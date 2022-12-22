Read full article on original website
Holiday light displays are pretty — and they can be pretty distracting, too
Statewide Iowa — It’s the time of year when many Iowans like to pack the family into the van at dusk, switch the radio to Christmas music, and drive around town taking in the colorful holiday light displays. Triple-A-Iowa spokeswoman Meredith Mitts says if you’ll be making the...
The Quad Cities Isn’t Even Close To The Coldest Christmas Ever
We know, we know. It's cold outside. But depending on how you look at this fact could change your mind about how you look at this cold. Meteorologists are predicting that we will not be close to having the coldest Christmas in the Quad Cities. Oh, that didn't change your mind about how cold it is leading up to Christmas? Me neither.
Cooking Fires Spike During the Holidays
Along with Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are the top three worst days of the year for cooking fires in Iowa and nationwide. Andrea Vaspis, public education director for the National Fire Protection Association, says December 24th and 25th will mean families and friends are gathering for big meals — and they’ll usually congregate in the kitchen.
More snow expected to arrive this evening
IOWA (KGAN) — A clipper system will move through eastern Iowa this evening bringing with it more accumulating snow to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening and will run until noon on Monday. Snow will begin to impact eastern Iowa around 6 p.m. this...
Midwest Sportscaster is Going Viral For Hilarious Arctic Winter Storm Coverage [WATCH]
Doing a morning show on the radio or television is brutal. Take it from me, it takes a toll on your mentally and physically. It's not as glamorous as it may appear when listening or viewing. I can honestly say, it's difficult and I've been doing it for 15 years.
Extra Deer Season Coming in January
Iowa hunters will get a second chance to bring home a deer with a new season. The D-N-R’s, Tyler Harms, says they’re calling it the excess tag January season. He says the season will help them achieve the goal of the antlerless season. Harms says it can be...
Dozens of cars in ditch on I-35
KCCI cameras caught dozens of cars left behind in ditches or on the side of the road on Monday. The Iowa Department of Transportation says many of those drivers should be able to get their cars as road conditions improve. "Owners have the opportunity now that these conditions are much...
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Monday
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Another Round of Snow this Afternoon and Tonight... .Snow was moving across northwest Iowa early this afternoon and is expected to quickly advance into northern and eastern Iowa later this afternoon and early this evening, with another round of snow possible overnight as well. This may lead to slick and snow covered roads, on top of whatever compacted snow still exists from our recent storm. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY...
Road Condition Information
The Iowa Department of Transportation reports that area roadways are snow-covered and may be slick. Blowing snow may cause drifting and visibility problems. Ramps are in varied conditions, and some bridges are icy. If you choose to travel today, take plenty of time to get to your destination and give...
How To Keep Safe When Snowplows Are Out
In case you haven't heard... snow is in the forecast. The Quad Cities is under a winter warning now. We've known about this storm for a while now, and it looks like this is going to be the start of snow for this season. The Plows will be out in...
Quad Cities Weather Expert Answers Dumb Winter Storm Questions
We have a new weather and news partner and we are glad to call them our BFFs. KWQC-TV6 had partnered with us to keep you informed about everything Quad Cities. With the major winter storm heading our way, we figured it was a good time to get one of the Quad Cities' best and best-looking meteorologists into the studio to give us some solid insight on this storm.
Iowa plumbers bring the heat to hundreds of frozen pipes
URBANDALE, Iowa — The subzero temperatures that covered Iowa this week turned some water pipes into ice, so plumbers are working overtime into the Christmas weekend to get them flowing again. Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical estimates it received four times as many service calls than usual in the days after the extreme […]
▶️ WATCH: Driving snow creates whiteout conditions on Iowa road
Driving snow lowered visibility for drivers in northern Iowa as a widespread winter storm raged across the eastern United States on Friday. Rod Donavon, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service Des Moines team, said he filmed this footage between the towns of Ames and Slater in Story County on Friday morning.
Two Kansans, one Iowa man dead after 3 separate Christmas Eve accidents in Kansas
The accidents happened about three hours apart from each other, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
3 Important Things Every Illinois Homeowner Needs to Do Now To Prevent Frozen Pipes
With 25 to 35 below-zero windchills expected in Illinois over the next few days, make sure you do these 3 things TODAY to avoid waking up to a frozen pipes surprise on Christmas morning. Ways to Prevent Frozen Pipes. Frozen pipes are no joke - they can cause serious damage...
Iowa fire departments see rise in house fires caused by space heaters
Northwest Iowa – Many Iowans try to combat the bone-chilling cold of winter with space heaters, but they can also bring an increased risk of house fires. Le Mars Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Schipper says space heaters can provide much-needed warmth to an icy room, however, they can also be very dangerous if they’re misused.
Interstate 35 shutting down due to severe weather, hazardous travel
According to the Iowa DOT I-35 will be shut down due to the weather creating hazardous traveling conditions Friday afternoon.
This Is Iowa’s Favorite Christmas Treat
It's the holiday season meaning people have Christmas on their minds. Soon we will be eating great food with family and friends. So what do you eat after that great food? What is your go-to Christmas dessert?. We've got the answer for Iowa's favorite Christmas treat. How They Got These...
What Are The Chances The Quad Cities Will Have A White Christmas?
Around this time every year, we all are wondering if we are going to have a white Christmas in the Quad Cities. I assume meteorologists hate this time of year the most because it's probably the question they get the most. Then they get blamed when it snows more like it's their fault.
Here's the latest snowfall reports across Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snowfall Sunday night and Monday morning created some tricky travel. Here are some of the latest totals.
