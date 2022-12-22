ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers To Pay Fitting Tribute To Franco Harris

By Jason Hall
WKSS KISS 95-7
WKSS KISS 95-7
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cSUGX_0jrrRPjQ00
Photo: Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers will pay tribute to late Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris in a fitting way during Saturday's (December 21) game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Photos taken from Acrisure Stadium appear to show the end zones painted exactly the same as they were at Three Rivers Stadium during the 'Immaculate Reception' ahead of what was already scheduled to be a day honoring Harris and his signature play prior to his death earlier this week.

Harris died early Wednesday (December 21) morning at the age of 72, his son, Dok , confirmed to the Associated Press .

The Hall of Famer's death came two days prior to the 50th anniversary of 'The Immaculate Reception,' when Harris caught a pass deflected off the helmet of then-Oakland Raiders safety Jack Tatum to score a go-ahead touchdown with 22 seconds remaining in the 1972 AFC Divisional Playoff Game during his rookie season.

The Steelers were already scheduled to retire Harris' No. 32 during a halftime ceremony at Saturday's game at Acrisure Stadium in celebration of the iconic play's anniversary.

Harris was the feature back in the Steelers' offense throughout the 1970s, winning four Super Bowls and setting franchise records of 11,950 rushing yards and 91 rushing touchdowns, both of which still stand today.

The former Penn State standout also appeared in eight games for the Seattle Seahawks during his final NFL season in 1984.

"It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris' impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh, and Steelers Nation," said Steelers President Art Rooney II . "From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dana, and his son Dok, and his extended family at this difficult time."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
49erswebzone

49ers Notebook: Ray-Ray McCloud on why Brock Purdy is Josh Allen-esque; Purdy’s milestone-filled Saturday; Why was Drake Jackson inactive? Javon Kinlaw on his return, and why his favorite player isn’t Nick Bosa

The 49ers were a happy bunch after knocking off the Washington Commanders 37-20 at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, and it led to plenty of good material to come out of the locker room following the game. Players such as George Kittle and Nick Bosa were dressed up in Christmas-themed outfits...
NBC Sports

Purdy gifts Lance adorably special sweater for Christmas

Brock Purdy is shocking the NFL with how he's performing for the 49ers despite entering the season as the third quarterback on San Francisco's depth chart. The 22-year-old is playing with poise under center and not showing signs that he was the No. 262 and the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, Purdy has credited Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance with helping him get acclimated as the starting quarterback.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WKSS KISS 95-7

WKSS KISS 95-7

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 95-7 plays All The Hits and features Courtney & KISS in the Morning. KISS 95-7 is an iHeartRadio station in Hartford, Connecticut.

 https://kiss957.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy