1" follow. In "Supernova, Part 1," the first half of Star Trek: Prodigy's first season finale, the Diviner's plan comes to fruition. The USS Protostar has returned to the United Federation of Planets space with the booby trap placed aboard by the Vau N'Akat still intact. A contingent of Starfleet vessels arrives to meet the ship, playing right into the Diviner's hands, as well as the Vindicator's hands.
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Set Photos Reportedly Reveal Epic Elven Set for Season 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is already filming, and some early set photos are starting to leak. The new set photos depict what is clearly an Elf city, with some gorgeous set design work, including a stunning gazebo-style chapel in the center square, and some religious-style architecture all around. The level of production already makes it look like Amazon Studios is once again investing a hefty budget in this Lord of the Rings series, but the results speak for themselves.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Celebrates the Holidays With Big Three Poster
My Hero Academia's Big Three have had some big moments in the spotlight during Season 6 of the series, and thus the anime is rounding out the year and celebrating the end of year holiday season with a special new poster for the heroic trio! First introduced during the anime's fourth season to help show Izuku Midoriya and the other Class 1-A members the peak of what the hero students in the school were capable of, the Big Three have remained big players on the sidelines during much of the intense action in the seasons since then.
ComicBook
The Witcher: Blood Origin Post Credit Scene Revealed
The Witcher: Blood Origin gives fans a front-row seat to some of the biggest turning points in the world's history, but it also plants some interesting seeds that will flourish sooner than you think in the main series timeline. One of the most intriguing examples of this takes place in the post-credit scene for Blood Origin, and we're here to break it all down for you and why it might interest you. Now, spoilers are incoming for The Witcher: Blood Origin's post-credit scene, so if you haven't finished the series yet you've been warned.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 2 Movie Gets Exciting Update
The Mortal Kombat movie sequel, which we will simply call Mortal Kombat 2, has gotten an exciting update. The Mortal Kombat franchise is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there, which has always made it ripe for a film adaptation. Hollywood took a crack at it in the 90s and while it's not... great. it's better than a lot of other video game-to-movie adaptations. It has all of the characters wearing the right costumes, they're killing each other quite violently, and it's a bit hokey. It hasn't aged gracefully, but it is something that was at least relatively appreciated. However, fans wanted something with a bit more edge, a bigger budget, and WB decided to do it. It also wasn't great, but it was brutal and bloody, so it was on the right track.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Getting Extremely Long Premiere Episode on HBO
When The Last of Us debuts on HBO next month, the prestige series is sure to make its presence felt right off the bat. Amid a series of rumors, the HBO Latino programming schedule has confirmed the Pedro Pascal-starring series will debut with an 85-minute premiere. Clocking in at an hour and 25 minutes, that means fans of the video game adaptation will receive a premiere roughly equivalent to a feature film.
ComicBook
Rick Astley Lets James Gunn Know He's Ready to Play Superman
DC Studios is getting ready to start a new slate of projects after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs and they have been creating some interesting new plans. Fans thought that Henry Cavill would return as Superman after his appearance in Black Adam, but we found out very quickly that he wouldn't. Cavill announced his return back in November, but Gunn quickly revealed that they would be casting a different version of the character very soon. Gunn's Superman will be coming to Metropolis for the first time and meeting all of his amazing friends. Now, someone has thrown their name in the ring for the role. Rick Astley has tweeted the co-CEO a piece of fan art that shows him as Superman. You can check out the interaction below.
ComicBook
Iron Fist Star Wants to Return and Prove Doubters Wrong
Finn Jones is hoping to return as the Immortal Iron Fist, partially because he loves the character he's spent a handful of years playing—and partially because he wants to prove himself to those who doubted his performance. In a recent interview with Geekscape, Jones said he'd love to step into the shoes of Danny Rand one more time, especially now that others from the DefendersVerse are returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Titan Theme Clip Released
Star Trek: Picard Season 3's hero ship is not a new version of the USS Enterprise, though at least one version of the Starfleet flagship does appear in the show. Instead, most of the season's action occurs aboard or around the USS Titan-A, a new ship that bears the name of William Riker's first command. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 also has a different composer, with Stephen Barton replacing Jeff Russo and providing a more traditional Star Trek sound. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas offered fans a preview of Barton's theme for the Titan-A, releasing a clip on Instagram. You can listen below.
