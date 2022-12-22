ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie High School economics students participate in Reality Rocks

By By Jeromey Hodsdon
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie students enrolled in economics at East and West High Schools participated in Reality Rocks on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at East High School.

Started in 2010, Reality Rocks is an educational opportunity for students to learn how to manage their budgets by choosing a career they are interested in and travel to different stations to make important decisions that impact their hypothetical life. Some of the stations include purchasing a vehicle, renting or buying a home, visiting the bank, paying taxes, paying for childcare and picking random-chance fate cards.

“Reality Rocks makes it much more real for the students over learning about it in the classroom,” East High School Economics teacher Jennifer Josheff said. “Students are making real connections. They have to make decisions and watch their spending.”

What makes it more real for students is that all of the stations were run by local businesses and volunteers in the community. To apply for a credit card, students visited Summit Credit Union. To put money in the bank, students visited the Bank of Sun Prairie. To purchase a car, they visited Wilde East Towne Honda.

“These are actual businesses that put their prices down,” Josheff said. “I heard a lot from students that groceries don’t cost that much.”

She had to assure students that groceries really can be expensive.

In addition to their job, students were assigned a family, credit score and salary before attending Reality Rocks. Students aren’t graded by how much money they have left at the end of the day, but by what they have learned.

“Our students reflect on their whole experience and write down their thoughts,” Josheff said. “Then we have a socratic seminar discussion led by students. They have to take their number from Reality Rocks and put it into a budget template and reflect where they spent their money.”

There were approximately 75 volunteers that helped guide the students through their decisions.

“We couldn’t do this without them,” Josheff said. “The kids hear the lessons from Mrs. J all the time, but hearing it from someone else really drives it home.”

All the volunteers are gathered through a partnership through the Sun Prairie Business Education Partnership.

“The business coordination happens through the BEP,” Josheff said. “They are an essential part of making this happen twice a year and we could not make this happen without them.”

Reality Rocks occurs once every semester for current economics students. In the spring, it will be held at West High School.

