SPOKANE, Wash. — Northbound US 395 at Hawthorne Road has reopened after a crash.

The road was closed for about two hours while emergency crews cleared the crash and sanded the road.

Drivers are asked to use caution on roads with icy conditions.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.